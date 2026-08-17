A New Social Dining Destination Takes Shape in Johor Bahru as Toppen Foodland Nears Completion

Toppen Foodland brings a diverse mix of cuisines and everyday convenience to Johoreans, a space for the community to connect, explore and discover.

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With works well underway, Toppen Foodland is taking shape as Johor Bahru's first and newest social dining hub, and Toppen Shopping Centre is offering the community a first look at what's coming this December.

Artist's impression of Toppen Foodland, a new social dining hub at Toppen Shopping Centre featuring 32 dining concepts and scheduled to open in December 2026.

First announced in March 2026, Toppen Foodland reflects Toppen Shopping Centre's continued commitment to evolving alongside the changing lifestyles, preferences and expectations of the Johor community. Designed as a dedicated dining destination, the new space reinforces Toppen's role as a welcoming meeting place where people can come together, explore new flavours and enjoy quality time with family and friends.

Spanning over 35,000 square feet with 32 outlets, comprising a mix of inline restaurants and Grab & Go kiosks within a modern industrial-inspired setting, Toppen Foodland builds on the addition of Jaya Grocer to transform the centre's Ground Floor into a one-stop lifestyle and dining destination for the many people in Johor.

"Johor Bahru's dining landscape continues to evolve, with consumers increasingly seeking greater variety, convenience and experiences that bring people together," said Sergey Aristarkhov, Toppen Shopping Centre Manager. "Toppen Foodland has been thoughtfully curated to respond to these changing needs by bringing together a diverse mix of dining concepts that cater to different tastes, occasions and lifestyles. Beyond expanding our food and beverage offerings, this new dining hub reflects our ongoing commitment to creating destinations that foster meaningful connections and enrich everyday experiences."

He further added, " We have carefully selected a mix of local favourites, international brands and first-to-market concepts to offer something fresh and exciting for the Johor community. From brands making their Johor Bahru debut to those entering a shopping centre environment for the first time, the line-up has been designed to provide new experiences and greater choice for diners. Ultimately, we want Toppen Foodland to be a place that encourages people to return time and again, while further strengthening Toppen's position as a destination for dining, leisure and community gatherings."

New Dining Concepts, Exclusive Brands and First-to-Market Experiences

Ahead of its December opening, Toppen Foodland is unveiling the first wave of confirmed tenants, bringing together a mix of established favourites and new-to-market concepts that offer shoppers something different to discover. The line-up features several brands making their first appearance in Johor Bahru, their first entry into a shopping centre environment, or their first expansion into Malaysia, reinforcing Toppen Foodland's position as a destination for new dining experiences.

Among the concepts joining Toppen Foodland is Sukiyaki, a Japanese steamboat and yakiniku buffet restaurant making its Johor debut following its first Malaysian outlet at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur. Also joining the line-up is homegrown brand Lazy Monday, recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for producing the country's largest burger and bringing its Western-inspired offerings to a shopping centre setting for the first time.

The line-up also includes Sopoong, which will open its second Johor outlet, serving Korean comfort food inspired by recipes made for sharing, while Sushi Plus offers a contemporary conveyor-belt dining experience suited to both dine-in and grab-and-go occasions.

Adding to the international mix, Luckin Coffee brings its popular coffee and beverage selection to Johor, while Singapore-born Bored Tacos will make its Malaysian debut with a menu of Mexican-inspired favourites.

Completing the offering are Yobe, known for its frozen yogurt and wide selection of toppings, and B&B Bakery, a shiopan specialist making its first appearance in a shopping centre environment.

Scheduled to open in December 2026, Toppen Foodland marks the next phase in Toppen Shopping Centre's evolution as a lifestyle destination for the many people in Johor. Bringing together a diverse mix of local favourites, first-in-Johor concepts, first-in-Malaysia entrants and brands making their shopping centre debut, Toppen Foodland aims to offer fresh reasons for shoppers to visit, explore and return while strengthening Toppen's role as a vibrant social and lifestyle destination.

For more information or leasing enquiries, please contact [email protected].

For more details, please visit www.toppen.my or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Toppen Shopping Centre

Toppen Shopping Centre is a 1.25 million square foot meeting place anchored by the first IKEA store outside of the Klang Valley. The rooftop, known as The Topp, is home to the first-of-its-kind community hub, offering something for everyone, from endless fun and entertainment to alfresco dining and cinema. The centre is one among the portfolio of centres owned by Ikano Retail. Together with IKEA Tebrau, Toppen delivers a fun day out for the many people of Southern Malaysia and beyond.

SOURCE Toppen Shopping Centre