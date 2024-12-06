5,700 Charging Ports to "Power Up" Residents' Green Travels

KUITUN, China, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sir, you shouldn't charge your electric bike by 'hanging a wire' from your home. This will not only affect the electricity usage in the community but also pose risks of fire or explosion for the battery. We've specifically built charging piles in the community. The price is the same as that at home, and it's fast and safe," said the staff from the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company and the relevant personnel from the property management company on December 4th. They were conducting charging knowledge popularization among residents in key communities in Kuitun City, carrying out special inspections on hidden dangers of electric bike charging to ensure the electricity safety of residents.

Since the beginning of this year, in order to eliminate the safety hazards caused by charging electric bikes "indoors" or by "hanging a wire", Kuitun City has vigorously promoted the construction of public charging facilities for electric bikes. More than 5,700 charging ports have been newly added in various communities and densely populated places in Kuitun City. To enhance community residents' understanding of charging piles and ensure their electricity safety in winter, the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company has joined hands with community property management companies to intensify electricity inspections. They have carried out special inspections on electricity safety hazards for charging facilities, going door to door in each community for publicity and inspections.

Wang Guosong, the head of the Price Section of the Development and Reform Commission of Kuitun City, said, "There are 59 communities in the city, and 10 operators providing electric bike charging services. The electricity price implemented is 0.39 yuan per kilowatt-hour according to the residential electricity price. The service charge varies from 0.19 yuan to 0.89 yuan per kilowatt-hour depending on the power of the electric bikes."

Up to now, a total of 5,706 charging ports for electric bikes in Kuitun City can be used normally. The electricity price and service charge are separated and made public. Charging is billed by the second, and it will stop automatically when fully charged, which has greatly reduced the charging cost, making it affordable and popular among the masses. A total of 12 communities with installed electric bike charging facilities and 26 electric bike charging points have been inspected.

