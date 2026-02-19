3Shape Boosts Dental Lab Speed and Accuracy with AI-Powered Workflows

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At LMT LabDay today, 3Shape showcases its AI-powered and integrated workflows that help dental labs work faster, reduce errors, and handle more cases efficiently.

A reliable bite setup in seconds

Scans from intraoral scanners can sometimes include missing or inaccurate bite data. To save them time and eliminate their need for manual adjustment of missing jaw relationship data, 3Shape Dental System 2025 has introduced AI-bite alignment.

The AI bite alignment tool analyzes dental arches in the scans and places them in a static occlusion based on anatomical norms and its trained models. Even when cases' original scans include an incorrect bite, 3Shape's AI bite will deliver a reliable bite setup for them in seconds. Lab professionals can preview results and make quick adjustments, saving time and reducing manual work.

3Shape Dental System 2025 also leverages AI for tooth outlining and margin line detection in its copy denture workflow. Labs no longer need to place only annotation points, as AI automatically detects and draws margin lines based on each tooth anatomy. This will help to reduce repetitive adjustment steps and enable professionals to finalize their designs faster.

Bridges now included with free AI design proposals in Dental System 2025

Dental System 2025 users can also take advantage of free AI-powered bridge design proposals to maximize their productivity and manage peak loads more effectively.

The free service supports cemented bridges of up to 4 units with any combination of crowns and pontics. The new bridge indication is available in addition to the already offered, AI crown, inlay, and onlay designs. All AI design proposals are fully editable. The service is included for free with a 3Shape LabCare subscription*.

Manage every case - from scan to delivery - with 3Shape LMS

3Shape has updated its LMS software with an enhanced native integration with Dental System and 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanners. For Dental System and LMS users, double data entry is eliminated as case information is synched between the two platforms.

Similarly, for labs working with dentists using 3Shape TRIOS, client communications between the two platforms are now centralized through the 3Shape Unite Cloud, so teams and tasks are better aligned, and cases moved forward with better clarity and control.

Streamlined full-arch restorative planning - 3Shape Implant Studio

3Shape has released a new version of 3Shape Implant Studio with simplified workflows for full-arch restorative planning, including advanced treatments like All-on-4, All-on-6, multi-unit abutments (MUA), and screw-retained crowns.

The integration between Implant Studio and Dental System 2025 has been strengthened, allowing restorative components to be designed directly in Dental System based on Implant Studio planning. This ensures a fully digital workflow and reduces the risk of data transfer errors.

"Our focus has always been to simplify and elevate the lab experience," said Christian Rytter, Senior Product Director for Labs at 3Shape. "By streamlining workflows, enhancing lab management, and eliminating unnecessary steps, we're delivering the speed, performance, and predictability labs need to grow their business."

Lina Danstrup

Director and Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

