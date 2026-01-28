3iQ Appoints Chris Desjardins as Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in institutional digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Desjardins as Chief Technology Officer.

Chris is a technology executive and entrepreneur with over twenty years of experience across leadership, design, digital assets and product-led software. He builds secure, high-assurance platforms at the intersection of regulated finance and digital asset infrastructure. At 3iQ, he will lead technology strategy, platform architecture and security for institutional digital asset investment products.

Previously, Chris co-founded Tungsten, a UAE-based virtual asset custody business serving institutional clients, which was acquired by Zodia Custody, the Standard Chartered-backed digital asset custodian. Earlier, he co-founded Big Index, a crypto wallet technology company acquired by Brane Digital Asset Custody, where he led product and later served as Chief Technology Advisor, helping build a regulated custody platform in Canada.

Before digital assets, Chris led Ictinus Inc., delivering bespoke software for both public and private sector organisations and later founded Punchtime, a construction SaaS platform that scaled across North America.

Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ, said:

"Chris's technical expertise in digital assets and entrepreneurial experience are highly complementary to 3iQ's ethos. With deep knowledge spanning blockchain, digital assets and traditional finance, he is the perfect fit for this role and I look forward to working closely with him."

Chris Desjardins, Chief Technology Officer at 3iQ, said:

"I am excited to join 3iQ as CTO, especially at this stage of the company's growth. 3iQ is firmly established as a leader in digital asset investment management. With the asset class continuing to go mainstream, I look forward to building upon this success and making 3iQ the preeminent crypto-asset investment manager globally."

For more information, please visit 3iq.io.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only, and the content contained herein should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to sell or buy any asset, strategy, or product. Investing in digital assets involves a high degree of risk, including the loss of principal.

