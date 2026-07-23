2027 will welcome the newly independent event, eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia on 7-8 April in Singapore

The event will bring together over 5,000 attendees at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, offering a comprehensive experience spanning marketing, commerce, and technology.

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia announced its evolution into a newly independent platform, marking a significant new chapter for one of Asia's leading events for digital commerce and marketing. The new edition will take place on 7–8 April 2027 at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.

Previously held as part of Tech Week Singapore, the event's transition into an independent platform reflects both its rapid growth and the increasing convergence of marketing and commerce across the region. Building on the success of flagship events such as eCommerce Expo in the UK and DMEXCO in Cologne, the 2027 edition will be the first under this new format, enabling a more focused, curated experience designed to better serve the needs of today's digital-first businesses.

As organisations across APAC accelerate their digital transformation, the lines between marketing, commerce and technology continue to blur. eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia 2027 will address this shift by uniting leaders across marketing, digital, and commerce functions into a single, integrated platform.

A Larger, More Curated Industry Platform

The 2027 edition is expected to welcome over 5,000 attendees, alongside 100 industry leading exhibitors and 150 expert speakers from across the global digital commerce ecosystem. Organisers emphasise that this scale will be matched by a more intentional approach to audience curation, fostering higher-quality interactions and commercially meaningful outcomes.

The event will prioritise measurable business results through a curated approach to audience, content, and exhibitors. Attendees can expect deeper engagement with senior decision-makers, targeted discussions around customer acquisition and retention, and a show floor designed to prioritise high-quality connection.

A Sharper Focus on Digital Growth

The 2027 edition will centre on building sustainable digital growth, with key themes including:

Cross-border commerce and regional expansion

AI-powered personalisation and customer intelligence

Data-driven marketing strategies that deliver measurable performance

By integrating the operational side of eCommerce with the strategic capabilities of marketing, data, and AI, the event aims to turn strategy into profitable growth.

Delivering Greater Value for Stakeholders

The new format offers access to a qualified audience of marketing, digital, and commerce decision-makers, alongside enhanced opportunities for high-value partnerships.

The event will deliver a curated experience featuring relevant content, practical insights, and access to leading technology providers across the entire digital commerce ecosystem.

"The relaunch of eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia as an independent event is a direct response to the market's need for a platform that truly reflects the convergence of marketing and commerce," said Courtney Macdonald, Event Director, CloserStill Media. "Our goal is simple: to build a space where senior leaders can move beyond surface-level networking to solve real business challenges."

"DMEXCO is known globally as the definitive community for the digital economy and bringing that expertise to Asia has always been about more than just extending the brand," said Prakash Ramajillu, General Manager, Koelnmesse. "With this new independent platform alongside eCommerce Expo Asia, we are doubling down on the Asian market creating a space where marketing and commerce leaders can connect, share proven strategies, and build the cross-border ecosystems that will define the next decade of digital growth."

Looking Ahead

The new launch signals a commitment to building a more focused and impactful industry event, one that reflects the evolving needs of businesses navigating today's complex digital landscape.

Exhibition opportunities and registering of interest for the 2027 edition are now open.

For more information or to request media accreditation, please visit: https://www.ecommerceexpo-dmexco.asia

eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia is jointly delivered through a strategic collaboration between CloserStill Media and Koelnmesse, combining deep expertise in content-led industry events and global digital marketing communities.

PR Newswire is the official media partner of the eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia 2027.

About eCommerce Expo Asia

eCommerce Expo is a leading event for retail, eCommerce, and digital marketing professionals, bringing together the brands, retailers, marketplaces, and technology providers shaping the future of commerce.

The Singapore edition was held annually as part of Tech Week Singapore in the past six editions, the event connects senior decision-makers with cutting-edge solutions, expert insights, and high-value networking opportunities. From customer experience and omnichannel strategy to data, AI, and fulfilment, eCommerce Expo Asia delivers the trends and technologies driving growth across the region.

Through a curated programme of global speakers and a comprehensive exhibition, the event empowers businesses to stay competitive, build partnerships, and accelerate digital transformation.

This is where commerce leaders connect, innovate, and do business.

About CloserStill Media

eCommerce Expo is organised by CloserStill Media. CloserStill Media specialises in high-value, content-driven events and the nurturing of B2B or professional communities. The company operates events across a wide range of sub-vertical sectors within Business Technologies, Healthcare, HR and Education and Future Transport and Infrastructure across the U.S., Europe and Asia, with operations and 800+ staff in the UK, USA, Germany, Spain and Singapore.

About DMEXCO

DMEXCO is Europe's leading digital marketing & tech event. We are a community and a central gathering place for all key players in the digital economy and the spheres of marketing and innovation. We bring together industry leaders, marketing and media professionals, and tech pioneers in one central location to collectively set the digital agenda. DMEXCO offers a comprehensive ecosystem featuring presentations from internationally renowned speakers, exhibitions from top brands and hands-on masterclasses – all centered around digital trends and future business opportunities.

Both in Cologne and online, we set the benchmark as the go-to networking and business platform for the digital economy. At DMEXCO, decision-makers gain valuable insights, draw inspiration, make contacts and seal deals. This is where the digital business landscape of tomorrow unfolds today. This year the event will take place in Cologne on September 23 and 24, 2026.

The German Association for the Digital Economy (BVDW) – together with the online marketing association Online-Vermarkterkreis (OVK) – is the ideational and professional partner of DMEXCO and owner of the DMEXCO brand. DMEXCO is organized by Koelnmesse.

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SOURCE CloserStill Media