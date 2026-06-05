520 Is No Longer Just for Couples! Agoda Reveals Busan and Chiayi as Emerging Favorites Among Solo Travelers

TAIPEI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "520" (May 20), widely recognized in Taiwan as an unofficial "Love Day" due to its similar pronunciation to "I love you" in Mandarin, has evolved beyond a celebration for couples. Today, more Taiwanese are embracing solo travel as a form of self-reward and personal ritual. In response to this trend, digital travel platform Agoda has observed growing interest in solo travel among Taiwanese travelers. According to Agoda data, searches made by Taiwanese solo travelers increased by 16% year-on-year between January and April 2026, highlighting how independent travel is becoming an increasingly popular trend.

International solo travel interest grew by 20%, outpacing domestic solo travel growth at 10%. Agoda's findings suggest that more Taiwanese travelers are choosing to travel alone overseas, seeking short, flexible getaways as a way to relax, recharge, and prioritize self-care.

Busan Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Overseas Destination for Taiwanese Solo Travelers

Japan and South Korea remain the most popular destinations for Taiwanese solo travelers, with Tokyo, Seoul, and Osaka ranking among the top searched cities. However, Busan emerged as the fastest-growing overseas destination, recording a 71% increase in searches and becoming one of the latest favorites among Taiwanese solo travelers.

Meanwhile, searches for Fukuoka and Sapporo also rose by 51% and 33%, respectively. Agoda's findings show that Taiwanese solo travelers are increasingly drawn to urban hubs that are ideal for short getaways, and combine food, shopping, and local cultural experiences, contributing to the growing popularity of "slow-paced city travel" across Northeast Asia.

Chiayi Becomes a Rising Favorite for Domestic Solo Travel

Domestic solo travel demand is also on the rise, with Chiayi recording the strongest growth among domestic destinations with a 42% increase in searches. Kaohsiung and Taitung followed with a 24% and 22% growth in travel interest, respectively, reflecting growing solo traveler interest in destinations that offer local charm, nature, and slower travel experiences.

Recently, Chiayi has emerged as one of Taiwan's hottest destinations for solo travelers and slow-paced city getaways. This year, the Chiayi Arts Festival teamed up with the popular mobile app Pikmin Bloom to launch the "Pikmin Bloom Mini Walk" event, turning the city into a walkable exploration experience that attracted travelers eager to wander through Chiayi's streets, cafes, and cultural spots at their own pace.

According to statistics from the Taiwan Tourism Administration's Taiwan Stay, Chiayi City recorded more than 2.17 million accommodation stays in 2025, reaching a historic high. The growing popularity of Chiayi also reflects a broader shift in travel behavior, as more Taiwanese travelers embrace solo travel and experience-driven trips focused on relaxation, exploration, and lifestyle experiences rather than packed itineraries.

Jishan Chai, Country Director for Taiwan at Agoda said: "520 has traditionally been associated with romantic getaways and couple travel, but in recent years we have observed more Taiwanese solo travelers embracing 'self-reward travel' during this period. Through solo trips, city walks, or short getaways, travelers are creating opportunities to relax and reset. Travel is no longer only about sharing experiences with others. it is increasingly becoming a way for people to take care of themselves and seek better life balance, whether solo or with a travel partner."

SOURCE Agoda