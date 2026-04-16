A FEAST OF GRATITUDE: AH PUI TEOCHEW PORRIDGE BUFFET PARENTS' DAY SPECIAL

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the joy of Mother's Day and Father's Day at Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview with a Parents' Day edition of the Ah Pui Teochew Porridge Buffet.

From 24 April to 28 June 2026, this celebratory feast brings both occasions together in one extended experience, inviting families to indulge in comforting flavours, reconnect over hearty favourites, and create cherished memories across generations.

Available exclusively from Fridays to Sundays, the buffet offers the perfect setting for leisurely weekend gatherings with loved ones.

A Heritage-Inspired Celebration

Teochew porridge, once a staple and symbol of comfort and togetherness of Singapore's early riverbank communities, takes centre stage in this buffet. Executive Chef Anthony, affectionately known as "Ah Pui," brings over a decade of culinary expertise in Southeast Asian cuisine to this family-focused celebration. With his signature warmth and generosity, Chef Anthony has reimagined these classic dishes to create moments of connection that celebrate the people who have nurtured and guided us — our parents and parental figures.

Parents' Day Highlights

Enjoy classic porridge options like Sweet Potato Porridge and Brown Rice Porridge, paired with more than 20 Teochew heritage dishes. Specially for the occasion, expect exclusive dishes such as Stir-Fried Baby Lobster in Black Pepper Sauce, DIY Kueh Pie Tee, DIY Chendol and Durian Pengat.

Alongside these indulgences, diners can savour a selection of regular favourites such as our Braised Pork Belly, Steamed Seabass in Nyonya Sauce, Deep Fried Fermented Pork Belly, and other comforting classics. Essential condiments like Salted Egg, XO Shrimp Sauce, and Teochew Bean Paste are also available to complete your authentic Teochew porridge experience.

Sweet treats round off the buffet, featuring Tang Yuan in Ginger Soup, Nyonya kueh, and fresh cut fruits. Guests may also enjoy free flow drinks including coffee, tea, and soft drinks at an additional S$4.90++.

With a regularly refreshed menu, the buffet is perfect for weekend lunches and intimate family dinners, making it an ideal choice for extended Parents' Day celebrations across the two-month period.

BUFFET DETAILS

Availability

24 April to 28 June 2026

Fridays to Sundays

Lunch: 12:00pm, 1:30pm

Dinner: 6:00pm, 7:30pm

Pricing

Adult: S$34.80++

Child: S$17.80++

Free Flow Drinks: S$4.90++ (Top-up)

Reservation

Advance reservations of at least one day prior required.

Reserve online at https://sevn.ly/xFMJ48Fb

Call +65 6349 4872 or WhatsApp +65 9837 3635

Email at [email protected]

FOUR POINTS EATERY FAST FACTS

Location: 382 Havelock Road, Singapore 169629

Level 1, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

Operating Hours: Daily, 6am – 10pm

Reservations: (T) +65 6349 4872, (WA) +65 9837 3635

[email protected]

About Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

Located along the tranquil stretch of the Singapore River at Robertson Quay, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview offers authentic local experiences with modern comfort. The hotel is strategically positioned near key attractions including Clarke Quay, Chinatown, Orchard Road, and Tiong Bahru — making it a favourite for both leisure and business travellers. The property features 476 rooms and suites, flexible event spaces, and a variety of dining options that reflect Singapore's rich cultural heritage.

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SOURCE Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview