2026 CMES Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition Opens in Hanoi This August with Doubled Scale, Pre-Registration Now Live

HANOI, Vietnam, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd CMES Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition will be held from August 26 to 28, 2026 at the Vietnam Exhibition and Convention Center (VEC) in Hanoi. As a core pillar of the co‑located "2026 Vietnam Super Industrial Linkage Expo", the exhibition is dedicated to bridging the local manufacturing ecosystem, capitalizing on first‑half market gains and directly targeting the peak procurement season in the second half. Professional visitor pre‑registration is now fully open.

Exhibition Scale doubled, Creating a Complete Showcase Loop

This year's exhibition has been expanded in scale, with a total exhibition area of 30,000 square meters. The event encompasses four specialized shows: in addition to CMES Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition, it also includes CMES Vietnam International Automation and Robotics Exhibition, CMES Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Exhibition, and CMES Vietnam International Electronic Components, Materials and Production Equipment Exhibition.

The machine tool section covers five major categories—metal cutting, forming, grinding and measuring tools, industrial automation, and accessories—creating a complete display loop spanning from core processing equipment and production line automation to application scenarios, featuring a large scale and a full range of product categories.

Spotlight on Local High-Demand Applications，Direct from Source Factories at Factory Prices

The exhibition focuses on high‑frequency local demand across 3C electronics (precision parts for smartphones/laptops), automotive and motorcycle components (engine blocks, brake discs, etc.), mold manufacturing, and general machining (shafts, valve bodies, etc.), delivering high‑precision, high‑efficiency batch production solutions. It brings together global machine tool source factories for direct price negotiations, with over 300 company leaders expected on‑site. The concurrent "Vietnam Machine Tool Agents Cooperation Conference," organized in partnership with the Vietnam Mechanical, Electronics, and Automation Associations, will target over 100 local agents and distributors for participation.

About CMES Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition

Mr. Tang Nan, General Manager of CMES, commented: "With determination and action, CMES Vietnam is fully committed to building a renowned local machine tool show and an efficient matching platform for global manufacturers in the sector." The exhibition will take place on August 26–28, 2026, at VEC Hanoi. We sincerely invite all stakeholders to visit and explore fresh prospects in Vietnam's manufacturing industry.

For more exhibition information and visitor pre‑registration, please visit the official link: https://cmesvietnam.expocme.cn/en/regVisitor?src=zimeiti&uis=PR

SOURCE CMES Vietnam