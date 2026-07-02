69 ESG Champions Recognized at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 for Shaping a Regenerative and Inclusive Tomorrow

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Enterprise Asia

02 Jul, 2026, 17:50 CST

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 honored 69 outstanding ESG champions for leveraging innovation, digital transformation, and responsible business practices to drive sustainable impact across Asia. Held at the prestigious InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the awards ceremony brought together leading enterprises and visionary business leaders committed to shaping a regenerative, resilient, and inclusive future.

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69 ESG Champions Recognized at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 for Shaping a Regenerative and Inclusive Tomorrow
69 ESG Champions Recognized at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 for Shaping a Regenerative and Inclusive Tomorrow

Presented by Enterprise Asia, the AREA continues to be widely regarded as the gold standard for ESG and sustainability practices in Asia, recognizing organizations that demonstrate innovation, accountability, and long-term value creation through sustainable business practices.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated, "The future will be defined not by the technologies we create, but by how we choose to apply them. The organizations recognized today have shown that innovation can be a force for regeneration, resilience, and inclusion. By leveraging technology responsibly, they are creating lasting value for businesses, communities, and the environment, setting a powerful example for the next generation of leaders."

Since 2011, the AREA has recognized organizations across categories including Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. Reflecting the evolving ESG landscape, the AREA introduced two new categories this year—Responsible Digital Practice and Sustainable Investing. Recipients were selected from over 350 organizations through a rigorous judging process based on relevance, effectiveness and reach, and sustainability.

Honored under the Responsible Business Leadership category are Simon Chen, Chairman of ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.; Joseph N.C. Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd.; and Shi-Kuan, Chen, Chairman of SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited; in recognition of their visionary leadership and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Notable awardees include Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad, Thailand's Osotspa Public Company Limited and Bricolage Philippines INC. (MR. DIY Philippines) under the Green Leadership category; while industry leaders such as Taiwan region's Cathay United Bank and Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corporation are recognized under the Social Empowerment category. Recipients under the Investment in People category include Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan and Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation (CADIVI), while Suntory Beverage and Food (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Taiwan region's Syntec Technology Co., Ltd. are among the awardees honored under the Health Promotion category.

Distinguished award recipients recognized for their commitment to transparency and accountability include Taiwan region's CTCI Group, Thailand's Government Housing Bank, and Vietnam's ROX Group under the Corporate Governance and Corporate Sustainability Reporting categories. In the Circular Economy Leadership category, Taiwan's Far Eastern New Century Corporation and Oriental Union Chemical Corporation are among the recipients of the accolade. Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited and Taiwan region's Business Bank are among the inaugural recipients recognized under the newly introduced Responsible Digital Practice and Sustainable Investing categories, respectively.

In addition to the competitive categories, the AREA presented the Emblem of Sustainability to organizations demonstrating long-standing commitment to sustainability excellence. The Silver Emblem of Sustainability, awarded to organizations recognized by the AREA for five years or more, was presented to Asia Cement Corporation, while the Gold Emblem of Sustainability, reserved for organizations honored for ten years or more, was presented to Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited.

Prior to the awards ceremony, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2026 convened over 300 C-suite executives, business leaders, and sustainability practitioners from across the region. Themed "Leveraging Technology for a Regenerative and Inclusive Tomorrow", the summit explored how digital transformation and emerging technologies can accelerate ESG adoption, drive systemic change, and unlock sustainable growth through thought leadership and cross-sector knowledge exchange.

The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, shared, "The promise of technology must be inclusive, and its benefits must be equitably distributed across sectors, communities, and economies. By harnessing innovation responsibly, businesses can drive meaningful progress, unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth, and create lasting positive impact for both people and the planet."

The summit featured distinguished speakers including Dr. Niven Huang, Managing Director of KPMG Sustainability Consulting, Taiwan region; Dr. Surina Ismail, Chief Sustainability Officer of Group Sustainability at IOI Corporation Bhd; Nguyen Cong Minh Bao, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Green Transition Consulting & Training, Country Manager of GRI in Vietnam and National representative of Travelife in Vietnam, alongside other leading sustainability experts from across the globe.

The AREA and ICS Summit 2026 are proudly endorsed by the Malaysian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, and supported by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, CCI France Malaysia, Climate Governance Malaysia (CGM), CSROne, Danish Chamber of Commerce Malaysia, EUROCHAM Malaysia, Green Transition, Myanmar Business Executives Association (MBE), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE); with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; Dailywire.asia and Commercial Times as media partners, and NIVEA Malaysia as the door gift sponsor.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS (AREA) 2026

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

RECIPIENT NAME

COUNTRY/
REGION

ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

SIMON CHEN

CHAIRMAN

TAIWAN

E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,
LTD.

JOSEPH N.C. HUANG

CHAIRMAN

TAIWAN

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
COMPANY LIMITED

SHI-KUAN, CHEN

CHAIRMAN

TAIWAN

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING ESG PROGRAM

COUNTRY/
REGION

ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

INNOVATE TO INSPIRE

TAIWAN

ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION

ASIA CEMENT CO-CREATING COMMUNITY
GOVERNANCE PROGRAM — A LONG-TERM
INITIATIVE FOR COMMUNITY RESILIENCE

TAIWAN

BANGCHAK GROUP

OAM SUK SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

THAILAND

C&G ENVIRONMENTAL
PROTECTION (THAILAND) CO.,
LTD.

PROJECT MAKEOVER "WASTE-TO-
ENERGY: PAINTING COLORS, FULFILLING
DREAMS, AND DEVELOPING SCHOOLS
FOR CHILDREN"

THAILAND

CATHAY UNITED BANK

CHILD FRAUD AWARENESS PROGRAM

TAIWAN

CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED

HINGHOI PROJECT

THAILAND

EAGLE CEMENT
CORPORATION

PROJECT WOW (WEALTH ON WASTE)

PHILIPPINES

FUBON LIFE

FUBON LIFE DRIVES A SUSTAINABLE
FUTURE WITH POSITIVE FINANCIAL
ENERGY

TAIWAN

FUJI OIL CO., LTD.

LABOUR TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM

JAPAN

GREENFEED VIETNAM
CORPORATION

EMPOWERING FARMERS

VIETNAM

KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL

KRUNGTHAI FINANCIAL LITERACY
INITIATIVE

THAILAND

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,
LTD.

"SMILES & HEALTH FOR CHILDREN"

JAPAN

NEO GROUP LIMITED

NEO SEED: SPREADING THE SEEDS OF
GIVING

SINGAPORE

PANASONIC HOLDINGS
CORPORATION

LIGHT UP THE FUTURE

JAPAN

PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY
AUTHORITY (PEA)

SOLAR HOME ELECTRIFICATION SUPPORT
PROJECT IN COLLABORATION WITH THE
BHUBIDIT FOUNDATION UNDER ROYAL
PATRONAGE (PEA SOLAR HOME)

THAILAND

PT BUKIT ASAM (PERSERO) TBK

DESA IMPIAN PROGRAM

INDONESIA

PT PUPUK ISKANDAR MUDA

BATEE SHOEK MADANI

INDONESIA

PT PUPUK KALIMANTAN TIMUR

CENDAWAN JUARA - SMART
ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN SUPERIOR
MUSHROOM CULTIVATION FOR
COMMUNITY PROSPERITY

INDONESIA

PT. PUPUK SRIWIDJAJA
PALEMBANG

TEBAT BENAWA COFFEE PROGRAM

INDONESIA

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
COMPANY LIMITED

SINOPAC STORE POWER UP PROJECT

TAIWAN

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
TAIWAN

WOMEN IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP

TAIWAN

TSH BIOPHARM COMPANY
LIMITED

CROSS-SECTOR SUSTAINABILITY: DRIVING
A VIRTUOUS ECO-SOCIAL CYCLE

TAIWAN

VEDAN VIETNAM ENTERPRISE
CORP.,LTD

VEDAN VIETNAM - LOVE & CARE

VIETNAM

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING ESG PROGRAM

COUNTRY/
REGION

CATHAY UNITED BANK

COACHING LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
PROGRAM

TAIWAN

ELECTRICITY GENERATING
AUTHORITY OF THAILAND

SPEED TO SUSTAINABILITY

THAILAND

FAR EASTERN BIG CITY
SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD.

LEADING SUSTAINABLE TALENT GROWTH:
BIG CITY'S PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT AND
EMPLOYEE WELL-BEING PROGRAM

TAIWAN

FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY
CORPORATION

GLOBAL OPERATIONS KEY TALENT
DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

TAIWAN

HOTAI FINANCE CORPORATION

THE HFC CORE HOLISTIC EMPOWERMENT
INITIATIVE

TAIWAN

KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

INVEST IN PEOPLE, EMPOWER THE
FUTURE

TAIWAN

KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL

KRUNGTHAI PEOPLE WELL-BEING
INITIATIVE

THAILAND

PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT
STORES CO., LTD.

BUILDING A WORKPLACE FOR
SUSTAINABLE SUCCESS

TAIWAN

REGENT TAIPEI

LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT HUB

TAIWAN

ROX GROUP

ROX PEOPLE - THE HEART OF
TRANSFORMATION

VIETNAM

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
COMPANY LIMITED

SINOPAC 3A DYNAMIC TALENT EVOLUTION
PROGRAM

TAIWAN

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
TAIWAN

BEST BANK FOR DIVERSITY, EQUITY &
INCLUSION

TAIWAN

TAIWAN POWER COMPANY

WORKPLACE EQUALITY: BUILDING A THRIVING POWER INDUSTRY

TAIWAN

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE
CORPORATION (CADIVI)

CARING BEYOND THE WORKPLACE

VIETNAM

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING ESG PROGRAM

COUNTRY/
REGION

AIA THAILAND

AIA SHARING A LIFE 13

THAILAND

BAYER TAIWAN CO., LTD.

TAIWAN'S PROSTATE HEALTH ECOSYSTEM
IN ACTION

TAIWAN

C&G ENVIRONMENTAL
PROTECTION (THAILAND) CO.,
LTD.

CLEAN DRINKING WATER STATION
PROJECT FOR THE PUBLIC: PHET KASEM
77

THAILAND

CHUGAI PHARMA TAIWAN

BEYOND UNMET NEEDS, TOWARD A
HEALTHIER WORLD

TAIWAN

ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED

OXYGEN CONCENTRATOR LIFE-
EXTENSION PROJECT

THAILAND

FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT
STORES LTD.

CREATING A SAFE WORKPLACE,
SAFEGUARDING HEALTH, AND ENHANCING
WORKPLACE WELL-BEING

TAIWAN

KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL

STRENGTHENING THAILAND'S
HEALTHCARE ECOSYSTEM THROUGH
KRUNGTHAI CARE

THAILAND

OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED

PORTFOLIO-WIDE SUGAR REDUCTION:
ADVANCING HEALTHIER BEVERAGE
CHOICES

THAILAND

PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT
STORES CO., LTD.

A REVOLUTION IN SUSTAINABLE FOOD
EDUCATION

TAIWAN

PRARAM 9 HOSPITAL PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED

HAPPY KIDNEY, HAPPY LIFE

THAILAND

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE
CORPORATION

HEALTH & TASTE: PROMOTING
NUTRITIOUS & LOW-CARBON DIET

TAIWAN

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
COMPANY LIMITED

SINOPAC GROUP: PEOPLE‑CENTRIC
HEALTH GOVERNANCE

TAIWAN

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD
(THAILAND) CO., LTD.

BRAND'S YOUNG BLOOD

THAILAND

SYNTEC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

CONSTRUCTING A HEALTH AND WELL-
BEING ECOSYSTEM FROM WORKPLACE TO
SOCIETY

TAIWAN

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING ESG PROGRAM

COUNTRY/
REGION

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

DRIVING SUSTAINABILITY EXCELLENCE

MALAYSIA

BRICOLAGE PHILIPPINES INC.
(MR. DIY PHILIPPINES)

SCALING GREEN LEADERSHIP IN RETAIL:
RENEWABLE ENERGY AND PLASTIC
STEWARDSHIP IN ACTION

PHILIPPINES

C&G ENVIRONMENTAL
PROTECTION (THAILAND) CO.,
LTD.

THE "GREEN WALKWAY & JOGGING
TRACK" PROJECT CONTRIBUTES 1,600
INTERLOCKING PAVING BLOCKS ALONG
PHET KASEM ROAD

THAILAND

CHUGAI PHARMA TAIWAN

FROM LAB TO LAND, PURE LOW-CARBON
RICE

TAIWAN

CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED

HINGHOI: PRESERVING AND RESTORING
NATURAL RESOURCES

THAILAND

EAGLE CEMENT CORPORATION

WASTE HEAT RECOVERY (WHR) SYSTEM

PHILIPPINES

ELECTRICITY GENERATING
AUTHORITY OF THAILAND

EGAT TRIPLE S DRIVING TOWARDS NET
ZERO

THAILAND

EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF
THAILAND

EXIM THAILAND: LEADING GREEN SHAPING
SUSTAINABILITY

THAILAND

FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY
CORPORATION

GREEN MANUFACTURING IN PROGRESS:
FENC'S LOW-CARBON TRANSFORMATION
IN PRACTICE

TAIWAN

GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO.,
LTD.

GREEN ACTION PLAN

TAIWAN

GREENFEED VIETNAM
CORPORATION

GREEN TRANSFORMATION

VIETNAM

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,
LTD.

GREEN CONSERVATION FOR HIGHLAND
BIODIVERSITY

TAIWAN

KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO.,
LTD.

LOW-CARBON TRANSITION AND NET-ZERO
PRACTICES

TAIWAN

LPBANK

LPBANK'S INCLUSIVE BANKING
TRANSFORMATION

VIETNAM

MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE
CO., LTD. / MS&AD INSURANCE
GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

INDONESIA REFORESTATION PROJECT -
INDONESIA NATURE POSITIVE PROJECT -

JAPAN

OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED

CIRCULAR GLASS PACKAGING
LEADERSHIP AT SCALE

THAILAND

OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED

RESPONSIBLE PROCUREMENT
EXCELLENCE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL
IMPACT

THAILAND

PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT
STORES CO., LTD.

CREATING SHARED VALUE THROUGH
SUSTAINABLE LIVING

TAIWAN

PT. QMB NEW ENERGY
MATERIALS

SULFURIC ACID WASTE HEAT
COGENERATION

INDONESIA

QMI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

BLUE CONTINUUM: BUILDING WATER
SECURITY FOR COMMUNITIES AND
INDUSTRY

TAIWAN

SCG CHEMICALS PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE IN WASTE
MANAGEMENT

THAILAND

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
COMPANY LIMITED

ENHANCE GREEN OPERATIONS AND
FULFILL SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENTS

TAIWAN

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD
(THAILAND) CO., LTD.

BRAND'S BRING BACK

THAILAND

TAIWAN DEPOSITORY &
CLEARING CORPORATION

TDCC eCOUNTER PLATFORM

TAIWAN

TAIWAN POWER COMPANY

DEEP ENERGY SAVING -
COMPREHENSIVELY UPGRADING
SUSTAINABILITY

TAIWAN

TOURISM AUTHORITY OF
THAILAND

CF-HOTELS

THAILAND

VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK
COMPANY

VIETNAM'S LEADING GREEN SHOPPING
MALL SYSTEM

VIETNAM

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING ESG PROGRAM

COUNTRY/
REGION

FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT
STORES LTD.

GOVERNANCE FOR SUSTAINABLE VALUE
CREATION

TAIWAN

FUBON LIFE INSURANCE

BOARDPILOT PROJECT

TAIWAN

GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK

STRIVING TO BECOME A SUSTAINABLE [G
H] BANK IN ACCORDANCE WITH ESG
PRINCIPLES

THAILAND

PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY
AUTHORITY (PEA)

PEA COLORING DREAMS AGAINST
CORRUPTION

THAILAND

ROX GROUP

COMPREHENSIVE CORPORATE
GOVERNANCE AT ROX

VIETNAM

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
COMPANY LIMITED

FULFILLMENT OF TRUSTWORTHY
GOVERNANCE- INTEGRITY GOVERNANCE
STRATEGY: FAIRNESS, HONESTY, AND
TRANSPARENCY

TAIWAN

TSH BIOPHARM COMPANY
LIMITED

HONORING INTEGRITY &
ACCOUNTABILITY: TSH BIOPHARM'S
JOURNEY TO SUSTAINABILITY
LEADERSHIP

TAIWAN

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING ESG PROGRAM

COUNTRY/
REGION

DUO LI DUO FOODS
CORPORATION

FROM THE TREASURE ISLAND TO THE
WORLD: A FULL-VALUE-CHAIN CIRCULAR
TRANSFORMATION FOR A LOW-CARBON
AND SUSTAINABLE FOOD SYSTEM

TAIWAN

FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY
CORPORATION

NET-ZERO TRANSITION TASK FORCE:
THE "3×50" SUSTAINABLE STRATEGY
DEPLOYMENT

TAIWAN

HENG LEONG HANG CO., LTD.

restyle2050: FROM IMPERFECTION TO
CIRCULAR VALUE

TAIWAN

ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL
CORP.

TRANSFORMING CO₂ INTO LASTING
CIRCULAR VALUE

TAIWAN

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE
CORPORATION

REGENERATIVE CIRCULAR ECONOMY

TAIWAN

QISDA CORPORATION

PIONEERING CIRCULAR IMPACT
LEADERSHIP BY QISDA

TAIWAN

REGENT TAIPEI

DESIGNING THE CIRCULAR TABLE

TAIWAN

RHINOSHIELD / EVOLUTIVE LABS
CO., LTD.

RHINO LOOP CIRCULAR ECOSYSTEM

TAIWAN

SIMPLE RECYCLE COMPANY
LIMITED

DIGITALLY-ENABLED CIRCULAR
ECOSYSTEM

THAILAND

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING ESG PROGRAM

COUNTRY/
REGION

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

BEYOND COMPLIANCE: SUSTAINABILITY
LEADERSHIP

MALAYSIA

CTCI GROUP

SUSTAINABILITY RESONANCE, SHAPING
THE FUTURE: ENGINEERING EVOLUTION

TAIWAN

ELECTRICITY GENERATING
AUTHORITY OF THAILAND

EGAT SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024

THAILAND

EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF
THAILAND

SMES ESG ADVISORY BUNDLING WITH
FINANCING & SD REPORT

THAILAND

FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT
STORES LTD.

SUSTAIN FOR A GOOD LIFE

TAIWAN

FUBON LIFE INSURANCE

FUBON LIFE INSURANCE 2024 CORPORATE
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

TAIWAN

GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO.,
LTD.

2024 GIGABYTE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

TAIWAN

NAM A BANK

NAM A BANK SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

VIETNAM

NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE

NAN SHAN LIFE 2025 SUSTAINABILITY
REPORT

TAIWAN

PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY
AUTHORITY (PEA)

PEA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

THAILAND

QMI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

BEYOND COMPLIANCE: VOLUNTARY
SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURE WITH
GLOBAL STANDARDS

TAIWAN

REGENT TAIPEI

TURNING SUSTAINABILITY INTO
EXPERIENCES

TAIWAN

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
COMPANY LIMITED

TOGETHER, A BETTER LIFE.

TAIWAN

RESPONSIBLE DIGITAL PRACTICE CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING ESG PROGRAM

COUNTRY/
REGION

FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY
CORPORATION

RESPONSIBLE DIGITAL PRACTICE:
ENHANCING CORPORATE RESILIENCE AND
SOCIAL TRUST THROUGH AI GOVERNANCE

TAIWAN

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE
CORPORATION

DIGITAL TRUST AND DATA GOVERNANCE
FRAMEWORK

TAIWAN

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
COMPANY LIMITED

AI POWERED FRAUD PROTECTION WITH A
HUMAN TOUCH

TAIWAN

THAI LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED

CORE INSURANCE PROCESS
TRANSFORMATION LEADING TO
SUSTAINABLE TOMORROW

THAILAND

SUSTAINABLE INVESTING CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING ESG PROGRAM

COUNTRY/
REGION

FUBON LIFE INSURANCE

INVESTING IN MAOZHENG ENERGY
PROJECTS TO DELIVER SUSTAINABLE
IMPACT THROUGH GREEN ENERGY

TAIWAN

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,
LTD.

SHORT-TERM CAPITAL, LONG-TERM
IMPACT

TAIWAN

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
COMPANY LIMITED

BEST ISSUER OF SUSTAINABLE BONDS

TAIWAN

TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK

BRIDGING SECTORS, POWERING
SUSTAINABILITY

TAIWAN

###

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

About the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit

The International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit is a series of annual events in Asia where thought leaders and sustainability practitioners from diverse sectors converge to ignite powerful conversations about ESG and sustainability practices. The summits aim to be the gateway to the forefront of ESG and sustainability by presenting a global platform to create and strengthen ties, educate and inspire ESG integration in business practices, as well as brainstorm and explore solutions for key global sustainability challenges. Enterprise Asia is proud to be a part of the effort to strengthen and shape Asia to be a more inclusive, responsible and sustainable socio-economic market. Please visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ics/ for more information.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

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