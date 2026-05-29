2026 World Football's Biggest Tournament Is Coming - Total Football VNG Now Officially Live in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With excitement for the world's biggest football tournament in 2026 building across the nation ahead of this June and July's showdown, Malaysian football fans now have a new way to channel their passion. Total Football VNG, the globally acclaimed mobile football title published exclusively across Southeast Asia by VNGGames in collaboration with GALA Sports, has officially launched in Malaysia and Singapore this May.

Be among the first in Malaysia and Singapore to experience the thrill of 2026 world-class international football action and download Total Football VNG now on the App Store or Google Play. Malaysian representative Muhd Shafiq Ahnaf finished as second runner-up at the inaugural SEA Esports Nations Cup 2026 (SNC 2026), held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The game arrives on the back of remarkable regional momentum, having surpassed 3 million pre-registrations across Southeast Asia since its initial April launch - a clear reflection of the growing appetite for competitive, high-quality football gaming experiences among regional players.

Designed to deliver a genuine console-quality experience on mobile, Total Football VNG features an extensive roster of over 60,000 internationally recognised professional footballers, all officially licensed through FIFPro. This includes players from some of the world's most celebrated national teams such as Germany, France, Belgium, Portugal, and Norway. Complementing its depth of content, the game offers immersive 3D visuals, a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, controller support, and multiple game modes including Career, Ranked Match, and Tournament - all optimised for both iOS and Android devices to ensure smooth and accessible gameplay across varying smartphone specifications.

The launch carries added significance for Malaysia's Esports community. Total Football VNG was officially recognised as one of the featured Esports titles at the inaugural SEA Esports Nations Cup 2026 (SNC 2026), a national team-based tournament organised by the Southeast Asian Esports Federation and held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. In a proud moment for the country, Malaysian representative, Muhd Shafiq Ahnaf, emerged as second runner-up following an intense regional showdown that saw participation from Thailand, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Laos, and Cambodia. The achievement highlights the rising competitiveness of Malaysian Esports athletes within the sports gaming category on the regional stage.

As football culture continues to thrive across the region, Total Football VNG has also appointed Southeast Asian football ambassadors - Indonesia's Rizky Ridho, Vietnam's Nguyễn Đình Bắc, and Thailand's Supachok Sarachat - each featured within the game through exclusive "Pride of SEA" player cards, reinforcing the title's commitment to celebrating regional football.

Total Football VNG is now available for free download in Malaysia and Singapore on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Official Facebook | Download Total Football VNG

SOURCE VNGGames