8 in 10 say a healthier diet is important to support mental and physical health - Herbalife Asia Pacific survey

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, today released findings from its Asia Pacific "New Year, New Me" survey, which revealed that 85% of consumers say a healthier diet is important to support their mental and physical health. Almost eight in 10 (77%) plan to have healthier habits in the coming year and will measure the success of a healthier diet as achieving better overall wellbeing, feeling more energetic and sleeping better.

As part of this, 59% plan to make a New Year's resolution for 2025. When asked about their resolutions, the top three were to exercise more (59%), eat healthier (58%) and work on saving money (53%).

Conducted by Talker Research, on behalf of Herbalife*, the survey among 5,500 adults across 11 countries looked at how people viewed the importance of healthy habits and what steps they were taking to live healthier in the longer term.

"New Year's resolutions can be a great way to jumpstart your journey to better health, but the real key is sticking with them beyond January," said Dr. Luigi Gratton, vice president of the office of Health and Wellness at Herbalife. "Start with small, manageable goals and integrate them into your daily routine. With consistency and commitment, you can transform those resolutions into lasting, healthy habits."

Half of the people surveyed said they are less healthy than usual as the end of the year approaches — and 50% said they use the end of the year as an excuse to postpone eating healthily.

This varied by generation, too: 55% of Gen Z respondents admitted to using this as an excuse, compared to 46% of Gen Xers surveyed.

Regardless of age, the results also found that 60% have broken a diet at the end of the year — with 37% admitting it was due to the temptation of holiday food.

Many respondents are pausing their healthy habits so they can best enjoy the holiday season. Fifty-seven percent of respondents said the end of the year is more enjoyable if they are not worried about healthy habits and their weight.

Again, younger respondents were more likely to agree — 62% of Gen Zers, compared to 53% of Gen Xers.

They were also more likely to give into temptation this year: overall, 44% of respondents were more likely to give in this year than other years, and this increased for younger generations — 53% of Gen Z, versus only 37% of Gen X.

When asked why they're more likely to give into temptation this year, respondents said that as they've gotten older, they're more willing to give in and just enjoy the moment (43%) — and they're more grateful to be with family and friends, and therefore expect their self-control to be lower (40%).

"Embracing the holiday season means celebrating with loved ones, and it's possible to enjoy it while keeping your health in focus," added Gratton. "Enjoy those festive treats but consider balancing them with nutritious options and staying active. It's all about making mindful choices that let you savor the joy of the season while still feeling great. With a little planning, you can celebrate and maintain your healthy habits."

*Survey methodology

Talker Research surveyed 5,500 Asia Pacific consumers in 11 markets - Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The survey was commissioned by Herbalife and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Oct. 25-29, 2024.

