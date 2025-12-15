2025 Gaobai Relay 10th Anniversary Grand Final Held Along the Shanghai Riverside

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Anniversary and 2025 Grand Final of the Gaobai Relay was held on December 7 along the Huangpu–Xuhui Riverside in Shanghai. The starting gun fired at 8:00 a.m., signaling the beginning of the intense contest. A total of 100 university teams competed this year, including teams that advanced from seven regional divisions and multiple city-level qualifiers nationwide, as well as invited international teams and wildcard entries—bringing together nearly 1,300 young athletes.

Continuing Gaobai's long-standing team relay tradition, the Grand Final followed the 10×16 km relay format, covering a full distance of 160 km. Shanghai University of Sport captured its first Gaobai Grand Final title with a finishing time of 9:27:02, followed by Chongqing University in second place at 9:28:22 and Lanzhou Jiaotong University in third at 9:30:03.

A series of integrated initiatives built around the event extended across several Shanghai landmarks—including the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, the Huangpu and Xuhui Riverside areas, and the West Bund cultural cluster—creating a multi-layered urban narrative radiating outward from the race itself. Guided by its principle of "multi-dimensional integration," the 10th Anniversary Grand Final activated the event's diverse social, cultural, and developmental values—becoming a powerful engine for youth growth, cultural exchange, and urban innovation. Over the past decade, Gaobai has not only witnessed the perseverance and progress of countless young runners, but has also carried broader significance in education, cultural connection, and city engagement.

Ma Jingwei, CEO of Move Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the event organizer, remarked: "The value of Gaobai is not limited to competition or the racecourse itself—it lies in the social vitality and youth spirit that sport inspires. Through the Gaobai Relay, we hope to make sport a platform for learning, a space for character-building, and a stage for inspiration." Her words reflect both a tribute to Gaobai's ten-year journey and a vision for its future. As Gaobai enters its next decade, it will continue empowering young people, expanding integrated development opportunities, and strengthening international engagement—building a solid pathway for more youth to pursue healthier lives, connect with the world, and stride confidently toward the future.

