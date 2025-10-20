2025 OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit Charts a New Chapter as AIMOGA Unveils Brand-New Global Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19, the 2025 AIMOGA Global Launch was held in Wuhu, marking a milestone moment as AIMOGA—incubated by the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO—officially unveiled its new brand strategy. As one of the core events of the 2025 OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit, this launch was not only a showcase of innovative intelligent technology but also a demonstration of the parent company's forward-looking vision for the future of mobility ecosystems.

By developing an intelligent ecosystem powered by the dual engines of "Automobile + Robotics," the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO is fostering an open, collaborative, and innovation-driven global technology ecosystem—delivering systematic innovation solutions to support global industrial transformation.

During the Launch held concurrently with the Summit, AIMOGA General Manager Zhang Guibing outlined the company's future blueprint: deeply integrating intelligent vehicle and robotics technologies, and progressively introducing a series of robots and robotic dogs designed for marketing, education, companionship, industrial, and household service scenarios. AIMOGA is committed to becoming a "global leader and trusted companion in human-centric intelligence."

The AIMOGA technical presentation became a window into the company's strong R&D capabilities. Xia Peng, Executive Deputy General Manager of AIMOGA, announced that after three years of dedicated research, AIMOGA has successfully achieved a leap from L2 (collaborative level) to L3 (assistive level) intelligence—a crucial step toward realizing the brand's vision of becoming a true "human assistant."

Behind this technological breakthrough lies the powerful support of OMODA&JAECOO's parent company. AIMOGA's "robust limbs" utilize high-torque-density joints inspired by the parent company's advanced electric vehicle drivetrain and mechanical control systems; its "intelligent brain," the MoLink cloud platform, shares the same cloud architecture as OMODA&JAECOO's intelligent connected vehicles; and its "perceptive senses," powered by the self-developed multimodal perception system and vision-language model MoNet, build on the company's long-term expertise in autonomous driving perception technologies.

As a world-class green and intelligent mobility technology company that has led China's passenger car exports for 22 consecutive years, with over 17.72 million global users, OMODA&JAECOO's parent company operates in more than 120 countries and regions, supported by a network of over 11,000 service outlets. This extensive global infrastructure provides AIMOGA with a unique foundation for international expansion.

Under the Summit theme of "CO-CREATE • CO-DEFINE," the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO is using AIMOGA as a key enabler to integrate automotive expertise, global operations, and embodied intelligence—ushering in a new era that evolves from product output to ecosystem convergence.

In Malaysia, OMODA&JAECOO currently offers models including J7, J7 PHEV, J8, and C9, and will continue to introduce more new models that meet local market demand. Under the same group, OMODA&JAECOO has 3 sister brands in the market - Chery, iCAUR and Lepas.

