A future with a tradition: Geberit celebrates its 150th anniversary. From a one-man business to a global group.

The history of Geberit began in 1874 as a one-man business in the historic centre of the Swiss town of Rapperswil. 30 years later, company founder Albert Gebert developed a lead-lined wooden cistern. The success story continued with the invention of the first plastic cistern in 1952 and the concealed cistern in 1964. Today, the company, headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and operates 26 production facilities.

Family Gebert - Photo of the founding family: Albert Gebert with his wife Josefina and their two sons Albert Emil (left) and Leo, shortly after 1892. The Phoenix - The lead-lined Geberit wooden cistern Phönix, invented by Albert Gebert in 1905, went into series production in 1909. It was the cornerstone of the company's success. The first concealed cistern - The first Geberit concealed cistern (UP 15.000) and the first Geberit actuator plate from 1964.

In 2024, the Geberit Group can look back on 150 years of company history. Since its foundation in 1874 in Rapperswil on Lake Zurich, Switzerland, the company has been a pioneer in the sanitary industry. "Our comprehensive system solutions continue to set standards, then, now and in the future," says Christian Buhl, CEO of Geberit.

"150 Years of Tomorrow" – 150 years of quality, innovation, and partnership

Installers, wholesalers, building owners and end customers have been relying on the company's innovative strength for 150 years. "Making good things even better has been our credo since day one. In doing so, we always put our customers at the centre," says Christian Buhl.

One example of this innovative strength in action is the Geberit concealed cistern, or UP for short, which was launched on the market in 1964. Today, Geberit concealed cisterns and the blue Geberit Duofix installation frames set the tone in the sanitary industry.

Stable Geberit DNA

Geberit's values and objectives have remained largely unchanged over the past 150 years: A down-to-earth attitude, quality awareness and the pursuit of excellence still characterize the corporate culture today. The modest family business of past times has now become the European market leader for sanitary products. Today, the globally active Geberit Group employs over 10,000 people and operates 26 production sites, four of which are overseas.

Festive atmosphere

Geberit is celebrating its anniversary together with employees, customers, and partners. Various events and celebrations are organized throughout the year. Geberit is reminiscing about the past 150 years with an anniversary book on the company's history and an anniversary website.

More information and images are available at www.geberit.com.sg/150

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 26 production facilities, of which 4 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 11,000 employees in approximately 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2023. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

