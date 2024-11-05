A NEW CHAPTER IN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE UNFOLDS IN MALAYSIA!

9TH Annual CX Summit in Kuala Lumpur – The Next Chapter (13-14 November 2024)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI and Digital capabilities are elevating customer experience everywhere. In Malaysia, we look towards inspiration in relevant and practical solutions from these developments to steer transformation in customer experience; and this year's CX Summit in Kuala Lumpur promises to deliver such.

9TH Annual CX Summit in Kuala Lumpur – The Next Chapter (13-14 November 2024)

With a star-cast speaker line-up led by Global CX Gurus, Ron Kaufman and Shep Hyken, and supported by highly reputed CX thought-leaders, the 9th Customer Experience (CX) Summit is expected to ignite strategic thinking and CX innovation for the audience into their Y2025/2026 plans.

In recognizing the importance of CX in the growing digital economy of Malaysia, the Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM) with the support of Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is set to launch CX Malaysia at this year's CX Summit in a special ceremony. CX Malaysia is positioned to be a think-tank to provide strategic leadership for CX innovation in Malaysia and steer the nation to be the centre of excellence in the region. The initial work carried out in CX Malaysia through its Research & Analytics partner, Twimbit, will be previewed with the audience at the CX Summit through a presentation on "State of CX in Malaysia" and the release of the 1st National CX Index (via classification of 100 Malaysia based brands). This will be groundbreaking and a start of a new chapter in CX Malaysia.

The Summit to be held on 13-14 November at the Sunway Resort Hotel also promises truly insightful presentations, most notably the real transformation case studies from Pos Malaysia, Telekom Malaysia, Lazada, Malaysia Airlines, CIMB and RHB Bank while having more than 20 world-renowned digital solutions providers showcasing their latest in the specially created Digital CX Marketplace. The audience will have access to the latest and greatest in the digital space from partners like Genesys, NTT Data, ITAPPS, AWS, Vonage, Freshworks, NICE, O'Connor's Engineering, Sprinklr, Zoom, Verint, Nubitel, Knowmax.ai, Soprano Design, Enghouse Interactive, Talkdesk, Atas Cloud, Oracle, Business Next and Orlig. Expect your technical needs to be met from all sides of CX, including omni-channel solutions, CRM systems, Text analytics, knowledge management, customer sentiment analysis, social customer management, quality assurance, data security but with a strong enforcement of AI this time around.

"As we move towards the next chapter, we expand out from Contact Centre focus towards a more holistic view of customer experience. We are a nation with strong skills in hospitality and customer service. With the addition of new digital capabilities and through strong governmental initiatives, we can build a platform where Malaysian organizations can truly shine in terms of customer experience," states CCAM President, Mr. Vigneswaran Sivalingam.

He further states, "The State of CX Research that we are undertaking with Twimbit will allow us to truly assess where organizations stand in their CX journey and where we need to build on the capabilities. The first part is to evaluate organizations within the country, from here we hope to see how Malaysian organizations stand in a regional and then international standpoint. This is an ambitious, but necessary undertaking if we are to truly progress."

CCAM, the organizing association of the CX Summit is working closely with the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDC) to make CX Summit the premier engagement of its sort in the region.

CX Summit is around the corner, register your seat today! Tickets are available through https://cxsummit.com.my/. HRDC claimable for local Malaysians under corporate attendance, priced at the best levels in this region at RM2,500.00 (domestic) / USD$600.00 (international).

