28-year-old Malaysian Drives Home First-Ever Car At Lactel's Hari Raya 'Beli & Menang' Contest

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Muhammad Najmi Adha bin Hj Nasir, he made a conscious choice this Ramadan and Raya to prioritise the health and happiness of his family. By purchasing Lactel for his friends and family when he visited his hometown, the 28-year-old drove home the grand prize, a shiny new Perodua Bezza.

"This is actually my first car, and winning it is truly a game-changer. I am even more motivated to obtain my driving licence so that I can drive my ageing parents around and take care of family needs," said the grand prize winner.

(From left to right) Paul Cazes, General Manager of Lactalis Malaysia together with the Grand Prize Winner, Muhammad Najmi Adha bin Hj Nasir pose with his first-ever car, an all-new Perodua Bezza

The "Kebaikan & Kebahagian Berbuka Bersama Lactel" contest, held from 1st of March to 30th of April, witnessed an overwhelming participation from Lactel's consumers throughout the entire campaign.

"At Lactalis, we prioritise everyday nutritional needs, especially during Ramadan, which is an important period for many Malaysians. Our Bliss yogurt drink, chilled and refreshing, is especially beneficial during the recent heat wave. Made with real fruit juice and live cultures, it supports digestion for both sahur and iftar. Additionally, our Lactel Natural Set Yogurt, no-added sugar and low-fat, is a popular choice during Ramadan and Raya, offering a healthier alternative to santan and enhancing meat marinades for tender results, especially in rendang and curry," explained Paul Cazes, General Manager of Lactalis Malaysia.

"Lactel Malaysia remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, wholesome, and nutritious dairy products in everyday consumption, all produced locally in Petaling Jaya. Prioritising both taste and health, the brand is committed to providing quality yogurt and yogurt drinks to every Malaysian household, including kids, through continuous innovation with quality ingredients and simple product formulas. Lactel's promise extends beyond their wide range of products, promoting not only delicious flavours but also supporting gut health for every consumers' overall well-being," he added.

The contest brought together Malaysians from all walks of life in the spirit of joy and togetherness by inviting them to purchase Lactel products worth RM15 in a single receipt for a chance to win a Perodua Bezza 1.3G, 42-inch Sharp TV, and Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy vacuum cleaner. Among other weekly prizes included La Gourmet Vintage Tiffin and Touch n' Go e-Wallet credits.

For more information and updates on Lactel Malaysia, please visit https://lactel.com.my or visit their Facebook or Instagram to know more.

About Lactel

Lactel, the No. 1 brand in yogurt and yogurt drinks in Malaysia with the commitment to provide dairy nutritional benefits to the household in Malaysia. The full range of yogurt products, Lactel Bliss yogurt drink, Temptation yogurt drink, Natural Set yogurt, Fat Free yogurt, Greek yogurt, Kids yogurt, Snack yogurt and Smooth yogurt, consists of live culture that support digestion. Lactel products are widely available in the retail market and food service channels too.

About Lactalis

Lactalis, a French leading dairy company present in more than 90 countries around the world, has acquired Nestle chilled dairy yogurt and yogurt drink business in Malaysia since 2019. Lactalis, known for nurturing the future, provides top quality dairy products to support each and everyone's growth, has brought its expertise and knowledge to Malaysia with new and innovative products to the market to sustain the position as the nation's favourite chilled dairy brand.

