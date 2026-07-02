69 ESG Champions Recognized at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 for Shaping a Regenerative and Inclusive Tomorrow
News provided byEnterprise Asia
02 Jul, 2026, 17:50 CST
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 honored 69 outstanding ESG champions for leveraging innovation, digital transformation, and responsible business practices to drive sustainable impact across Asia. Held at the prestigious InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the awards ceremony brought together leading enterprises and visionary business leaders committed to shaping a regenerative, resilient, and inclusive future.
Presented by Enterprise Asia, the AREA continues to be widely regarded as the gold standard for ESG and sustainability practices in Asia, recognizing organizations that demonstrate innovation, accountability, and long-term value creation through sustainable business practices.
Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated, "The future will be defined not by the technologies we create, but by how we choose to apply them. The organizations recognized today have shown that innovation can be a force for regeneration, resilience, and inclusion. By leveraging technology responsibly, they are creating lasting value for businesses, communities, and the environment, setting a powerful example for the next generation of leaders."
Since 2011, the AREA has recognized organizations across categories including Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. Reflecting the evolving ESG landscape, the AREA introduced two new categories this year—Responsible Digital Practice and Sustainable Investing. Recipients were selected from over 350 organizations through a rigorous judging process based on relevance, effectiveness and reach, and sustainability.
Honored under the Responsible Business Leadership category are Simon Chen, Chairman of ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.; Joseph N.C. Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd.; and Shi-Kuan, Chen, Chairman of SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited; in recognition of their visionary leadership and commitment to sustainable business practices.
Notable awardees include Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad, Thailand's Osotspa Public Company Limited and Bricolage Philippines INC. (MR. DIY Philippines) under the Green Leadership category; while industry leaders such as Taiwan region's Cathay United Bank and Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corporation are recognized under the Social Empowerment category. Recipients under the Investment in People category include Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan and Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation (CADIVI), while Suntory Beverage and Food (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Taiwan region's Syntec Technology Co., Ltd. are among the awardees honored under the Health Promotion category.
Distinguished award recipients recognized for their commitment to transparency and accountability include Taiwan region's CTCI Group, Thailand's Government Housing Bank, and Vietnam's ROX Group under the Corporate Governance and Corporate Sustainability Reporting categories. In the Circular Economy Leadership category, Taiwan's Far Eastern New Century Corporation and Oriental Union Chemical Corporation are among the recipients of the accolade. Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited and Taiwan region's Business Bank are among the inaugural recipients recognized under the newly introduced Responsible Digital Practice and Sustainable Investing categories, respectively.
In addition to the competitive categories, the AREA presented the Emblem of Sustainability to organizations demonstrating long-standing commitment to sustainability excellence. The Silver Emblem of Sustainability, awarded to organizations recognized by the AREA for five years or more, was presented to Asia Cement Corporation, while the Gold Emblem of Sustainability, reserved for organizations honored for ten years or more, was presented to Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited.
Prior to the awards ceremony, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2026 convened over 300 C-suite executives, business leaders, and sustainability practitioners from across the region. Themed "Leveraging Technology for a Regenerative and Inclusive Tomorrow", the summit explored how digital transformation and emerging technologies can accelerate ESG adoption, drive systemic change, and unlock sustainable growth through thought leadership and cross-sector knowledge exchange.
The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, shared, "The promise of technology must be inclusive, and its benefits must be equitably distributed across sectors, communities, and economies. By harnessing innovation responsibly, businesses can drive meaningful progress, unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth, and create lasting positive impact for both people and the planet."
The summit featured distinguished speakers including Dr. Niven Huang, Managing Director of KPMG Sustainability Consulting, Taiwan region; Dr. Surina Ismail, Chief Sustainability Officer of Group Sustainability at IOI Corporation Bhd; Nguyen Cong Minh Bao, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Green Transition Consulting & Training, Country Manager of GRI in Vietnam and National representative of Travelife in Vietnam, alongside other leading sustainability experts from across the globe.
The AREA and ICS Summit 2026 are proudly endorsed by the Malaysian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, and supported by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, CCI France Malaysia, Climate Governance Malaysia (CGM), CSROne, Danish Chamber of Commerce Malaysia, EUROCHAM Malaysia, Green Transition, Myanmar Business Executives Association (MBE), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE); with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; Dailywire.asia and Commercial Times as media partners, and NIVEA Malaysia as the door gift sponsor.
AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS (AREA) 2026
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RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP CATEGORY
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ORGANIZATION
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RECIPIENT NAME
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COUNTRY/
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ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
|
SIMON CHEN
CHAIRMAN
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TAIWAN
|
E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,
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JOSEPH N.C. HUANG
CHAIRMAN
|
TAIWAN
|
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
SHI-KUAN, CHEN
CHAIRMAN
|
TAIWAN
|
SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
WINNING ESG PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY/
|
ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
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INNOVATE TO INSPIRE
|
TAIWAN
|
ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
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ASIA CEMENT CO-CREATING COMMUNITY
|
TAIWAN
|
BANGCHAK GROUP
|
OAM SUK SOCIAL ENTERPRISE
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THAILAND
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C&G ENVIRONMENTAL
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PROJECT MAKEOVER "WASTE-TO-
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THAILAND
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CATHAY UNITED BANK
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CHILD FRAUD AWARENESS PROGRAM
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TAIWAN
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CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY
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HINGHOI PROJECT
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THAILAND
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EAGLE CEMENT
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PROJECT WOW (WEALTH ON WASTE)
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PHILIPPINES
|
FUBON LIFE
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FUBON LIFE DRIVES A SUSTAINABLE
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TAIWAN
|
FUJI OIL CO., LTD.
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LABOUR TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM
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JAPAN
|
GREENFEED VIETNAM
|
EMPOWERING FARMERS
|
VIETNAM
|
KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL
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KRUNGTHAI FINANCIAL LITERACY
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THAILAND
|
MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,
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"SMILES & HEALTH FOR CHILDREN"
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JAPAN
|
NEO GROUP LIMITED
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NEO SEED: SPREADING THE SEEDS OF
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SINGAPORE
|
PANASONIC HOLDINGS
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LIGHT UP THE FUTURE
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JAPAN
|
PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY
|
SOLAR HOME ELECTRIFICATION SUPPORT
|
THAILAND
|
PT BUKIT ASAM (PERSERO) TBK
|
DESA IMPIAN PROGRAM
|
INDONESIA
|
PT PUPUK ISKANDAR MUDA
|
BATEE SHOEK MADANI
|
INDONESIA
|
PT PUPUK KALIMANTAN TIMUR
|
CENDAWAN JUARA - SMART
|
INDONESIA
|
PT. PUPUK SRIWIDJAJA
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TEBAT BENAWA COFFEE PROGRAM
|
INDONESIA
|
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
SINOPAC STORE POWER UP PROJECT
|
TAIWAN
|
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
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WOMEN IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP
|
TAIWAN
|
TSH BIOPHARM COMPANY
|
CROSS-SECTOR SUSTAINABILITY: DRIVING
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TAIWAN
|
VEDAN VIETNAM ENTERPRISE
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VEDAN VIETNAM - LOVE & CARE
|
VIETNAM
|
INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
WINNING ESG PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY/
|
CATHAY UNITED BANK
|
COACHING LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
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TAIWAN
|
ELECTRICITY GENERATING
|
SPEED TO SUSTAINABILITY
|
THAILAND
|
FAR EASTERN BIG CITY
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LEADING SUSTAINABLE TALENT GROWTH:
|
TAIWAN
|
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY
|
GLOBAL OPERATIONS KEY TALENT
|
TAIWAN
|
HOTAI FINANCE CORPORATION
|
THE HFC CORE HOLISTIC EMPOWERMENT
|
TAIWAN
|
KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
|
INVEST IN PEOPLE, EMPOWER THE
|
TAIWAN
|
KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL
|
KRUNGTHAI PEOPLE WELL-BEING
|
THAILAND
|
PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT
|
BUILDING A WORKPLACE FOR
|
TAIWAN
|
REGENT TAIPEI
|
LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT HUB
|
TAIWAN
|
ROX GROUP
|
ROX PEOPLE - THE HEART OF
|
VIETNAM
|
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
SINOPAC 3A DYNAMIC TALENT EVOLUTION
|
TAIWAN
|
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
|
BEST BANK FOR DIVERSITY, EQUITY &
|
TAIWAN
|
TAIWAN POWER COMPANY
|
WORKPLACE EQUALITY: BUILDING A THRIVING POWER INDUSTRY
|
TAIWAN
|
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE
|
CARING BEYOND THE WORKPLACE
|
VIETNAM
|
HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
WINNING ESG PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY/
|
AIA THAILAND
|
AIA SHARING A LIFE 13
|
THAILAND
|
BAYER TAIWAN CO., LTD.
|
TAIWAN'S PROSTATE HEALTH ECOSYSTEM
|
TAIWAN
|
C&G ENVIRONMENTAL
|
CLEAN DRINKING WATER STATION
|
THAILAND
|
CHUGAI PHARMA TAIWAN
|
BEYOND UNMET NEEDS, TOWARD A
|
TAIWAN
|
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC
|
OXYGEN CONCENTRATOR LIFE-
|
THAILAND
|
FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT
|
CREATING A SAFE WORKPLACE,
|
TAIWAN
|
KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL
|
STRENGTHENING THAILAND'S
|
THAILAND
|
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY
|
PORTFOLIO-WIDE SUGAR REDUCTION:
|
THAILAND
|
PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT
|
A REVOLUTION IN SUSTAINABLE FOOD
|
TAIWAN
|
PRARAM 9 HOSPITAL PUBLIC
|
HAPPY KIDNEY, HAPPY LIFE
|
THAILAND
|
PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE
|
HEALTH & TASTE: PROMOTING
|
TAIWAN
|
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
SINOPAC GROUP: PEOPLE‑CENTRIC
|
TAIWAN
|
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD
|
BRAND'S YOUNG BLOOD
|
THAILAND
|
SYNTEC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
|
CONSTRUCTING A HEALTH AND WELL-
|
TAIWAN
|
GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
WINNING ESG PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY/
|
AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD
|
DRIVING SUSTAINABILITY EXCELLENCE
|
MALAYSIA
|
BRICOLAGE PHILIPPINES INC.
|
SCALING GREEN LEADERSHIP IN RETAIL:
|
PHILIPPINES
|
C&G ENVIRONMENTAL
|
THE "GREEN WALKWAY & JOGGING
|
THAILAND
|
CHUGAI PHARMA TAIWAN
|
FROM LAB TO LAND, PURE LOW-CARBON
|
TAIWAN
|
CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY
|
HINGHOI: PRESERVING AND RESTORING
|
THAILAND
|
EAGLE CEMENT CORPORATION
|
WASTE HEAT RECOVERY (WHR) SYSTEM
|
PHILIPPINES
|
ELECTRICITY GENERATING
|
EGAT TRIPLE S DRIVING TOWARDS NET
|
THAILAND
|
EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF
|
EXIM THAILAND: LEADING GREEN SHAPING
|
THAILAND
|
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY
|
GREEN MANUFACTURING IN PROGRESS:
|
TAIWAN
|
GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO.,
|
GREEN ACTION PLAN
|
TAIWAN
|
GREENFEED VIETNAM
|
GREEN TRANSFORMATION
|
VIETNAM
|
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,
|
GREEN CONSERVATION FOR HIGHLAND
|
TAIWAN
|
KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO.,
|
LOW-CARBON TRANSITION AND NET-ZERO
|
TAIWAN
|
LPBANK
|
LPBANK'S INCLUSIVE BANKING
|
VIETNAM
|
MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE
|
INDONESIA REFORESTATION PROJECT -
|
JAPAN
|
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY
|
CIRCULAR GLASS PACKAGING
|
THAILAND
|
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY
|
RESPONSIBLE PROCUREMENT
|
THAILAND
|
PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT
|
CREATING SHARED VALUE THROUGH
|
TAIWAN
|
PT. QMB NEW ENERGY
|
SULFURIC ACID WASTE HEAT
|
INDONESIA
|
QMI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
|
BLUE CONTINUUM: BUILDING WATER
|
TAIWAN
|
SCG CHEMICALS PUBLIC
|
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE IN WASTE
|
THAILAND
|
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
ENHANCE GREEN OPERATIONS AND
|
TAIWAN
|
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD
|
BRAND'S BRING BACK
|
THAILAND
|
TAIWAN DEPOSITORY &
|
TDCC eCOUNTER PLATFORM
|
TAIWAN
|
TAIWAN POWER COMPANY
|
DEEP ENERGY SAVING -
|
TAIWAN
|
TOURISM AUTHORITY OF
|
CF-HOTELS
|
THAILAND
|
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK
|
VIETNAM'S LEADING GREEN SHOPPING
|
VIETNAM
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
WINNING ESG PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY/
|
FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT
|
GOVERNANCE FOR SUSTAINABLE VALUE
|
TAIWAN
|
FUBON LIFE INSURANCE
|
BOARDPILOT PROJECT
|
TAIWAN
|
GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK
|
STRIVING TO BECOME A SUSTAINABLE [G
|
THAILAND
|
PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY
|
PEA COLORING DREAMS AGAINST
|
THAILAND
|
ROX GROUP
|
COMPREHENSIVE CORPORATE
|
VIETNAM
|
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
FULFILLMENT OF TRUSTWORTHY
|
TAIWAN
|
TSH BIOPHARM COMPANY
|
HONORING INTEGRITY &
|
TAIWAN
|
CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
WINNING ESG PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY/
|
DUO LI DUO FOODS
|
FROM THE TREASURE ISLAND TO THE
|
TAIWAN
|
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY
|
NET-ZERO TRANSITION TASK FORCE:
|
TAIWAN
|
HENG LEONG HANG CO., LTD.
|
restyle2050: FROM IMPERFECTION TO
|
TAIWAN
|
ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL
|
TRANSFORMING CO₂ INTO LASTING
|
TAIWAN
|
PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE
|
REGENERATIVE CIRCULAR ECONOMY
|
TAIWAN
|
QISDA CORPORATION
|
PIONEERING CIRCULAR IMPACT
|
TAIWAN
|
REGENT TAIPEI
|
DESIGNING THE CIRCULAR TABLE
|
TAIWAN
|
RHINOSHIELD / EVOLUTIVE LABS
|
RHINO LOOP CIRCULAR ECOSYSTEM
|
TAIWAN
|
SIMPLE RECYCLE COMPANY
|
DIGITALLY-ENABLED CIRCULAR
|
THAILAND
|
CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
WINNING ESG PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY/
|
AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD
|
BEYOND COMPLIANCE: SUSTAINABILITY
|
MALAYSIA
|
CTCI GROUP
|
SUSTAINABILITY RESONANCE, SHAPING
|
TAIWAN
|
ELECTRICITY GENERATING
|
EGAT SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024
|
THAILAND
|
EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF
|
SMES ESG ADVISORY BUNDLING WITH
|
THAILAND
|
FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT
|
SUSTAIN FOR A GOOD LIFE
|
TAIWAN
|
FUBON LIFE INSURANCE
|
FUBON LIFE INSURANCE 2024 CORPORATE
|
TAIWAN
|
GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO.,
|
2024 GIGABYTE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
|
TAIWAN
|
NAM A BANK
|
NAM A BANK SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
|
VIETNAM
|
NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE
|
NAN SHAN LIFE 2025 SUSTAINABILITY
|
TAIWAN
|
PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY
|
PEA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
|
THAILAND
|
QMI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
|
BEYOND COMPLIANCE: VOLUNTARY
|
TAIWAN
|
REGENT TAIPEI
|
TURNING SUSTAINABILITY INTO
|
TAIWAN
|
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
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TOGETHER, A BETTER LIFE.
|
TAIWAN
|
RESPONSIBLE DIGITAL PRACTICE CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
WINNING ESG PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY/
|
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY
|
RESPONSIBLE DIGITAL PRACTICE:
|
TAIWAN
|
PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE
|
DIGITAL TRUST AND DATA GOVERNANCE
|
TAIWAN
|
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
AI POWERED FRAUD PROTECTION WITH A
|
TAIWAN
|
THAI LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC
|
CORE INSURANCE PROCESS
|
THAILAND
|
SUSTAINABLE INVESTING CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
WINNING ESG PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY/
|
FUBON LIFE INSURANCE
|
INVESTING IN MAOZHENG ENERGY
|
TAIWAN
|
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,
|
SHORT-TERM CAPITAL, LONG-TERM
|
TAIWAN
|
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
BEST ISSUER OF SUSTAINABLE BONDS
|
TAIWAN
|
TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK
|
BRIDGING SECTORS, POWERING
|
TAIWAN
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About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.
About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)
The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.
About the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit
The International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit is a series of annual events in Asia where thought leaders and sustainability practitioners from diverse sectors converge to ignite powerful conversations about ESG and sustainability practices. The summits aim to be the gateway to the forefront of ESG and sustainability by presenting a global platform to create and strengthen ties, educate and inspire ESG integration in business practices, as well as brainstorm and explore solutions for key global sustainability challenges. Enterprise Asia is proud to be a part of the effort to strengthen and shape Asia to be a more inclusive, responsible and sustainable socio-economic market. Please visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ics/ for more information.
SOURCE Enterprise Asia
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