A Smarter New Year's Resolution: Investing in Eye Comfort for Screen Heavy Workdays

SYDNEY, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins, many Australians are setting resolutions focused on health, balance and long-term wellbeing. While fitness goals and productivity upgrades often dominate the conversation, eye comfort during extended screen use is frequently overlooked.

With work, communication and entertainment increasingly centred around screens, visual fatigue has become a common challenge, particularly for those spending long hours at a desk. Improving the environment around the screen is a practical way to support healthier work habits throughout the year.

ScreenBar Halo 2

Why Lighting Matters More Than You Think

While display technology continues to evolve, the lighting surrounding the screen plays a critical role in how our eyes adapt during prolonged use. Poor ambient lighting can increase glare and harsh contrast, placing additional strain on the eyes.

Designed for screen-centric setups, BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 focuses on visual balance rather than brightness alone. Mounted directly onto the monitor, it combines asymmetric front lighting with a soft tri-zone backlight to create a more even transition between the display and its surroundings.

This approach supports visual comfort during long workdays, whether reviewing documents, attending video calls or working late into the evening.

Designed for Everyday Workspaces

Built for modern home and hybrid work environments, ScreenBar Halo 2 fits a wide range of monitor types, including curved displays, without taking up valuable desk space. A wireless controller allows users to adjust brightness and colour temperature throughout the day, adapting lighting to changing tasks and conditions.

For those looking to make healthier, more sustainable work habits a priority this year, thoughtful lighting is a practical place to start. As New Year's resolutions go, investing in eye comfort is one upgrade that continues to deliver value long after January.

ScreenBar Halo 2 monitor light is available via the BenQ Shop and Amazon, with limited time New Year promotion running from 19th January to 1st February 2026. https://benqurl.biz/3YE2NTo

About BenQ

Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment 'N' Quality to Life", BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning. Such means include a delightful broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, digital cameras and camcorders, mobile computing devices, and lighting solutions. Because it matters.

SOURCE BenQ Australia