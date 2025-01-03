Another Power Grid Project for Bingdi Integration Put into Operation, Significantly Enhancing the Power Supply Capacity of Shihezi Power Grid

SHIHEZI, China, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 2nd, the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company organized staff to conduct on-site follow-up inspections of the newly commissioned 220-kilovolt line project where the Xiayedi-Shihezi West line was looped into Shihezi Substation, ensuring that there are no remaining issues in the project construction. This is another successful commissioning of a power transmission project following the commissioning of the 220-kilovolt line project where the Xiayedi-Shihezi East line was looped into Shihezi Substation on December 5th, 2023.

In recent years, the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company has been actively building a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system. It has been vigorously promoting the energy production and consumption revolution, comprehensively empowering green production and living. The company has made all-out efforts to advance the construction of the 750-kilovolt substation in Shihezi, supported the development of new energy and the adjustment of the industrial structure in Shihezi City. This has effectively boosted the development of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps' undertakings, especially the power industry, and continuously improved the electricity satisfaction and sense of gain of the people of all ethnic groups in Shihezi City.

It is reported that this project was put into operation on December 28th, 2024. The total length of the line is 23.693 kilometers, with a total of 82 transmission towers. "The project started construction in April 2024. After 294 days and nights, the construction team united as one, overcame numerous difficulties, strictly adhered to the safety bottom line, and closely monitored the construction quality, laying a solid foundation for the project's commissioning," said Liu Ziyu, the project manager of the employer.

The commissioning of this project has effectively enhanced the power receiving capacity of the Shihezi power grid, meeting the demand for the load growth of the Shihezi power grid. It has reasonably divided the power supply areas of the Fenghuang 750-kilovolt substation and the Liumaowan 750-kilovolt substation, effectively alleviating the power supply pressure of the existing Fenghuang Substation and reducing the short-circuit current of the Fenghuang Substation. This provides a solid guarantee for the safe and efficient operation of the company's power grid. At the same time, it contributes to the air pollution prevention and control and coal reduction work plans in the "Urumqi-Changji-Shihezi" and "Kuitun-Dushanzi-Urumqi" regions. It also provides an important guarantee for the country to promote the construction of large-scale wind and solar power bases in desert, gobi, and desert areas and to facilitate the development and construction of new energy in Xinjiang.

Due to the high construction difficulty of this project, during the construction phase, all participating units adhered to the core concept of "safety first, quality paramount, efficiency prioritized, and collaboration promoted". They optimized the construction plan and strengthened safety management to reduce and control risks during the construction process. By optimizing resource allocation and implementing quality control, they improved the construction efficiency and the physical quality of the project. With the commissioning of the project, the regional power resource allocation has been greatly optimized, and the stability and reliability of power supply have been enhanced, providing a solid guarantee for the economic development and residents' electricity use in Shihezi City, Shawan City, and even the surrounding areas.

