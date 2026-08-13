Tourism Authority of Thailand Drives Low-Carbon Transformation Through the CF-Hotels Initiative

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has earned recognition under the Green Leadership category at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026, organized by Enterprise Asia, for its outstanding achievement in advancing sustainable tourism through its flagship initiative, "CF-Hotels: Driving Systemic Change in Thailand's Tourism Industry Toward Net Zero".

Celebrated for its leadership in climate action, TAT has played a pivotal role in transforming Thailand's hospitality sector by enabling hotels to actively measure, manage, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The CF-Hotels initiative reflects a strategic effort to integrate sustainability into core tourism operations while strengthening the industry's competitiveness in the global low-carbon economy.

Designed as a practical and scalable platform, CF-Hotels combines carbon footprint assessment, emissions monitoring, sustainability planning, and digital tools to support data-driven decision-making across the hotel sector. The initiative also fosters collaboration among government agencies, tourism stakeholders, environmental experts, and technology partners, creating a unified ecosystem that promotes continuous environmental improvement.

To accelerate implementation, TAT introduced pilot "Low-Carbon Tourism Sandbox" destinations in Krabi and Phang Nga, serving as real-world demonstration sites where hotels can test and adopt sustainable tourism practices. These sandbox areas provide a model for scalable transformation that can be expanded to other destinations across Thailand.

The initiative has already delivered measurable environmental impact. In 2025, 216 hotels successfully completed the CF-Hotels program and received certification of participation. Collectively, these hotels implemented carbon reduction measures that resulted in the avoidance of more than 16,838.79 tCO₂e, marking significant progress toward a low-carbon tourism sector. Beyond emissions reduction, the program has strengthened stakeholder collaboration, enhanced sustainability awareness among industry players, and reinforced Thailand's reputation as a responsible tourism destination.

Looking ahead, TAT plans to expand CF-Hotels by leveraging emissions data to support policy development and strengthen national tourism sustainability strategies. The organization also aims to expand Low-Carbon Tourism Sandbox areas and further align the program with international sustainability standards, including GSTC criteria.

Through CF-Hotels, TAT continues to demonstrate how innovation, collaboration, and data-driven action can reshape the tourism industry, creating long-term environmental benefits while ensuring sustainable growth for destinations, businesses, and communities across Thailand.

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About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, Responsible Digital Practice, Sustainable Investing and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia