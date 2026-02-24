"2026 TTV SUPER STAR" Concludes Successfully with Star-Studded Lineup

International Guests King & Prince and &TEAM Deliver Spectacular Performances in Taiwan

TAIPEI CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lunar New Year's Eve special "2026 TTV SUPER STAR," eagerly anticipated by Chinese audiences worldwide, concluded successfully, presenting an impressive lineup of 35 performing acts alongside appearances by international stars. Renowned groups King & Prince and &TEAM took the TTV SUPER STAR stage with dynamic performances, joining global audiences in welcoming the Year of the Horse.

International guests King & Prince (left) and &TEAM (right) on the TTV SUPER STAR stage / Photo: TTV

Produced and broadcast by TTV, the annual New Year's Eve program "TTV SUPER STAR" invites international artists to perform in Taiwan each year, while leading Mandarin-language singers are divided into the Red and White teams for a friendly performance competition. This year's edition was themed "Taiwan Sensibility," highlighting a stage design and program atmosphere centered on warmth, connection, and cultural resonance.

The popular Japanese group King & Prince made their long-awaited debut on the TTV SUPER STAR stage in 2026, performing hit songs including "HEART," "koi-wazurai," and "Theater," captivating the live audience. The group also showcased their calligraphy skills, presenting handwritten New Year blessings to viewers around the world.

Global group &TEAM energized the venue from the moment they appeared, performing "Back to Life," a track that achieved a triple crown on Korean music programs. Their precise, synchronized choreography highlighted their performance strength, while "MISMATCH" featured close interaction with fans at a secondary stage. The performance concluded with "FIREWORK," accompanied by thunderous cheers from LUNÉ, leaving a strong impression and winning over new fans. Member NICHOLAS also joined Taiwan's acclaimed rock band 831 for a special collaborative stage, creating a one-night-only crossover performance that drew widespread attention from global Chinese audiences.

The "2026 TTV SUPER STAR" wrapped up in a joyful New Year atmosphere. Highlights from the performances are available on the official YouTube channel. For more information and full videos, please visit:

https://www.youtube.com/@TTV_Entertainment

SOURCE TTV