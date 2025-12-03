A New Chapter in Bilingual Excellence: YK Pao School Hong Kong Appoints its Founding Head

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant milestone in its founding, YK Pao School Hong Kong today announces the appointment of Mrs. Cathy Braithwaite as its Founding Head. This appointment marks the next step in realising a visionary educational project that will weave together the rich tapestry of Chinese heritage with a forward-thinking global perspective.

Cathy Braithwaite, Founding Head of YK Pao School Hong Kong YK Pao School Hong Kong conducted information sessions across the region, including Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai. The photos captured students sharing their experiences and performing, showcasing the school's commitment to whole-child development. Kowloon Tong Campus of YK Pao School Hong Kong. (The rendering shown is for illustration purposes only and is not an exact representation of the final product.)

Scheduled to open its doors in September 2026, this not-for-profit institution is poised to cultivate a unique learning environment for children aged 6 to 15. The school will begin its journey with Years 1 to 3, offering an immersive bilingual programme where academic rigour meets holistic development. Building upon the distinguished 18-year legacy of its Shanghai sister school, YK Pao School Hong Kong is on a path to become an IB World School, with a curriculum designed to enhance foundational mastery in Putonghua and Mathematics while embracing interdisciplinary exploration and Chinese cultural learning**.

A Leader for a New Generation

For the past 27 years, Cathy Braithwaite has been shaping the landscape of education in the UK, most recently as Head of Gresham's Prep School in Norfolk, recently named Best Public School at the Tatler School Awards 2026. Her philosophy is rooted in the belief that true education nurtures the whole child—mind, character, and spirit. Cathy was selected as a leader of the education sector to participate in the first cohort attending the University of Cambridge's prestigious Better Futures Programme. She has able played important roles as an inspector for the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) and District Secretary for the Independent Association of Prep Schools (IAPS).

Upon her appointment, Mrs. Braithwaite shared her vision: "I am profoundly honoured to be entrusted with the founding of YK Pao School Hong Kong. This is more than a school; it is a promise to build a community where ambition is guided by values, and where Chinese culture is honoured within a vibrant international context. I eagerly anticipate the day we welcome our first pupils and staff to a campus designed for them to 'Learn with Joy and Live with Purpose.' Here, every individual will be known, inspired, and empowered to craft their own exceptional story."

A Vision Aligned with Legacy

Philip Pao Sohmen, Co-founder of the YK Pao Education Foundation, expressed his confidence: "In Cathy Braithwaite, we have found a leader whose educational philosophy is a living embodiment of our core values: Compassion, Integrity, and Balance. Her extensive experience and profound commitment to nurturing young minds make her the ideal architect for this new chapter. We are confident that under her stewardship, YK Pao School Hong Kong will become a beacon of inspired learning."

An Invitation to Shape the Future

Mrs. Cathy Braithwaite will visit Hong Kong this December to connect with prospective families, offering a first glimpse into the educational ethos she will cultivate. She will officially assume her role in April 2026, dedicating the intervening period to crafting a meticulously designed curriculum and learning environment.

A Campus Designed for Discovery

Nestled within the esteemed educational enclave of Kowloon Tong at 4 Rose Street, the purpose-built campus will span over 9,000 square metres of innovative learning spaces and verdant grounds. This follows the extensive redevelopment of a site awarded by the Hong Kong SAR Education Bureau, with a new teaching and learning building anticipated for 2028*. The school's inaugural cohort will be welcomed an initial campus in Kowloon East, ensuring a seamless start to this exciting journey for the new school*.

Discover the Vision Firsthand

The community is invited to an exclusive information session with Founding Head Mrs. Cathy Braithwaite on 16 December 2025 at the Eaton Club in Central. This will be a unique opportunity to engage directly with the leadership and understand the distinctive educational model that will define YK Pao School Hong Kong. Interested families are encouraged to register at https://shorturl.at/tD9Kj. Families who registered for Early Decision (ED) for academic year 2026-2027 will be invited to a coffee morning on the same day.

YK Pao School Hong Kong looks forward to welcoming families who share its aspiration to build a future where education is a joyful, purposeful, and transformative journey.

* Subject to HKSAR Education Bureau Approval and Registration

** Subject to the Approval from the International Baccalaureate Organization and HKSAR Education Bureau

SOURCE YK Pao School Hong Kong