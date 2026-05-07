BenQ Launches AI-Optimised Interactive Displays with NPU and Built-In Software Suite for Education

Introducing the RP05 & RM05 - The most powerful Interactive Flat Panels in the world

SYDNEY, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ Corp has unveiled the BenQ Board Pro RP05 and Board Master RM05 interactive displays, powered by a 10 TOPS NPU for advanced AI capabilities. Featuring the built-in BenQ AI suite, the displays are designed to help educators create more engaging, efficient, and effective classroom experiences.

Introducing the RP05 & RM05 - The most powerful Interactive Flat Panels on the market

"AI has enormous potential in education, but only when it is fast, secure, and easy for teachers to use," said Claire Huang. "With the RP05 and RM05, we're delivering true on-device AI performance with thoughtfully designed tools, so teachers can focus on the student experience."

10 TOPS NPU: optimised for AI

The BenQ Board Pro RP05 and Master RM05 are the only large interactive displays with dedicated 10 TOPS NPUs, delivering fast on-device AI processing for features like image, gesture, and handwriting recognition. On-device processing also enhances data security while improving efficiency and reducing reliance on the cloud.

BenQ AI: a comprehensive teaching toolkit

BenQ AI is a suite of AI-powered tools designed to make learning more engaging and effective. Features include content summarisation to keep students focused on lessons instead of note-taking, and image generation tools to help visualise concepts.

Lasso Search lets teachers circle any image or item on the screen to instantly access curated, relevant information.

Ask AI provides quick answers or in-depth explanations directly on the display, helping teachers respond to questions in real time with no extra apps required.

Circle to Artify transforms simple notes and sketches into lively artwork, featuring three fun and distinctive visual styles.

EZMath converts handwritten formulas, shapes, and diagrams into clean, legible content. It even performs mathematical calculations.

AWS: reliable, secure, and scalable

The BenQ Board Pro RP05 and Master RM05 support Amazon Web Services (AWS), providing education institutions with reliable cloud infrastructure, enterprise-grade security, and future scalability.

Schools can confidently deploy the new interactive displays across classrooms and campuses with support from AWS's secure cloud infrastructure, including strong compliance and data protection measures. AWS also enables centralised device management, with automatic updates and patching to reduce IT workload and keep displays up to date.

Both of the BenQ Board series are available in 65", 75", and 86" models. Visit the RP05 and RM05 product websites for specifications and features.

RP05 RM05

SOURCE BenQ Australia