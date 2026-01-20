A TASTE OF TRADITION: FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON SINGAPORE, RIVERVIEW PRESENTS ITS KAMPUNG-STYLE IFTAR BUFFET

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Ramadan, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview invites guests to gather and break fast over a comforting spread inspired by the timeless flavours of kampung-style cooking. Returning by popular demand, the hotel's Kampung-Style Iftar Buffet celebrates the spirit of togetherness through familiar dishes that have long been part of family tables and festive evenings.

Iftar Buffet at Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

Thoughtfully curated to honour tradition while embracing variety, the buffet offers a nostalgic dining experience that reflects the warmth of home-cooked meals shared during the holy month. Priced at $58 nett per person, it is an inviting choice for families, friends, and colleagues coming together to mark the breaking of fast.

Honouring Kampung Flavours

Rooted in the simplicity of village life, kampung-style cuisine is defined by bold spices, slow-cooked recipes, and dishes meant to be shared. Drawing inspiration from these traditions, the culinary team at Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview presents a generous selection of well-loved favourites, prepared with care and authenticity.

Guests can look forward to comforting staples such as Bubur Lambuk, accompanied by a variety of traditional condiments that complete the breaking of fast. Signature highlights include fragrant Ayam Lemak Chilli Padi, tangy Ikan Masak Asam Pedas, and crispy Kampung Ayam Goreng, each evoking the familiar flavours of kampung kitchens.

A highlight of the buffet is the Laksa Live Station, where bowls of rich, aromatic laksa are prepared to order. Featuring a coconut-based broth and fresh ingredients, the interactive station adds a nostalgic touch while celebrating one of Singapore's most beloved local dishes. Guests can also enjoy a refreshing selection of drinks, including Bandung, Iced Milo, and Blue Lagoon Longan, perfectly complementing the buka puasa feast.

Sweet Endings to the Evening

To conclude the meal, guests can indulge in a selection of traditional desserts that pay tribute to local heritage. The spread features Assorted Nyonya Kueh, a refreshing Chendol DIY Station where guests may customise their own dessert, and the hotel's Signature Durian Pengat — a rich and comforting classic crafted for durian lovers.

Blending tradition, comfort, and generous hospitality, the Kampung-Style Iftar Buffet at Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview offers a meaningful way to celebrate Ramadan — where cherished flavours, shared moments, and heartfelt cooking come together by the riverside.

IFTAR BUFFET DETAILS

Availability

27 February – 15 March 2026

6PM – 10.30PM (Last entry at 9.30PM)

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Pricing

S$58 nett per adult

S$29 nett per child (aged 6 – 11 years old)

Special Offer for Readers

Enjoy 20% off the Iftar Buffet with promo code "IFTAR2026" when you book directly via our official reservation platform. Terms and conditions apply.

Reservation

Advance reservations of at least one day prior required.

Reserve online at https://sevn.ly/xyBu4k54

Call +65 6349 4872 or WhatsApp +65 9837 3635

Email at [email protected]

Location

Jubilee Ballroom, Level 4

Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

382 Havelock Road, Singapore 169629

About Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

Located along the tranquil stretch of the Singapore River at Robertson Quay, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview offers authentic local experiences with modern comfort. The hotel is strategically positioned near key attractions including Clarke Quay, Chinatown, Orchard Road, and Tiong Bahru — making it a favourite for both leisure and business travellers. The property features 476 rooms and suites, flexible event spaces, and a variety of dining options that reflect Singapore's rich cultural heritage.

