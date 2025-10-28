A Starlit Holiday with CHANEL N°5: Shinsegae Duty Free Opens Magical Mega Podium at Incheon Airport

CHANEL's 2025 holiday-themed mega podium in Korea opens at Asia Pacific's largest duty-free podium

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsegae Duty Free has partnered with global luxury brand CHANEL to launch the "CHANEL WINTER CONSTELLATION" at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2, marking the earliest start of the Christmas holiday season in Korea. The mega podium will run through December 5.

Occupying 145.5 square meters, the installation is the largest CHANEL 2025 holiday mega podium among all duty-free stores in the Asia-Pacific airport and the first of its kind to debut in Korea.

Shinsegae Duty Free Unveil Korea's First Holiday Pop-Up at Incheon Airport with CHANEL N5 Shinsegae Duty Free Unveil Korea's First Holiday Pop-Up at Incheon Airport with CHANEL N5

Designed around the themes of a winter garden and starlit observatory, the podium immerses travelers in the world of CHANEL Beauty. Visitors can explore the complete CHANEL fragrance, makeup, and skincare lineup, including beloved collections such as N°5, Coco Mademoiselle, Chance Eau Splendide and Bleu de CHANEL.

A standout feature of the space is a telescope installation that brings the story of CHANEL fragrances to life through a sensory and artistic lens. Guests can enjoy an array of interactive experiences, including skincare consultations, makeup touch-up zones, photo spots, and QR card printing activities. An AR-powered photo zone allows visitors to capture vivid images and videos against a backdrop of CHANEL's star-shaped constellations and a monumental N°5 bottle.

To celebrate the holiday season, the podium will showcase Limited-edition items and collection of premium perfumes *Les Exclusifs de CHANEL*, among them Bleu de CHANEL 300ml, N˚5 Refillable Purse Spray, Coco Mademoiselle Intense Refillable Purse Spray, N°5 The White Gold Body Oil, and Coco Mademoiselle Pearly Body Oil 250ml, available only at Incheon Airport in Korea Duty Free.

Guests with invitation cards will receive a travel kit and holiday postcard, visitors can also experience CHANEL's refreshing skincare service, "LA MINUTE MODE AVION," through both OAB and on-site reservations.

Travelers can also experience the festive ambiance online through Shinsegae Duty Free's website and official social media channels, including Instagram and Facebook, which will feature photos and videos from the CHANEL Holiday Podium.

A Shinsegae Duty Free Cosmetic & Perfume Merchandising Division General Manager HeeEun CHUNG commented:

"We are delighted to bring CHANEL's artistic and sensorial holiday experience to travelers at Incheon Airport. Through continued collaborations with global luxury brands, Shinsegae Duty Free will keep elevating the joy of shopping with immersive and memorable experiences."

SOURCE Shinsegae Duty Free