A New Experience in Japan: Experiencing Sumo Culture Firsthand

Grand Opening of THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA

OSAKA, Japan, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshin Contents Link Corporation, which is Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.'s subsidiary, opened "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA" in Osaka Namba on May 30, 2024. Designed for international visitors, this facility combines Sumo, food, and entertainment to make Japanese culture more accessible and engaging. It has quickly gained popularity among tourists since its opening.

A Brand New Sumo Entertainment Experience

THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA

Located on the 8th floor of NAMBA Parks in Osaka Namba, the new Sumo experience facility "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA" (hereinafter referred to as "HIRAKUZA") had its grand opening. Unlike traditional Sumo venues, this innovative facility is designed to offer an experiential Sumo entertainment show for international visitors. While preserving the essence of traditional Sumo art, it skilfully incorporates entertainment elements. The entire show is conducted in English, and audience are encouraged to cheer and take photos freely, making traditional Sumo culture more enjoyable in a modern way.

The experience at "HIRAKUZA" not only cherishes traditional Sumo but also breaks away from conventional frameworks by incorporating diverse elements. By booking tickets in advance, you can enjoy a special Japanese original bento while watching the performance, experiencing the traditional viewing culture since the Edo period. Additionally, tickets can be exchanged for drinks, or you can purchase various drinks and snacks. Besides the general soda water and juice, adults over 20 can buy draft beer, enhancing the viewing experience.

Immersive Enjoyment of Sumo Culture: Experiencing the Power of Sumo Wrestlers

The performance is divided into two exciting parts. The first part features dazzling light effects, powerful music, and dynamic performances by Sumo wrestlers, allowing the audience to deeply appreciate the profound history and unique charm of Sumo culture through their actions and expressions, as if being transported to ancient Japan.

Then, the second part of the performance begins. It starts with a host and Sumo wrestlers explaining and demonstrating the basic rules and techniques of Sumo. This part is particularly suitable for first-time Sumo viewers, allowing them to understand the details worth noting in Sumo matches through relaxed and interesting explanations and fully enjoy the fun and essence of Sumo.

The climax of the event is the Sumo match, also called "torikumi" in Japanese. Sumo wrestlers display their skills on stage, using all their strength to strive for victory in brief but intense matches. The audience can observe the wrestlers' techniques and strategies up close, feeling their power and agility. The lively atmosphere allows the audience to cheer and shout freely, encouraging their favourite Sumo wrestlers and creating a heated ambiance.

After watching the tori-kumi, lucky audiences selected by lottery can personally step onto the dohyo (Sumo ring), wear Sumo attire, and have a close encounter with real Sumo wrestlers. This part allows participants to personally feel the aura and strength of Sumo wrestlers and enjoy the unique experience of standing on the Sumo ring.

The event concludes with a photo session. The audience can take group photos with Sumo wrestlers, capturing this rare Sumo experience moment, drawing a perfect end to the performance. These precious photos are not only beautiful travel memories.

THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA

Performances are held twice every day (6:00 PM/9:00 PM) except on Tuesdays and year-end holidays.

* Some dates have only one performance at 7:00 PM. Performance days and times may vary due to other factors. Please check the official website for the latest information.

Each performance lasts approximately 60 minutes. Entry is allowed 1 hour before the show for dining. (The show is conducted in English)

Location: NAMBA Parks 8F (2-10-70 Nambanaka, Naniwa-ku, Osaka City)

Ticket Types: S Seat ¥16,000

A Seat ¥12,500 (Child ticket ¥9,000)

B Seat ¥9,500 (Child ticket ¥7,000)

BL Seat ¥50,000 (Private box seat for up to four people)

All ticket types include a bento (reservation is required at least three days in advance by 10 AM) or a snack pack and one drink.

An upgrade to a premium bento is available for an additional ¥4,000, or a vegan or halal bento for an additional ¥2,000.

Transportation Guide:

It is located in the commercial facility NAMBA Parks which is centrally located in the Namba transportation hub.

It is accessible via Nankai Electric Railway, Hanshin, Kintetsu, JR, and Osaka Metro.

International visitors can enjoy both the Japanese food culture of bento and the traditional culture of Sumo in a single day during their trip in Osaka, making for a highly rewarding experience.

The contents, time schedule, and amounts listed above are subject to change.

SOURCE Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.