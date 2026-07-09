53% of Employers Can't Find AI-Ready Grads. New Study Maps Six Ways Forward for Indonesia

Global research of 2,711 stakeholders identifies six structural friction points in the transition from higher education to work, and provides Indonesian institutions a practical framework to strengthen graduate employability and IKU 1 outcomes.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, revealed at a report launch in Jakarta today that more than half of employers worldwide cannot find graduates with the AI skills they need. At the same time, nearly four in five university leaders believe they are meeting employer expectations — a gap the research traces to how fast the workplace has changed.

The report, AI Readiness: Building the Bridge from Higher Education to Work, surveyed more than 2,700 students, educators, and employers across six countries. It identifies six structural friction points — in curriculum pace, governance, faculty readiness, education-employer alignment, and hands-on AI experience — that compound across the path from classroom to career. Pearson and AWS presented the findings at the Pearson Higher Education Forum at the JW Marriott Jakarta.

For Indonesia, the timing is pointed. Graduate unemployment rose to 6.23 percent in early 2025 even as the national rate fell, and Universitas Indonesia researchers estimate tens of thousands more graduates have stopped looking for work altogether. Under the Merdeka Belajar framework, the IKU 1 metric ties university funding to graduate employment. Globally, entry-level postings are shrinking as AI takes over junior tasks — even as the World Economic Forum projects a net 78 million new jobs by 2030 for economies whose graduates are ready to fill them.

"As AI transforms the way we work, the skills that set people apart are becoming even more human. Clear communication, critical thinking, collaboration and adaptability remain essential – and AI can help learners develop them. Combined with English proficiency, these capabilities give people the confidence to participate in a global workforce and succeed in a rapidly changing world."

— David Lyons, Pearson's Head of Institutional Language Learning, APAC

The study's central tool is the AI Readiness Friction Framework, which lets a university find which of the six frictions — Pace, Connection, Capability, Governance, Experience, and Skills — bite hardest on its own campus. It comes with a self-assessment and concrete fixes for institutions and employers alike.

"The gap is not in access to tools. It is in the support that turns access into capability. The framework shows university leaders in Indonesia exactly where to act — and that is where the work begins."

— Eklavya Bhave, Pearson's Head of Higher Education, APAC

"The universities and employers that build credentialling bridges together now will define what workforce-ready means in this region for the next decade."

— Craig McFarlane, Pearson's Enterprise Learning & Skills Leader, APAC

The Jakarta launch is the first of a series, with country-level reports, and a Southeast Asia edition to follow. The full report and self-assessment are available at www.pearson.com/power-of-learning/ai-readiness.html.

You may download the photos with captions from the event here.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

SOURCE Pearson