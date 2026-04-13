2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit explores digital and intelligent empowerment for innovative development

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the World Internet Conference (WIC), organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and co-organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, the 2026 WIC Asia‑Pacific Summit officially began today (April 13) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Building on its successful debut last year, Hong Kong is once again organising this international Internet flagship event, further reinforcing the city's role as an international innovation and technology (I&T) centre. Themed "Digital and Intelligent Empowerment for Innovative Development - Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", the two-day Summit is expected to gather around 1 000 government and business leaders, representatives of international organisations, experts and scholars from over 50 countries and regions to jointly deepen regional digital collaboration, and create new momentum and advantages towards the development of the Asia-Pacific region.

The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, speaks at the World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit today (April 13). The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, speaks at the 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit Main Forum today (April 13). The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, speaks at the 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit - Main Forum and Distinguished Contributors Gala today (April 13).

The WIC once again has designated Hong Kong to host the Asia-Pacific Summit, affirming Hong Kong's pivotal role as an important bridge and two-way platform connecting the country and the world. At the opening ceremony this morning, the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, and the Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Chairman of the WIC, Mr Zhuang Rongwen, delivered their remarks respectively. Distinguished speakers including the Minister of Investment, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic, Mr Samuel Migal'; the Chief Executive Officer of GSMA Ltd, Mr John Hoffman; and the Chairman of the International AI Governance Association, Mr John Higgins, were invited to share their insights.



After the opening ceremony, the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, and the Secretary-General of the WIC, Mr Ren Xianliang, cohosted the Government-Enterprise Dialogue, engaging in a comprehensive exchange on government-enterprise collaboration to empower business development. The Acting Commissioner for Digital Policy, Mr Daniel Cheung, also attended and delivered a speech.

The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, and Professor Sun delivered their remarks at the Main Forum and Distinguished Contributors Gala in the afternoon, outlining Hong Kong's advantages for digital economy and I&T development. The newly introduced Gala featured international I&T dignitaries, including the Chairman of ZTE Corporation, Ms Fang Rong; the Chairman of Ant Misuan, Mr Wei Tao; Founder, Chairman, and General Manager of MetaX, Mr Chen Weiliang; and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BrainCo from Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons", Mr Han Bicheng, to share their outstanding contributions to spearheading global Internet development. A Hong Kong Dialogue was also staged to feature emerging technology enterprises to engage in an extensive exchange on frontier I&T trends, jointly envisioning the future directions and opportunities for I&T developments.



A first-ever ministerial meeting was convened and co-hosted by Professor Sun and Mr Ren, providing a premier platform for ministerial officials and representatives of international organisations from across the globe to facilitate high-level exchanges and dialogue. I&T ministers from Samoa, Madagascar, Turkmenistan, Burundi and others conducted rigorous discussions on topics such as how AI promotes high-quality economic growth.



The Summit will feature six sub-forums tomorrow (April 14), with each focusing on the latest developments of "Innovation and Application of AI Agents", "Digital Finance", "AI Security and Governance", "AI for a Better Life", "Digital and Intelligent Health", and "Digital Transformation and Dissemination of Classical Texts". Mr Cheung will deliver a speech at the AI Security and Governance forum. The Summit will also be complemented by a series of affiliated activities, including capacity-building events to be hosted by the WIC Digital Academy and a new technology exhibition zone. Details of the Summit are available on the event website (www.wicinternet.org/2026-04/07/c_1173500.htm).



Alongside the Summit, Hong Kong's annual I&T mega event, the Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BIT Week), is taking place concurrently in April. The InnoEX, themed "Innovate • Automate • Elevate" this year, brings together I&T enterprises, industry elites and buyers from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas to jointly promote the application of cutting-edge technology solutions in five key areas, namely AI+, robotics, the low-altitude economy, property technology and retail technology, while exploring global collaboration opportunities. The series of exciting I&T activities elevates Hong Kong's I&T atmosphere to new heights and accelerates the city's development into an international I&T centre.

SOURCE The Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau