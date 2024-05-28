9Pay acclaimed as Top ASEAN Enterprises and Favorite Payment Channel in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Pay, a leading Vietnamese Fintech company, continues to receive good news as it ranks in the Top 5 Most Favorite Payment Channels at the Vietnam Game Award and is honored to be in the Top 10 ASEAN Typical Enterprises at the ASEAN Award 2024 Ceremony held in Singapore. With this double achievement of prestigious awards, 9Pay has once again affirmed its position and reputation not only in the domestic market but also in the region.

Ms Trang Susi - 9Pay's Marketing Director received the Top 10 ASEAN Typical Enterprises Award

Recently, within the framework of the 5th ASEAN Economic Forum took place in Singapore, 9Pay was the only Vietnam Fintech company honored in the Top 10 ASEAN Typical Enterprises. This recognition highlights the company's continuous efforts and contributions in providing digital payment services to Vietnam and the region. The Forum and Award Ceremony were successfully held under the chairmanship of the Vietnam - ASEAN Entrepreneur Development Research Institute, with the attendance of many senior leaders from Vietnam and Singapore.

Despite the volatile world economic situation in 2024, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and ASEAN countries maintains an impressive growth momentum, with important contributions from the business community, including 9Pay. The ASEAN Award honors outstanding brands that have made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the country and the region.

Since its establishment nearly 6 years ago, 9Pay has constantly made unremitting efforts to build a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem. With solutions such as E-wallet, Payment Gateway , and Collection - Disbursement service , 9Pay has been providing convenient and safe payment experiences to over 2.5 million users and more than 1,000 partners, processing transaction volumes of up to billions of dollars each year.

Furthermore, 9Pay's E-wallet has been in the Top 5 Most Favorite Payment Channels of the Vietnam Game Awards for the second consecutive year, proving the support, trust, and love that users have for this platform. This recognition demonstrates 9Pay's efforts in building and supporting the gaming community in Vietnam.

Not only affirming its position in the domestic market, 9Pay is also gradually reaching out globally. Its Collection - Disbursement solution has effectively supported cross-border trade activities between Vietnam, the region, and the world. 9Pay is implementing a methodical and powerful go-global roadmap with the ambition to become a regional-class Fintech company in the near future.

The honor of being in the Top 10 ASEAN Typical Enterprises at the ASEAN Award 2024 is a worthy recognition for 9Pay's positive contributions to the socio-economic development of Vietnam and the region. The award serves as a great source of inspiration and motivation for 9Pay to continue improving service quality, expanding international cooperation, and realizing the aspiration to build a diverse digital financial ecosystem, contributing to promoting common prosperity for Vietnam and the ASEAN community.

According to CEO Tom Nguyen, this milestone holds special significance in the company's development process. 9Pay's next journey is to continue investing in the development of payment solutions, constantly improving product and service quality to well serve the increasing needs of businesses and organizations. With the double prestigious awards in May, 9Pay has once again affirmed its position as one of the reputable businesses in Vietnam while proving its competitiveness with financial technology companies in the region. This presents an opportunity for 9Pay to expand cooperation opportunities with large, global partners.

For further information, please visit: https://9pay.vn/en

