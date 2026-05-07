Agoda Highlights Cool Escapes Across India to Beat the Summer Heat

NEW DELHI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer approaches across India, digital travel platform Agoda highlights a selection of refreshing hill stations and highland retreats offering cooler climates and scenic landscapes. From the Nilgiri Hills to the Himalayas, these destinations provide travelers with a welcome escape from the heat while showcasing India's geographic diversity.

Travel interest for hill destinations typically increases between April and June as travelers seek milder temperatures, fresh air, and nature-led experiences. Agoda's latest recommendations reflect a growing preference for quick getaways and lesser-crowded alternatives to traditional summer hotspots, with travelers prioritizing accessibility, weather comfort, and cultural depth.

In southern India, Coonoor offers a quieter alternative to the more frequented Ooty. Surrounded by tea plantations and rolling hills, the town's temperate climate and colonial-era charm make it an appealing retreat. Visitors can explore viewpoints such as Dolphin's Nose or take scenic walks through tea estates, where the cool breeze provides relief from the summer heat.

Also in Tamil Nadu, Yercaud sits within the Shevaroy Hills and remains one of the region's more understated summer destinations. Known for its lake, coffee plantations, and shaded forests, Yercaud attracts travelers looking for a relaxed pace without long travel times. Its relatively lower altitude still offers a noticeable drop in temperature compared to nearby cities.

Further north, Lansdowne provides a serene Himalayan foothill experience. This cantonment town is characterized by pine forests, quiet walking trails, and panoramic mountain views. It offers an unhurried atmosphere and offbeat appeal to travelers seeking a quieter alternative to busier hill stations in Uttarakhand.

For those willing to travel farther, Ladakh offers a dramatic contrast to India's summer heat. With high-altitude deserts, expansive landscapes, and cool daytime temperatures, Ladakh has become increasingly popular during summer months. Beyond its scenery, the region's monasteries and local culture provide a deeper travel experience.

In Karnataka, Coorg, also known as Kodagu, remains a perennial favorite. Its mist-covered hills, coffee estates, and forested terrain create a consistently cool and refreshing environment. Seasonal rainfall further enhances its greenery, making it especially appealing for nature-focused travelers.

Western India offers its own escape in Mount Abu, the only hill station in Rajasthan. Surrounded by the Aravalli Range, Mount Abu provides a significant temperature drop compared to the desert plains. Attractions such as Nakki Lake and the Dilwara Temples combine natural beauty with cultural interest.

In the eastern Himalayas, Darjeeling continues to attract visitors with its cool climate and panoramic views of Kanchenjunga. Globally renowned for its premium tea, often referred to as the "Champagne of Teas," Darjeeling holds a special appeal for travelers seeking both natural beauty and cultural richness. Its iconic tea gardens, heritage railways, and colonial architecture contribute to its enduring charm, while the elevation ensures comfortable temperatures even during peak summer.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda said, "Summer travel in India increasingly reflects a shift toward destinations that balance climate comfort with meaningful experiences. Hill stations and highland regions continue to resonate because they offer both immediate relief from the heat and a deeper connection to nature and local culture. At Agoda, we are passionate about helping travelers discover these unique places and create unforgettable memories. With our extensive range of accommodations and activities, we make it easy to plan the perfect travel experience."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place. Running from 7 May to 21 May, Agoda's 21st Birthday Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with a special flash sale of up to 70% on 19 May and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 3 May to 6 May. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda