A Global Answer to Waste? SUS ENVIRONMENT Fast-Tracks the Development of a Worldwide Waste-to-Energy Network

On December 8, the Nonthaburi Waste-to-Energy Project in Thailand achieved a critical milestone—the successful hoisting of the first boiler steel frame. This marks the full completion of the boiler foundation works and the official transition of the project into the equipment installation phase. During an on-site inspection, the Governor of Nonthaburi Province and his delegation highly commended the project's significant role in achieving waste "reduction, harmlessness, and resource recovery." He expressed anticipation that the project would provide a lasting and efficient solid waste management solution for the local area.

On November 30, in Uzbekistan—another key country along the Belt and Road—the first boiler steel frame lifting was successfully completed for the Kashkadarya Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy Project. This milestone marks the project's official transition into the ground facility construction and rapid equipment installation phase. Meanwhile, construction of the Samarkand project is also progressing steadily. On December 8, the critical step of pouring the base slab for the waste pit was successfully finished, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent main structural work.

On November 24, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the TSN WtE Project welcomed an on-site inspection by a delegation from the municipal party committee and government. The municipal party secretary stated that Ho Chi Minh City has clearly prioritized advancing the construction of waste transfer stations and equipping them with specialized facilities, fully supporting the steady implementation of waste-to-energy projects.

The shift from "viewing waste as trash" to "viewing waste as a resource" is increasingly becoming a developmental consensus among more and more cities. With its advanced technology, extensive experience, and sustainable operational model, SUS ENVIRONMENT has earned widespread trust from local governments, partners, and communities in the project locations.

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider.* As of June 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, invested in and constructed 90 waste-to-energy projects, with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of MSW and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh.

