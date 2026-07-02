KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 honored 69 outstanding ESG champions for leveraging innovation, digital transformation, and responsible business practices to drive sustainable impact across Asia. Held at the prestigious InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the awards ceremony brought together leading enterprises and visionary business leaders committed to shaping a regenerative, resilient, and inclusive future.

69 ESG Champions Recognized at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 for Shaping a Regenerative and Inclusive Tomorrow

Presented by Enterprise Asia, the AREA continues to be widely regarded as the gold standard for ESG and sustainability practices in Asia, recognizing organizations that demonstrate innovation, accountability, and long-term value creation through sustainable business practices.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated, "The future will be defined not by the technologies we create, but by how we choose to apply them. The organizations recognized today have shown that innovation can be a force for regeneration, resilience, and inclusion. By leveraging technology responsibly, they are creating lasting value for businesses, communities, and the environment, setting a powerful example for the next generation of leaders."

Since 2011, the AREA has recognized organizations across categories including Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. Reflecting the evolving ESG landscape, the AREA introduced two new categories this year—Responsible Digital Practice and Sustainable Investing. Recipients were selected from over 350 organizations through a rigorous judging process based on relevance, effectiveness and reach, and sustainability.

Honored under the Responsible Business Leadership category are Simon Chen, Chairman of ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.; Joseph N.C. Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd.; and Shi-Kuan, Chen, Chairman of SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited; in recognition of their visionary leadership and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Notable awardees include Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad, Thailand's Osotspa Public Company Limited and Bricolage Philippines INC. (MR. DIY Philippines) under the Green Leadership category; while industry leaders such as Taiwan region's Cathay United Bank and Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corporation are recognized under the Social Empowerment category. Recipients under the Investment in People category include Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan and Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation (CADIVI), while Suntory Beverage and Food (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Taiwan region's Syntec Technology Co., Ltd. are among the awardees honored under the Health Promotion category.

Distinguished award recipients recognized for their commitment to transparency and accountability include Taiwan region's CTCI Group, Thailand's Government Housing Bank, and Vietnam's ROX Group under the Corporate Governance and Corporate Sustainability Reporting categories. In the Circular Economy Leadership category, Taiwan's Far Eastern New Century Corporation and Oriental Union Chemical Corporation are among the recipients of the accolade. Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited and Taiwan region's Business Bank are among the inaugural recipients recognized under the newly introduced Responsible Digital Practice and Sustainable Investing categories, respectively.

In addition to the competitive categories, the AREA presented the Emblem of Sustainability to organizations demonstrating long-standing commitment to sustainability excellence. The Silver Emblem of Sustainability, awarded to organizations recognized by the AREA for five years or more, was presented to Asia Cement Corporation, while the Gold Emblem of Sustainability, reserved for organizations honored for ten years or more, was presented to Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited.

Prior to the awards ceremony, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2026 convened over 300 C-suite executives, business leaders, and sustainability practitioners from across the region. Themed "Leveraging Technology for a Regenerative and Inclusive Tomorrow", the summit explored how digital transformation and emerging technologies can accelerate ESG adoption, drive systemic change, and unlock sustainable growth through thought leadership and cross-sector knowledge exchange.

The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, shared, "The promise of technology must be inclusive, and its benefits must be equitably distributed across sectors, communities, and economies. By harnessing innovation responsibly, businesses can drive meaningful progress, unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth, and create lasting positive impact for both people and the planet."

The summit featured distinguished speakers including Dr. Niven Huang, Managing Director of KPMG Sustainability Consulting, Taiwan region; Dr. Surina Ismail, Chief Sustainability Officer of Group Sustainability at IOI Corporation Bhd; Nguyen Cong Minh Bao, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Green Transition Consulting & Training, Country Manager of GRI in Vietnam and National representative of Travelife in Vietnam, alongside other leading sustainability experts from across the globe.

The AREA and ICS Summit 2026 are proudly endorsed by the Malaysian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, and supported by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, CCI France Malaysia, Climate Governance Malaysia (CGM), CSROne, Danish Chamber of Commerce Malaysia, EUROCHAM Malaysia, Green Transition, Myanmar Business Executives Association (MBE), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE); with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; Dailywire.asia and Commercial Times as media partners, and NIVEA Malaysia as the door gift sponsor.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS (AREA) 2026

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION RECIPIENT NAME COUNTRY/

REGION

ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. SIMON CHEN CHAIRMAN TAIWAN E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,

LTD. JOSEPH N.C. HUANG CHAIRMAN TAIWAN SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

COMPANY LIMITED SHI-KUAN, CHEN CHAIRMAN TAIWAN

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM COUNTRY/

REGION

ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. INNOVATE TO INSPIRE TAIWAN ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION ASIA CEMENT CO-CREATING COMMUNITY

GOVERNANCE PROGRAM — A LONG-TERM

INITIATIVE FOR COMMUNITY RESILIENCE TAIWAN BANGCHAK GROUP OAM SUK SOCIAL ENTERPRISE THAILAND C&G ENVIRONMENTAL

PROTECTION (THAILAND) CO.,

LTD. PROJECT MAKEOVER "WASTE-TO-

ENERGY: PAINTING COLORS, FULFILLING

DREAMS, AND DEVELOPING SCHOOLS

FOR CHILDREN" THAILAND CATHAY UNITED BANK CHILD FRAUD AWARENESS PROGRAM TAIWAN CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED HINGHOI PROJECT THAILAND EAGLE CEMENT

CORPORATION PROJECT WOW (WEALTH ON WASTE) PHILIPPINES FUBON LIFE FUBON LIFE DRIVES A SUSTAINABLE

FUTURE WITH POSITIVE FINANCIAL

ENERGY TAIWAN FUJI OIL CO., LTD. LABOUR TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM JAPAN GREENFEED VIETNAM

CORPORATION EMPOWERING FARMERS VIETNAM KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL KRUNGTHAI FINANCIAL LITERACY

INITIATIVE THAILAND MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,

LTD. "SMILES & HEALTH FOR CHILDREN" JAPAN NEO GROUP LIMITED NEO SEED: SPREADING THE SEEDS OF

GIVING SINGAPORE PANASONIC HOLDINGS

CORPORATION LIGHT UP THE FUTURE JAPAN PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY

AUTHORITY (PEA) SOLAR HOME ELECTRIFICATION SUPPORT

PROJECT IN COLLABORATION WITH THE

BHUBIDIT FOUNDATION UNDER ROYAL

PATRONAGE (PEA SOLAR HOME) THAILAND PT BUKIT ASAM (PERSERO) TBK DESA IMPIAN PROGRAM INDONESIA PT PUPUK ISKANDAR MUDA BATEE SHOEK MADANI INDONESIA PT PUPUK KALIMANTAN TIMUR CENDAWAN JUARA - SMART

ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN SUPERIOR

MUSHROOM CULTIVATION FOR

COMMUNITY PROSPERITY INDONESIA PT. PUPUK SRIWIDJAJA

PALEMBANG TEBAT BENAWA COFFEE PROGRAM INDONESIA SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

COMPANY LIMITED SINOPAC STORE POWER UP PROJECT TAIWAN STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

TAIWAN WOMEN IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP TAIWAN TSH BIOPHARM COMPANY

LIMITED CROSS-SECTOR SUSTAINABILITY: DRIVING

A VIRTUOUS ECO-SOCIAL CYCLE TAIWAN VEDAN VIETNAM ENTERPRISE

CORP.,LTD VEDAN VIETNAM - LOVE & CARE VIETNAM

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM COUNTRY/

REGION

CATHAY UNITED BANK COACHING LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT

PROGRAM TAIWAN ELECTRICITY GENERATING

AUTHORITY OF THAILAND SPEED TO SUSTAINABILITY THAILAND FAR EASTERN BIG CITY

SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD. LEADING SUSTAINABLE TALENT GROWTH:

BIG CITY'S PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT AND

EMPLOYEE WELL-BEING PROGRAM TAIWAN FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY

CORPORATION GLOBAL OPERATIONS KEY TALENT

DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TAIWAN HOTAI FINANCE CORPORATION THE HFC CORE HOLISTIC EMPOWERMENT

INITIATIVE TAIWAN KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. INVEST IN PEOPLE, EMPOWER THE

FUTURE TAIWAN KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL KRUNGTHAI PEOPLE WELL-BEING

INITIATIVE THAILAND PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT

STORES CO., LTD. BUILDING A WORKPLACE FOR

SUSTAINABLE SUCCESS TAIWAN REGENT TAIPEI LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT HUB TAIWAN ROX GROUP ROX PEOPLE - THE HEART OF

TRANSFORMATION VIETNAM SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

COMPANY LIMITED SINOPAC 3A DYNAMIC TALENT EVOLUTION

PROGRAM TAIWAN STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

TAIWAN BEST BANK FOR DIVERSITY, EQUITY &

INCLUSION TAIWAN TAIWAN POWER COMPANY WORKPLACE EQUALITY: BUILDING A THRIVING POWER INDUSTRY TAIWAN VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE

CORPORATION (CADIVI) CARING BEYOND THE WORKPLACE VIETNAM

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM COUNTRY/

REGION

AIA THAILAND AIA SHARING A LIFE 13 THAILAND BAYER TAIWAN CO., LTD. TAIWAN'S PROSTATE HEALTH ECOSYSTEM

IN ACTION TAIWAN C&G ENVIRONMENTAL

PROTECTION (THAILAND) CO.,

LTD. CLEAN DRINKING WATER STATION

PROJECT FOR THE PUBLIC: PHET KASEM

77 THAILAND CHUGAI PHARMA TAIWAN BEYOND UNMET NEEDS, TOWARD A

HEALTHIER WORLD TAIWAN ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC

COMPANY LIMITED OXYGEN CONCENTRATOR LIFE-

EXTENSION PROJECT THAILAND FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT

STORES LTD. CREATING A SAFE WORKPLACE,

SAFEGUARDING HEALTH, AND ENHANCING

WORKPLACE WELL-BEING TAIWAN KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL STRENGTHENING THAILAND'S

HEALTHCARE ECOSYSTEM THROUGH

KRUNGTHAI CARE THAILAND OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED PORTFOLIO-WIDE SUGAR REDUCTION:

ADVANCING HEALTHIER BEVERAGE

CHOICES THAILAND PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT

STORES CO., LTD. A REVOLUTION IN SUSTAINABLE FOOD

EDUCATION TAIWAN PRARAM 9 HOSPITAL PUBLIC

COMPANY LIMITED HAPPY KIDNEY, HAPPY LIFE THAILAND PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE

CORPORATION HEALTH & TASTE: PROMOTING

NUTRITIOUS & LOW-CARBON DIET TAIWAN SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

COMPANY LIMITED SINOPAC GROUP: PEOPLE‑CENTRIC

HEALTH GOVERNANCE TAIWAN SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD

(THAILAND) CO., LTD. BRAND'S YOUNG BLOOD THAILAND SYNTEC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. CONSTRUCTING A HEALTH AND WELL-

BEING ECOSYSTEM FROM WORKPLACE TO

SOCIETY TAIWAN

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM COUNTRY/

REGION

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD DRIVING SUSTAINABILITY EXCELLENCE MALAYSIA BRICOLAGE PHILIPPINES INC.

(MR. DIY PHILIPPINES) SCALING GREEN LEADERSHIP IN RETAIL:

RENEWABLE ENERGY AND PLASTIC

STEWARDSHIP IN ACTION PHILIPPINES C&G ENVIRONMENTAL

PROTECTION (THAILAND) CO.,

LTD. THE "GREEN WALKWAY & JOGGING

TRACK" PROJECT CONTRIBUTES 1,600

INTERLOCKING PAVING BLOCKS ALONG

PHET KASEM ROAD THAILAND CHUGAI PHARMA TAIWAN FROM LAB TO LAND, PURE LOW-CARBON

RICE TAIWAN CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED HINGHOI: PRESERVING AND RESTORING

NATURAL RESOURCES THAILAND EAGLE CEMENT CORPORATION WASTE HEAT RECOVERY (WHR) SYSTEM PHILIPPINES ELECTRICITY GENERATING

AUTHORITY OF THAILAND EGAT TRIPLE S DRIVING TOWARDS NET

ZERO THAILAND EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF

THAILAND EXIM THAILAND: LEADING GREEN SHAPING

SUSTAINABILITY THAILAND FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY

CORPORATION GREEN MANUFACTURING IN PROGRESS:

FENC'S LOW-CARBON TRANSFORMATION

IN PRACTICE TAIWAN GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO.,

LTD. GREEN ACTION PLAN TAIWAN GREENFEED VIETNAM

CORPORATION GREEN TRANSFORMATION VIETNAM IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,

LTD. GREEN CONSERVATION FOR HIGHLAND

BIODIVERSITY TAIWAN KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO.,

LTD. LOW-CARBON TRANSITION AND NET-ZERO

PRACTICES TAIWAN LPBANK LPBANK'S INCLUSIVE BANKING

TRANSFORMATION VIETNAM MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE

CO., LTD. / MS&AD INSURANCE

GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. INDONESIA REFORESTATION PROJECT -

INDONESIA NATURE POSITIVE PROJECT - JAPAN OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED CIRCULAR GLASS PACKAGING

LEADERSHIP AT SCALE THAILAND OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED RESPONSIBLE PROCUREMENT

EXCELLENCE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL

IMPACT THAILAND PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT

STORES CO., LTD. CREATING SHARED VALUE THROUGH

SUSTAINABLE LIVING TAIWAN PT. QMB NEW ENERGY

MATERIALS SULFURIC ACID WASTE HEAT

COGENERATION INDONESIA QMI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. BLUE CONTINUUM: BUILDING WATER

SECURITY FOR COMMUNITIES AND

INDUSTRY TAIWAN SCG CHEMICALS PUBLIC

COMPANY LIMITED OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE IN WASTE

MANAGEMENT THAILAND SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

COMPANY LIMITED ENHANCE GREEN OPERATIONS AND

FULFILL SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENTS TAIWAN SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD

(THAILAND) CO., LTD. BRAND'S BRING BACK THAILAND TAIWAN DEPOSITORY &

CLEARING CORPORATION TDCC eCOUNTER PLATFORM TAIWAN TAIWAN POWER COMPANY DEEP ENERGY SAVING -

COMPREHENSIVELY UPGRADING

SUSTAINABILITY TAIWAN TOURISM AUTHORITY OF

THAILAND CF-HOTELS THAILAND VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK

COMPANY VIETNAM'S LEADING GREEN SHOPPING

MALL SYSTEM VIETNAM

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM COUNTRY/

REGION

FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT

STORES LTD. GOVERNANCE FOR SUSTAINABLE VALUE

CREATION TAIWAN FUBON LIFE INSURANCE BOARDPILOT PROJECT TAIWAN GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK STRIVING TO BECOME A SUSTAINABLE [G

H] BANK IN ACCORDANCE WITH ESG

PRINCIPLES THAILAND PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY

AUTHORITY (PEA) PEA COLORING DREAMS AGAINST

CORRUPTION THAILAND ROX GROUP COMPREHENSIVE CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE AT ROX VIETNAM SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

COMPANY LIMITED FULFILLMENT OF TRUSTWORTHY

GOVERNANCE- INTEGRITY GOVERNANCE

STRATEGY: FAIRNESS, HONESTY, AND

TRANSPARENCY TAIWAN TSH BIOPHARM COMPANY

LIMITED HONORING INTEGRITY &

ACCOUNTABILITY: TSH BIOPHARM'S

JOURNEY TO SUSTAINABILITY

LEADERSHIP TAIWAN

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM COUNTRY/

REGION

DUO LI DUO FOODS

CORPORATION FROM THE TREASURE ISLAND TO THE

WORLD: A FULL-VALUE-CHAIN CIRCULAR

TRANSFORMATION FOR A LOW-CARBON

AND SUSTAINABLE FOOD SYSTEM TAIWAN FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY

CORPORATION NET-ZERO TRANSITION TASK FORCE:

THE "3×50" SUSTAINABLE STRATEGY

DEPLOYMENT TAIWAN HENG LEONG HANG CO., LTD. restyle2050: FROM IMPERFECTION TO

CIRCULAR VALUE TAIWAN ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL

CORP. TRANSFORMING CO₂ INTO LASTING

CIRCULAR VALUE TAIWAN PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE

CORPORATION REGENERATIVE CIRCULAR ECONOMY TAIWAN QISDA CORPORATION PIONEERING CIRCULAR IMPACT

LEADERSHIP BY QISDA TAIWAN REGENT TAIPEI DESIGNING THE CIRCULAR TABLE TAIWAN RHINOSHIELD / EVOLUTIVE LABS

CO., LTD. RHINO LOOP CIRCULAR ECOSYSTEM TAIWAN SIMPLE RECYCLE COMPANY

LIMITED DIGITALLY-ENABLED CIRCULAR

ECOSYSTEM THAILAND

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM COUNTRY/

REGION

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD BEYOND COMPLIANCE: SUSTAINABILITY

LEADERSHIP MALAYSIA CTCI GROUP SUSTAINABILITY RESONANCE, SHAPING

THE FUTURE: ENGINEERING EVOLUTION TAIWAN ELECTRICITY GENERATING

AUTHORITY OF THAILAND EGAT SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2024 THAILAND EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF

THAILAND SMES ESG ADVISORY BUNDLING WITH

FINANCING & SD REPORT THAILAND FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT

STORES LTD. SUSTAIN FOR A GOOD LIFE TAIWAN FUBON LIFE INSURANCE FUBON LIFE INSURANCE 2024 CORPORATE

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO.,

LTD. 2024 GIGABYTE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN NAM A BANK NAM A BANK SUSTAINABILITY REPORT VIETNAM NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE NAN SHAN LIFE 2025 SUSTAINABILITY

REPORT TAIWAN PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY

AUTHORITY (PEA) PEA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT THAILAND QMI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. BEYOND COMPLIANCE: VOLUNTARY

SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURE WITH

GLOBAL STANDARDS TAIWAN REGENT TAIPEI TURNING SUSTAINABILITY INTO

EXPERIENCES TAIWAN SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

COMPANY LIMITED TOGETHER, A BETTER LIFE. TAIWAN

RESPONSIBLE DIGITAL PRACTICE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM COUNTRY/

REGION

FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY

CORPORATION RESPONSIBLE DIGITAL PRACTICE:

ENHANCING CORPORATE RESILIENCE AND

SOCIAL TRUST THROUGH AI GOVERNANCE TAIWAN PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE

CORPORATION DIGITAL TRUST AND DATA GOVERNANCE

FRAMEWORK TAIWAN SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

COMPANY LIMITED AI POWERED FRAUD PROTECTION WITH A

HUMAN TOUCH TAIWAN THAI LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC

COMPANY LIMITED CORE INSURANCE PROCESS

TRANSFORMATION LEADING TO

SUSTAINABLE TOMORROW THAILAND

SUSTAINABLE INVESTING CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM COUNTRY/

REGION FUBON LIFE INSURANCE INVESTING IN MAOZHENG ENERGY

PROJECTS TO DELIVER SUSTAINABLE

IMPACT THROUGH GREEN ENERGY TAIWAN IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,

LTD. SHORT-TERM CAPITAL, LONG-TERM

IMPACT TAIWAN SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

COMPANY LIMITED BEST ISSUER OF SUSTAINABLE BONDS TAIWAN TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK BRIDGING SECTORS, POWERING

SUSTAINABILITY TAIWAN

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About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

About the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit

The International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit is a series of annual events in Asia where thought leaders and sustainability practitioners from diverse sectors converge to ignite powerful conversations about ESG and sustainability practices. The summits aim to be the gateway to the forefront of ESG and sustainability by presenting a global platform to create and strengthen ties, educate and inspire ESG integration in business practices, as well as brainstorm and explore solutions for key global sustainability challenges. Enterprise Asia is proud to be a part of the effort to strengthen and shape Asia to be a more inclusive, responsible and sustainable socio-economic market. Please visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ics/ for more information.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia