SUS ENVIRONMENT Leads Uzbekistan's Fastest-Constructed Waste-to-Energy Plant to Milestone

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, in Karshi City, Kashkadarya Region, Uzbekistan, the Kashkadarya Waste-to-Energy Project (hereinafter referred to as the "Kashkadarya Project") by SUS ENVIRONMENT achieved a critical milestone — the successful hoisting of the first boiler steel frame. The Governor of Kashkadarya Region led representatives from the regional government and environmental protection department to the site, jointly witnessing this significant moment.

As one of the first waste-to-energy plants planned in Uzbekistan, the Kashkadarya project has efficiently completed all underground and ground foundation works in just three months. It has taken the lead in achieving the milestone of the first boiler steel frame hoisting, marking the comprehensive and high-quality completion of all underground and ground foundation works. The project will now officially transition to the phase of ground facility construction and rapid equipment installation. The President of Uzbekistan and the Governor of Kashkadarya Region stated that the government would provide full support for the project's construction, expressing their anticipation that it would become Uzbekistan's first operational waste-to-energy plant.

The Kashkadarya waste-to-energy project is designed to process 502,500 tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, serving a population of over 3 million. It is expected to generate approximately 342 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which can meet the annual electricity demand of more than 170,000 local households. Additionally, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 240,000 tonnes annually. Not only will it significantly alleviate the local pressure of "garbage siege," but it will also provide a stable supply of green electricity. This initiative represents an important practice for Uzbekistan in promoting energy transition and advancing sustainable development.

Building a Green Belt and Road, Advancing the Clean Energy Transition. The successful progress of the SUS ENVIRONMENT 's waste-to-energy project will inject strong momentum into the upgrading of the environmental governance system and the low-carbon sustainable development of the entire Central Asia region.

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider.* As of June 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, invested in and constructed 90 waste-to-energy projects, with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tonnes of MSW and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh.

*Data sourced from the Environmental Sanitation Net Of China and public data, covering total design scale, with data as of June 30, 2025.

SOURCE Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd.