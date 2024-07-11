24 Comics and 20 Novels Shortlisted for Top IP Awards at the 3rd Best IP Awards

TAIPEI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists for the third annual Best IP Awards have been announced! An interdisciplinary ACGE (Animation, Comic, Game, and Entertainment) judging panel has selected the top 24 from an initial pool of 62 comics and the top 20 from the 77 novels submitted. The finalists are now vying for the Top 3 spots and the coveted "Best of the Best" title in both the Comic and Novel categories of the Top IP Awards.

This year's awards will be part of the 23rd Comic Exhibition in Taiwan, where all local original entries will be showcased. The exhibition will kick off with a press conference on July 25, followed by an award ceremony to honor the winners. The Taiwan Comic Pavilion, organized by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), will feature the nominated works prominently at the exhibition entrance and conference stages, offering visitors an in-depth exploration of the creativity of Taiwan's original comics. Additionally, attendees can participate in interactive games at the Best IP Awards booth to win exclusive prizes from the finalists. Follow the official community platform for continuous updates and insights into the featured works!

Organizer: Chinese Animation & Comic Publisher Association

Partner: Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA)

Supported by: New Media Entertainment Association (NMEA), Taiwan Game Industry Promotion Association (TGIPA), Animation & Visual Effects Association, and Taiwan Character Brand Licensing Association (TCBLA)

The 2024 Best IP Awards

Event Website: https://www.ccpa.org.tw/bestipawards2024/index.php?tpl=2

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bestipawards/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bestipawards/

