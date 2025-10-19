International Technology Night: OMODA&JAECOO Leverage Power and Smart Mobility to Lead a New Wave of User Co-Creation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2025, the OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit was grandly held to worldwide attention, with the International Technology Night becoming the highlight of the event. During this segment, OMODA&JAECOO's parent company showcased its comprehensive strength in smart mobility, hybrid powertrains, engines, and solid-state battery technology, demonstrating a deep integration of technology and user experience.

As a long-term technology runner, OMODA&JAECOO's parent company has continuously pushed the boundaries of core powertrain technologies: breaking through global battery safety limits, mastering solid-state battery technology, and setting industry benchmarks; boldly venturing into innovation "no-man's lands," achieving a revolutionary 48% engine thermal efficiency—while mainstream engines typically range from 38% to 45%, each 1% increase faces immense systemic challenges. The R&D team overcame these technical hurdles with multiple disruptive innovations, including a 26:1 ultra-high expansion ratio, hyperbolic triple-linkage mechanisms, 35% EGR rate, and thermal insulation coatings, staying at the forefront of engine technology.

This breakthrough is not only a technical achievement but also reshapes the value of hybrid vehicles: data shows that for every 1% increase in thermal efficiency, overall vehicle fuel consumption drop by approximately 2.5%. In the future, hybrid vehicles are expected to enter the "1-liter fuel consumption era," approaching the energy cost of pure electric vehicles and delivering long-term economic and practical value to users. Meanwhile, AIMOGA, representing the intelligent service platform, was unveiled at the event, showcasing the brand's practical application of AI and human-machine interaction, making technology truly serve users' lives.

The core technology highlights of OMODA&JAECOO hybrid vehicles were also comprehensively presented during the summit, demonstrating the brand's leadership in power and energy efficiency. Equipped with the world-leading SHS Super Hybrid System, the three core components work in deep synergy to achieve "super performance, super range, ultra-low energy consumption, and super power."

The success of International Technology Night not only showcased OMODA&JAECOO and its parent company's comprehensive strength in smart mobility and core powertrain technologies but also reaffirmed the brand's commitment to "co-creating a better life with users."

Notably, the brand, in collaboration with the AIMOGA team, developed the AIMOGA, becoming a typical practice of intelligent co-creation in the automotive industry and further expanding the brand's innovation boundaries in intelligent technology.

In Malaysia, OMODA JAECOO currently offers models including J7, J7 PHEV, J8, and C9, and will continue to introduce more new models that meet local market demand. Under the same group, OMODA&JAECOO has 3 sister brands in Malaysia - Chery, iCAUR and Lepas.

SOURCE OMODA&JAECOO