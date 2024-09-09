A Perfect Match Between Lunch Actually and Paktor

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading dating services in Asia, Lunch Actually and Paktor have come together in a perfect match, merging to create enriched dating experiences, spark more romantic connections, and support singles in their journey to find love. Both agencies were founded and headquartered in Singapore, with over three decades of combined experience in connecting singles across the region through their respective strengths in online and offline dating services. Paktor has approximately 20 million users regionally while Lunch Actually Group has approximately 1.2 million members regionally.

Violet Lim, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Lunch Actually (left), and Alex Tam, Group CEO of Paktor (right)

Both Lunch Actually and Paktor will continue to operate independently, and the holding entity will be known as the Lunch Actually Paktor Group. Leveraging upon the companies' combined dating expertise and strengths, the merger aims to offer singles more opportunities and support them in finding and nurturing lasting, meaningful romantic connections. The merger further demonstrates Lunch Actually's commitment to helping singles forge romantic relationships as it marks its 20th anniversary this year. The integrated entity will extend its operations across six key Asian markets – Singapore, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, combining a total of 30 years of industry experience.

Given the increased dating app fatigue faced by users, Lunch Actually and Paktor have spotted a growing need for a holistic suite of integrated online and offline dating services, to boost singles' chances of finding aligned partners. To help singles overcome hurdles, including difficulty in putting themselves out on the dating scene, and desire to meet more eligible, quality singles, the agencies will offer enhanced personalised solutions blending traditional dating wisdom with technology such as relationship coaching. Likewise, existing clients will also benefit from a wider range of services and a larger pool of potential matches, enhancing higher chances of finding the right match.

"We recognise the various pain points singles face in the digital dating scene, and Paktor has always strived to provide a safe platform for singles to connect meaningfully. Our strength lies in connecting people through technology and digital dating experiences. This merger is a timely one, enabling us to complement our online services with a wider range of offline services. We hope to offer singles fun and authentic dating experiences that lead to lasting romantic connections," Alex Tam, Group CEO of Paktor.

"This year marks our 20th anniversary, and we are proud to commemorate it with the merger. Having been in the dating scene for the past two decades, Lunch Actually has matched countless happy couples. While we are proud of our achievements, we recognise that digitalisation is a necessary evolution so that we can continue to meet the needs of singles. The merger is the start of a new chapter for Lunch Actually, Paktor and the local dating scene. Through the perfect match of Lunch Actually and Paktor, we hope to continue playing Cupid for singles in Singapore and across the region," said Violet Lim, CEO of Lunch Actually.

Taking on the role of Group CEO of Lunch Actually Paktor Group, Violet added, "This strategic merger will demonstrate the company's commitment to charting a path towards sustained growth and market leadership in the ever-evolving dating landscape, paving the path for future acquisitions and continuous growth in the regional market. This merger amplifies our capabilities, expands our reach, and enhances our resources, empowering us to touch more lives and craft more love stories across Asia than we ever dreamed possible."

To celebrate their perfect match, Lunch Actually and Paktor will each offer exclusive benefits to their clients, as an additional boost in their journey to find love:

Singles who sign up in the month of September and October will enjoy a 30% discount on any membership packages.

All existing active members will receive an additional coaching session.

SOURCE Lunch Actually Paktor Group