A SPLENDID CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SHENZHEN

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen invites guests to embrace the holiday magic with festive flavours, generous stay offers, seasonal spa rituals, and more. Set in the city's vibrant Futian district, the Hotel offers a luxurious stage for celebration, merging elegance, creativity and warmth to unveil the season's joyful spirit.

The Sparkle & Splendour Afternoon Tea, curated in collaboration with Hamleys, unfolds a world of wonder at Yi Lounge. Guests can immerse in holiday joy and nostalgia with an ensemble of Christmas-themed delights with an array of artfully crafted pastries and savories, along with a Hamleys bear as a take-home gift. Available from December 1 to 31, this exclusive afternoon tea set is priced at CNY 598*.

Festive merriment extends across the Hotel's restaurants. FOO welcomes families and friends for a dazzling buffet featuring everything from holiday specialities to seafood delicacies, available on Christmas Eve (CNY 988* per person) and Christmas Day (CNY 638* per person for lunch, CNY 788* per person for dinner). At Matsuyi, refined Japanese artistry takes centre stage as chefs transform prized ingredients into a Christmas kaiseki feast, available for dinner from December 24 to 25, at CNY 999* per person. Zhuo Yue Xuan rejoices with Cantonese flair, presenting its signature Whole Roast Goose masterfully glazed with a black truffle sauce – priced at CNY 1,088* and available from December 23 to 25.

Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen launches a selection of takeaway items, designed to elevate yuletide gatherings and gifting traditions. For an effortless celebration, look no further than the Roasted Turkey, complete with all the trimmings and priced at CNY 1,388. Guests can also surprise loved ones with Four Seasons' signature hampers (CNY 888-1,988), brimming with seasonal treats, or festive chocolates and handcrafted cookies – accompanied by a delightful Hamleys bear. Discover more festive delights at the Festive Counter on the 6th floor.

A superb Christmas escape awaits at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, where thoughtful benefits make the holidays even more memorable. The exclusive offer allows guests to savour a complimentary third night for every two consecutive paid nights: more time to indulge in the very best of this vibrant modern metropolis. Set in Shenzhen's dynamic Futian Central Business District, the hotel is a sophisticated sanctuary just moments from the city's top art, culture, luxury shopping and attractions.

Joining the celebration, Yue Spa enhances its massage experience with a signature Christmas essential oil blend, crafted for seasonal rejuvenation. Uplifting notes of sweet orange meet the grounding properties of frankincense and myrrh – all brought together with the comfort and warmth of cinnamon. A 60-minute Body Massage with the Christmas essential oil blend is available at CNY 1,380* per person.

This Christmas, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen joins hands with Tong Xi to share the spirit of giving. Part of the Hotel's dining proceeds will go towards supporting the Shenzhen Xin Xin Yuan Charity Foundation and its Rural Women's Football program – empowering 60 girls from rural China to chase their dreams on the field and beyond.

For more information or reservations, please contact [email protected]. All prices mentioned above (excluding takeaway items) are subject to 15% service charge and applicable taxes.

About Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

The Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen is ideally located in the heart of the commercial district of Futian, across the Shenzhen Conference & Exhibition Center and a short walk from the Civic Center which houses the city's Municipal Hall and Museum as well as near the famed Shenzhen Concert Hall and Library. The Hotel is surrounded by 3 modern shopping malls and is a few steps away from the subway metro station and 10-minute drive to two Hong Kong borders of Huanggang and Futian. Built along contemporary lines, the Hotel features 266 rooms inclusive of 32 suites, a Club Lounge, Business Centre, four food and beverage outlets, and a grand ballroom with five other function venues plus unique outdoor multilevel terraces.

