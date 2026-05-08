68% of Indian Travelers Likely to Use AI for Their Next Trip: Agoda

Nearly 9 in 10 Indian travelers (88%) trust or feel neutral about AI-generated travel recommendations

Interest spans entire trip planning journey, from destination discovery to dining recommendations

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian travelers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to take the guesswork out of travel planning, not just for inspiration but across the journey from destination discovery to dining. According to Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, while one in three (33%) state they already use AI for travel planning, almost twice as many (68%) say they are likely to use it for their next trip. For a market that has always been quick to embrace technology, this indicates a growing appetite for AI across all stages of travel planning.

Data from the report suggests that what Indian travelers want from AI goes beyond a simple search. When asked how they would use it, respondents pointed to recommendations for local attractions and activities (38%), personalized itinerary creation (37%), and destination suggestions (29%). Interest also extends to dining recommendations (23%) and budget management (22%). These findings point to a traveler who expects AI to be present in every stage of the trip-planning process, not as a shortcut but as a smarter way to plan.

Sentiment towards AI-generated recommendations is broadly receptive, with nearly 9 in 10 respondents (88%) saying they either trust or feel neutral about such recommendations, including over half (53%) who express clear trust. This aligns with findings from Agoda's 2025 Travel Trends survey, in which nine in ten Indian travelers reported using travel apps when booking trips, pointing to an established comfort with technology in travel planning. For Indian travelers, embracing AI in travel planning is less a behavioral shift and more a natural progression, especially for a generation that has been planning and booking travel through a screen for over a decade.

Agoda has previously explored this through its 2025 AI-powered Vacation Planner campaign, which invited Indian travelers to answer a set of questions about their preferences, generating customized itineraries and destination visuals, with personalized recommendations delivered by Bollywood celebrity Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign was a real-world expression of the tailored, intuitive planning experience that travelers are increasingly looking for, and one that the 2026 survey findings reflect.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said, "Indian travelers are showing a clear appetite for AI across every stage of trip planning, from discovering destinations to deciding what to eat and even budgeting. This is no longer an emerging trend but is fast becoming the baseline for how a well-planned trip comes together. At Agoda, we continue to offer a range of technology and innovations that make the entire trip planning experience more accessible, convenient, and personalized for every traveler."

As AI becomes a more natural part of how people research and plan their travel, India stands out as a market where AI adoption in travel is not just growing but gaining clear intent and direction.

Through its platform, Agoda offers access to more than 6 million holiday properties worldwide, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 travel activities, all bookable through a single platform. Running from 7 May to 21 May, Agoda's 21st Birthday Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with a special flash sale of up to 70% on 19 May and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 3 May to 6 May. Travelers can explore options and make bookings through www.agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda