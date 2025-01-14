A New Chapter for Books: AI Revolution for Hong Kong Publishers

Harnessing AI to Revolutionize Hong Kong's Publishing Industry: Innovation, Efficiency, and Global Reach

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making waves in Hong Kong's publishing industry, ushering in a new era where technology and creativity merge to redefine editorial, publishing, marketing, and reader engagement. As the digital revolution continues to disrupt industries across the globe, Hong Kong stands at the forefront of this transformation, thanks to a thriving tech ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and its position as a global cultural and business hub.

AI Transforming Hong Kong's Publishing Industry

2025 Greater Bay Area Publishing Conference

Hong Kong's publishing industry is increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency and content delivery. A 2023 study by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) indicates that 41% of companies are utilizing AI, with 32% applying it across various functions, including marketing and customer service.

AI adoption is particularly beneficial for automating labor-intensive tasks such as proofreading, translation, illustration and social media marketing. AI-powered tools can significantly reduce the time required for these editorial processes, which is especially advantageous in Hong Kong's bilingual environment, hence delivering savings for labor cost for publishers in a highly competitive landscape.

Additionally, AI tools are being employed to improve content creation and editing, streamlining workflows and increasing productivity. This technological integration enables publishers to meet the growing demand for faster turnaround times and personalized content.

These advancements underscore the pivotal role of AI in transforming Hong Kong's publishing sector, aligning with the industry's need for efficiency and innovation in a competitive global market.

Leading the Charge

A pivotal case in Hong Kong's AI - driven publishing landscape is DCG Mirage, a subsidiary of the China tech giant DCG. At the 2025 Greater Bay Area Publishing Conference, the company showcased its latest AI tool suite "WhatsBook", which combines advanced AIGC tools for proofreading, audiobook, social media marketing, and KOL video production.

DCG has been actively exploring the application of AI in the publishing field. Last year, DCG launched a proprietary large language model (LLM) "BooksGPT" which supports a series of AIGC products to successfully empower content production and marketing for the publishing industry in China.

Shi Qiming, CEO of DCG, emphasized the transformative impact of AI on the publishing industry. "New productive forces, characterized by high technology, high efficiency, and high quality, are at the core of our innovation strategy. By leveraging AI, we aim to enhance operational efficiency and content delivery, enabling publishers to meet the growing demand for personalized and rapidly produced content." he said.

The AI Proofreading service is a game-changer for the Hong Kong publishing industry, released by DCG at the 2025 Greater Bay Area Publishing Conference, offers advanced capabilities for both traditional and simplified Chinese, as well as English, making it a world leader in AI proofreading services. It significantly reduces the time and effort required for proofreading, a traditionally labor-intensive task, by achieving a high accuracy rate of over 70% in detecting grammatical errors in both English and traditional and simplified Chinese texts.

The Key to Reader Engagement

AI is not only reshaping content production but also transforming how books are marketed and sold. In Hong Kong, where a tech-savvy and media-conscious public demands personalized recommendations, AI has become an indispensable tool in creating targeted marketing campaigns.

According to a 2024 survey by Nielsen Book, AI-driven recommendations account for approximately 35% of online book sales. Publishers are now using AI to analyze vast amounts of reader data, enabling them to customize content and promotional materials for specific audience segments.

The AI-driven short video service on WhatsBook allows users to create videos that resonate with audiences on social media platforms. With the rise of video content consumption on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, AI-generated book trailers and promotional videos have become powerful marketing tools.

Balancing Innovation with Ethical Challenges

While the potential of AI in publishing is undeniable, it also brings with it significant challenges. One of the key concerns voiced at the Greater Bay Area Publishing Conference was the ethical implications of AI-generated content. As AI tools become more advanced, there is growing concern about the authenticity of AI-created works and the potential for biased or inaccurate content interpretation.

Moreover, the rise of AI has raised questions about the job future of human editors and writers. AI may be able to automate many tasks, but can it truly replace the creative judgments and nuanced understanding that human professionals bring to the table? Industry experts, including Professor Hao Zhensheng of the China Editors Association, emphasized the importance of balancing AI efficiency with human creativity.

The Future of Publishing: Technology Meets Tradition

Despite these challenges, the future of AI in Hong Kong's publishing industry looks bright. As AI tools continue to evolve and improve, publishers will be able to harness more powerful technologies to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance reader experience. The integration of AI into publishing workflows is not just a passing trend but a fundamental shift that will shape the industry for years to come.

The next few years will likely see more widespread AI adoption across Hong Kong's publishing sector, as companies explore new ways to combine technology and creativity. From content creation and marketing to reader engagement and distribution, AI will continue to reshape every aspect of the publishing process.

As Hong Kong moves forward to this AI-powered future, the city is poised to maintain its position as a key player in the global publishing industry, with cutting-edge technologies driving the next chapter of the publishing revolution.

