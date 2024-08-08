A 9-Minute Trip from Kyoto to Otsu City: Enjoy Beautiful Scenery and Delicious Food at Leisure

-Record-Breaking Number of Visitors to Japan: New Attractions around Kyoto Becoming Tourist Favorites

OSAKA, Japan, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the number of foreign visitors to Japan in June 2024 is expected to reach 3,135,600, an 8.9% increase compared to 2019, setting a new record for a single month. Kyoto, one of the most iconic tourist destinations, continues to be attractive. However, for frequent visitors to Japan from places like Hong Kong, seeking new travel experiences rather than revisiting crowded spots becomes a trend. For example, Otsu City in Shiga Prefecture, just a 9-minute train ride from Kyoto, borders Japan's largest lake, Lake Biwa. It offers water activities and Omi beef delicacies, drawing increasing attention.

Left: Ichie Wado - Visitors can experience the traditional folk art of Otsu City, “Otsu-e.” They can try making the “talismanic clay bell” themselves. Top right: BSC Watersports Centre - Visitors can enjoy water activities such as canoeing and experience the 360-degree scenery of Lake Biwa. Bottom right: Omi Beef KANEKICHI - This long-established restaurant with a 120-year history offers sukiyaki made with A5-grade Omi beef, which is absolutely top-notch.

Otsu City, the prefectural capital of Shiga Prefecture, is highly accessible. Whether departing from Osaka or Kyoto, it's easy to reach by train or rental car. From Kyoto Station, it takes only 9 minutes by JR to get to Otsu Station, making it perfect for a day trip in the Kansai region. Staying in Otsu is also a great choice for those who wish to explore Kyoto and Osaka while enjoying a more peaceful and affordable experience away from the hustle and bustle.

Diverse Water Activities and Scenic Beauty of Lake Biwa

Speaking of Otsu City, you must talk about Japan's largest freshwater lake, Lake Biwa. Besides its beautiful scenery, it's an excellent spot for water activities. At the "BSC Watersports Centre" at the Horai Beach on the west side of Lake Biwa, you can experience canoeing with full guidance from instructors, ensuring that even beginners can enjoy the 360-degree view of Lake Biwa safely.

For those interested in trying the increasingly popular standup paddleboarding (SUP), head to "Water Walk Shiga" near JR Karasaki Station. Paddling while standing on the board is not only thrilling but also offers views of the "Hichihon-Yanagi Torii Gate of Hiyoshi Jinja Shrine." The coach will take a beautiful commemorative photo for you. The clear water of Lake Biwa avoids the sticky feeling of seawater, making it a perfect summer spot, though do remember to apply ample sunscreen.

Authentic Local Cuisine to Satisfy Discerning Taste Buds

Local cuisine is another charm of Otsu City. "Shosui" by Lake Biwa is famous for its ayu (sweetfish) dishes. The restaurant features a special grill for guests to cook ayu themselves and offers a DIY eel rice experience, where you can grill eel and apply secret sauce for a unique dish, ideal for DIY enthusiasts.

For authentic Omi beef, you can visit "Omi Beef KANEKICHI," a 120-year-old establishment with elegant decor and private rooms with personalized service. Their sukiyaki uses A5-grade Omi beef, paired with soft tofu and vegetables, offering a melt-in-the-mouth experience, which is absolutely top-notch.

For dessert lovers, don't miss "Hiei Sankurou," an old wagashi (Japanese sweets) shop established in 1723, known for its "Yomogi Mochi" made with local Japanese mugwort. The shop also offers wagashi sets with matcha, making for a perfect afternoon tea combo.

Quality Accommodation with Lake Biwa Views

Otsu City offers a variety of accommodation options at more affordable prices compared to Kyoto and Osaka, with most offering views of Lake Biwa. For a novel stay experience, try the luxurious Glamping facilities "AFUMI KITAKOMATSU," opened in 2022, just ten steps from the lakeside beach. It offers dome tents and luxury villa suites, with evening campfire activities, combining the fun of camping with the comfort of upscale accommodation.

For a hotel experience, choose "Biwako Hotel." All rooms have lake views, and the hotel features a genuine open-air hot spring, allowing you to soak while enjoying the lake scenery. The on-site restaurants offer a variety of choices, including a Japanese restaurant serving Omi beef dishes and an Italian buffet restaurant.

For a more traditional Japanese experience, the "Yumotokan" in the 1,200-year-old Ogoto Hot Spring area is a good choice. Ogoto Hot Spring is famous for its "beauty hot spring" with seven different styles of hot spring baths. Walking around the inn in a yukata and experiencing the different baths can give you a full sense of traditional Japanese hospitality.

Experience Traditional Culture and Diverse Local Souvenirs

Besides food and accommodation, Otsu City has preserved much traditional culture. At "Ichie Wado," you can experience the local folk art "Otsu-e," trying your hand at making the "talismanic clay bell" as a unique souvenir. Be sure to book in advance if you want to try.

For local souvenirs, the "NAKAMACHI Shopping Street" in the city center offers many traditional options. Long-standing shops such as the 174-year-old "Yaoyo" pickle shop and the popular fresh fruit sandwiches from "Maruni Fruit Shop" are must-buys.

Every October, the local "Otsu Festival" is held, which is very exciting. If you miss it, you can visit the "Otsu Festival Hikiyama Exhibition Hall" in the shopping street to see real decorations and learn about the history and culture. Finally, don't miss the "Omi Beer" bar in BAL NAKAMACHI, where you can taste specialty beers brewed with local ingredients from Shiga Prefecture.

Otsu City, with its scenery, history, culture, and food, is not inferior to Kyoto, Osaka, or Kobe, and the transportation is quite convenient. It's no wonder it has become an emerging tourist hotspot. Whether you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city or deeply explore traditional Japan, Otsu City offers unexpected rewards.

SOURCE Otsu City Tourism Promotion Division