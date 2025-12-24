2025 China International Gold Market Annual Conference Highlights Sanya's Growing Role in Global Gold Industry Development

SANYA, China, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, the 2025 China International Gold Market Annual Conference convened in Sanya, Hainan, attracting more than 500 representatives from gold producers, retailers, trading enterprises, industry associations, financial institutions, research bodies, and international organizations. The event served as a high-level platform connecting government, industry, and enterprises to advance globally oriented development.

At the opening ceremony, Yan Diyong, Secretary of the Party Committee of the China Gold Association, noted that Sanya is rapidly emerging as a new frontier for investment and entrepreneurship in the gold industry. Leveraging distinctive policy advantages and strategic geographic positioning, the city is accelerating the development of key platforms such as the gold and jewelry industrial park, promoting deeper integration across industrial and supply chains, and enhancing overall industry capacity. These efforts position Sanya as an important gateway for the internationalization of China's gold sector.

During the conference, Sanya implemented a series of targeted initiatives to translate event-driven engagement into tangible investment outcomes. Meanwhile, through policy briefings, thematic discussions, and on-site inspections, participating delegates were provided with a comprehensive view of Sanya's investment environment and development prospects, fostering substantive connections between enterprises and the city.

During policy briefings, officials from the Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau outlined policy scope, application processes, and implementation mechanisms. The briefings clarified available investment incentives and reinforced market confidence, with participating companies noting strong alignment between the policy framework and their development needs.

Field visits further enhanced engagement. Delegates toured locations including the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City and the Sanya Central Business District, gaining first-hand insights into the city's business environment, industrial layout, and progress in platform and infrastructure development.

Industry leaders also shared strategic perspectives during the conference. Zou Laichang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairman, and President of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd., stated that, supported by the policy advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Zijin Mining is investing in the establishment of an international business headquarters in Sanya and developing a gold-themed park. He emphasized the company's continued commitment to principles of openness, collaboration, and mutual benefit, alongside the promotion of green, low-carbon, safe, and sustainable development in the gold industry. Zijin Mining also plans to seize opportunities to expand gold deep-processing operations, trade, and international market activities in Hainan, deepening global cooperation and contributing to both industry advancement and the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

As the Hainan Free Trade Port advances toward island-wide special customs operations, Sanya is increasingly positioned to serve global gold markets. Preferential tax policies and cross-border trade facilitation, combined with the city ' s established gold and jewelry industry base, are accelerating supply chain integration and attracting high-quality enterprises. The launch of the Shanghai Gold Exchange's gold storage warehouse in Sanya marked a key milestone, filling a critical gap in Hainan's gold infrastructure. Looking ahead, Sanya aims to better align domestic and international demand with local industry development, expand capabilities in gold research, design, and bonded processing, and leverage policies tied to international tourism consumption and offshore duty-free shopping to foster new consumption scenarios.

With an open and inclusive approach supported by efficient, pragmatic measures, Sanya continues to attract high-quality enterprises and contribute to the high-quality development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. The city is also set to host upcoming events, which are expected to further consolidate industry resources in Sanya and drive sustained, high-quality growth across related sectors.

