KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated State of Customer Experience (CX) in Malaysia 2025 Report will be officially launched at CX Summit 2025, taking place on 11–12 November at One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya.

Malaysia’s State of CX Research and Report 2025 to Be Launched at CX Summit 2025

This milestone launch marks a significant step forward in Malaysia's CX journey—providing comprehensive data, insights, and direction to elevate customer experience as a key driver of national growth. Building on the success of the 2024 study, the 2025 edition continues Twimbit's well-recognized Exceptional CX Framework, featuring deeper analyses across industries and expanded evaluation criteria. Attendees of CX Summit 2025 will gain exclusive early access to the latest CX rankings, insights, and benchmarks that reveal how Malaysian brands are performing in an increasingly competitive and digital marketplace.

A National Benchmark for Progress

In 2024, the Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM), through its CX Malaysia chapter, entered a three-year collaboration with renowned research organization Twimbit to pioneer a first-of-its-kind national study assessing how organizations across Malaysia deliver customer experience.

The State of CX in Malaysia framework was designed to be both comprehensive and actionable—measuring over 60 parameters across four dimensions: Brand Experience, Service Experience, Employee Experience, and Digital Experience.

The inaugural 2024 report revealed strong performance from sectors such as digital commerce, financial services, property development, and telecommunications, while industries like F&B, retail, healthcare, and the public sector showed significant room for growth. Malaysia's overall CX score of 3.61 reflected a solid foundation and signaled opportunities for further advancement.

The 2025 report will build on this foundation—examining whether Malaysia's CX maturity has progressed, identifying sectors setting new benchmarks, and exploring how digital-first organizations are leveraging innovation to deepen trust, loyalty, and customer lifetime value.

Elevating Malaysia's CX Game and the Economy

The State of CX in Malaysia Report serves not only as a measurement tool but as a strategic blueprint for national business and economic progress.

"The State of CX in Malaysia Report is more than a benchmark—it's a roadmap," said Vigneswaran Sivalingam, President of CCAM and Chairperson of CX Malaysia. "It gives organizations the data-driven insights they need to understand where they stand and how to improve. As Malaysia moves toward an experience-driven economy, CX will be the defining factor in competitiveness, innovation, and growth."

By elevating CX capabilities across industries, organizations strengthen brand reputation, enhance customer loyalty, and contribute to greater national productivity and global competitiveness. A thriving CX ecosystem can fuel sustainable business growth—driving innovation, talent development, and ultimately, Malaysia's economic expansion.

Digitalisation and Trust: The Twin Pillars of Modern CX

In today's hyperconnected environment, digitalisation is revolutionizing how businesses connect with and serve their customers. From AI-driven personalization and predictive analytics to omnichannel engagement and intelligent automation, technology is helping brands anticipate and respond to evolving customer needs with greater precision.

Yet, technology alone cannot sustain loyalty. In an era where interactions are increasingly digital, trust has become the new business currency—earned through transparency, consistency, and human empathy at every touchpoint. Organizations that strike the right balance between digital efficiency and emotional connection will define the next frontier of CX excellence.

Be Part of the Movement

The unveiling of the State of CX in Malaysia 2025 Report at CX Summit 2025 marks a pivotal moment in positioning Malaysia as a regional leader in customer experience excellence.

Join business leaders, CX practitioners, and industry innovators to gain first-hand access to the latest findings, network with peers, and explore how customer experience can power growth in the digital economy.

Register now for CX Summit 2025: [email protected]

SOURCE Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (ccam)