Samsung EOFY offer frenzy begins with its ground-breaking Galaxy S26 Ultra slashing upwards of $400 for limited time only

Tax time deals mark a time for Australian consumers to update their tech, reflected in the 57% increase in EOFY buyers in the last 3 years[1]

SYDNEY, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today revealed the start of its End of Financial Year (EOFY) campaign, with a wide array of offers across its new and innovative line up of products on Samsung.com, as well as major partners spanning retailers and carriers.

In recognition of the current environment and pressures, Samsung is committed to a Galaxy for everyone; and for the first time, its industry-leading Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at a reduced price – offers vary across partners, with savings starting at $400. The Galaxy S26 series features an industry-leading camera system with improved Nightography[2] and SuperSteady[3], and a first of its kind Privacy Display[4], giving Australians greater control and peace of mind over their personal information.

Fan favourites across the Samsung Galaxy tablet and foldable ranges will also have tax time deals available on Samsung.com and beyond; as well as the brand-new TV line up, monitors and a range of home appliances. Australians are encouraged to stay tuned for Samsung.com Flash Sales, where a price promise guarantee can be made, as well as trade-in/trade-up options available for mobile or consumer electronics products respectively[5].

Nathan Rigger, Head of Product, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Australia said: "We're committed to bringing cutting-edge mobile products and solutions to Australians, to provide both greater ease and enjoyment to their every day, and now during tax time marks a prime time for Australians to update their tech. There are a wide array of promotions available, including for a short time only, our flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is more accessible to Australians, reinforcing our ethos that we believe in a Galaxy for everyone."

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in Australia now, with a RRP starting at $2,199[6] ahead of any offer, across retailers, carriers and on Samsung.com. The Galaxy S26 series comes in a range of colours – Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black or White. More unique colour options are also available exclusively at Samsung.com, including Silver Shadow and Pink Gold.

For more information about Galaxy S26 series, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, Samsungmobilepress.com and Samsung.com.

Pricing:

Model Operator Offer S26 Ultra Telstra Get $750 off when you buy on repayment and $500 bonus credit when you trade up S26 Telstra Get $600 off when you buy on repayment and $500 bonus credit when you trade up S26 Ultra Optus Save $600 with a device payment plan. S26 Ultra Vodafone Save $600 on an eligible plan + $400 bonus credit with trade-in S26+ Vodafone Save $600 on an eligible plan + $400 bonus credit with trade-in S26 Ultra Retailers Save $400 off the RRP S26+ Retailers Save $400 off the RRP S26 Retailers Save $400 off the RRP S26 Ultra Samsung.com Save $400 off the RRP S26+ Samsung.com Save $400 off the RRP S26 Samsung.com Save $400 off the RRP

T&Cs including timings apply to above offers. Please check retailer site for details.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com/au.

[1] Data is of those who like Deals/Promos (Source Kantar Worldpanel June 2025 n=10,000/moth sample) [2] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects. [3] Super Steady results may vary depending on editing method and/or shooting conditions. [4] Privacy Display feature controls the screen's viewing angle to limit peripheral vision. Some changes in image quality may occur outside the viewing angle. When activated, some information may still be visible to others depending on the viewing environment, such as angle or brightness. Caution is advised when exposing sensitive information. Available for specific apps once they are manually enabled in Settings. Use of screen protectors may impact the performance of the feature and may not be suitable for users with vision or accessibility requirements. [5] Eligible products and pricing are subject to change. By participating in the Samsung Price Promise, Trade-in or Trade-up programs, you accept the programs' T&Cs and the Samsung Terms & Conditions of Sale. See Online Trade-Up T&Cs for full details.

• Price Promise: Shop with confidence this EOFY Sale on Samsung.com. If you've purchased from us and find an identical product in stock for a better price at an eligible retailer within 14 days, we'll match it and refund the difference.

• Trade-Up for Consumer Electronics: Recycle and save on your new TV, appliance or monitor with Trade-Up. Any brand, any condition.

• Trade-In for Mobile Experience: Save more with Trade-in: Trade-in your old, damaged phone, watch or tablet and save on your new Galaxy. [6] Current RRP $2,199 (256GB), $2,499 (512GB) and $2,949 (1TB)

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Australia