2026 Hong Kong Corporate Gift Purchasing Trends Report: BeGiftHK Reveals "Specialization and Wellness" as the New Standard for Corporate Gifting

HONG KONG, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeGiftHK, a leading professional corporate gift company in Hong Kong, today officially released the "2026 Corporate Gift Purchasing Trends Report." The report highlights that following profound changes in corporate culture in the post-pandemic era, the Hong Kong B2B gift market has officially moved away from the "low-price, high-volume" model. It has been replaced by a new purchasing logic centered on "Employee Wellness" and "Brand Specialization."

Pickleball Customization: The New Corporate Sports Social Favorite of 2026

BeGiftHK's professional-grade custom Pickleball equipment and ESG-friendly corporate gifts.

The most prominent trend highlighted in the report is the strong rise of "sports social gifts." Data shows that in the first quarter of 2026, inquiries for Pickleball customization equipment surged by 210% compared to the same period last year.

A spokesperson for BeGiftHK analyzed: "In 2026, a corporate gift is no longer just an object; it is a brand touchpoint. Due to its low entry barrier and high participation across all age groups, Pickleball has become the top choice for large enterprises for hosting Team Building and ESG promotion activities. The professional-grade T700 carbon fiber paddles we provide, combined with high-quality customized designs, successfully transform the act of gifting into a highly social brand experience."

Technology Defines Authority: Full-Color UV Digital Printing Enhances Corporate Image

Regarding the craftsmanship requirements for gift customization, purchasers in 2026 have demonstrated unprecedented attention to detail. The report indicates that over 85% of multinational organizations and financial enterprises prioritize the precision of printing technology when selecting a Hong Kong corporate gift company.

BeGiftHK has addressed the limitations of traditional screen printing, such as the inability to render gradients and high-precision logos, by introducing cutting-edge "Full-Color UV Digital Printing" technology. This commitment to professionalism has led BeGiftHK to frequently receive high praise as a "Souvenir Recommendation of the Year" in various commercial evaluations.

ESG Transformation: From "Green Products" to "Social Responsibility"

The report concludes by emphasizing that ESG factors have permeated every stage of the purchasing decision. In 2026, the demand for "Recycled PET (RPET)" materials and "Sustainable Sports Solutions" among Hong Kong enterprises consistently accounted for over 40% of the market share. Through its robust supply chain accumulated over years of deep cultivation in the Hong Kong market, BeGiftHK not only provides eco-friendly materials but also assists organizations in planning gift solutions with social impact, integrating "ESG narratives" into every exquisite gift box.

Rooted in Hong Kong, Defining the Future

As an established authoritative brand in the market, BeGiftHK, with its keen market insights and excellent execution, has successfully provided one-stop corporate gift customization services for numerous NGOs, educational institutions, and Fortune 500 companies. Looking ahead, the company will continue to drive industry innovation, creating the most valuable brand souvenirs for Hong Kong organizations with a more professional and forward-looking vision.

About BeGiftHK

BeGiftHK is a professional gift solution provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The company is committed to providing customers with closed-loop gift customization services, including design, production, quality inspection, and logistics, through innovative technology and a unique industry perspective. With the core concepts of "Professionalism, Design, and Value," BeGiftHK is a designated gift partner for many large-scale events and corporate anniversary celebrations in Hong Kong.

Media Inquiries, please contact:

Contact Person: BeGiftHK Customer Service Department

BeGiftHK Customer Service Department Company Name: Ideas Promotion Ltd (BeGiftHK)

Ideas Promotion Ltd (BeGiftHK) Phone: +852 3490 6532

+852 3490 6532 Email: [email protected]

Website: https://begifthk.com

SOURCE BeGiftHK