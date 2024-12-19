A Suburban Journey Starting from the Area of Kansai Expo

Experience Japan's History and Nature aboard the Kintetsu Sightseeing Limited Express SHIMAKAZE

OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, the Japan National Tourism Organization announced that the number of inbound tourists in 2024 surpassed 30 million annually at an unprecedented pace. In particular, the Kansai region, including Osaka, the host city of the World Expo 2025 Osaka, has attracted much attention. With the growing number of tourists visiting Kansai, nearby prefectures and cities have also seen an increase in visitor numbers.

Among Japan's private railway companies, Kintetsu Railway (hereinafter referred to as Kintetsu) operates the longest railway network centered in Kansai and is renowned for its iconic sightseeing trains. One of its most popular services, the [ SHIMAKAZE ] limited express, connects major Kansai hubs such as Osaka-Namba Station and Kyoto Station to Nagoya, a major city in the Tokai region, and Mie Prefecture, which borders Kansai. The allure of the [SHIMAKAZE] lies in transforming travel into an enjoyable sightseeing experience. Its route's diverse tourism resources further enhance its appeal, cementing its enduring popularity.

Ise

Among the 80,000 shrines in Japan, Ise Jingu holds the highest status, making it one of the most famous sacred sites in the country and attracting large numbers of visitors for worship. This sanctuary, symbolizing the spirit and traditions of Japan, exudes a profound sense of timeless faith and solemn mystery.

In front of the Inner Shrine of Ise Jingu, on the main avenue "Oharai-machi" lies "Okage Yokocho," a bustling area with approximately 50 shops. Many visitors dine or stroll here before and after their pilgrimage. It offers the chance to savor local specialties from Ise-Shima, such as "tekone sushi" (hand-rolled sushi), and shop for a variety of traditional crafts and souvenirs, immersing themselves in the rich local flavor and deep cultural heritage.

Toba

Toba Aquarium is Japan's top aquarium in terms of the number of species it houses, showcasing approximately 1,200 different marine creatures. It is also one of only two aquariums in the world that exhibit dugongs. The aquarium's most popular marine animals, sea otters, participate in daily public feeding sessions, delighting fans with their adorable interactions with caretakers.

MIKIMOTO Pearl Island, founded by Kokichi Mikimoto, the world's first person to successfully cultivate pearls artificially, is renowned as the Pearl Kingdom. In addition to the island's museum, which displays exquisite pearl crafts and other precious artifacts, daily performances feature ama (women divers) diving directly into the sea to harvest pearl oysters by hand. Visitors can witness their remarkable skills and resilient spirit in braving cold waters. The facility also includes a jewelry shop selling rare and luxurious pearls, as well as cosmetics and other souvenirs available for purchase.

Kashikojima

As a part of Ise-Shima National Park, Ago Bay is renowned for its stunning ria coastline and picturesque scenery. From the Yokoyama Observation Deck, situated at an elevation of 203 meters, visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of the blue sea dotted with numerous islands, which creates a postcard-perfect landscape.

One of the best ways to appreciate the beauty of Ago Bay is to take the Kashikojima sightseeing cruise ship [ Esperanza ] and enjoy the magnificent views from the sea. Inspired by the carrack of Spain's Age of Exploration, this vessel combines exotic charm with an elegant maritime tourism experience. Its spacious open deck allows passengers to fully immerse themselves in the panoramic views of Ago Bay.

Kashikojima, rich in natural beauty, is home to several resort hotels. Among them, the [Miyako Resort Okushima Aqua Forest] features a natural hot spring bathhouse, where guests can relax in the warm waters while enjoying spectacular views. The resort also boasts an observatory equipped with high-performance telescopes, offering visitors a unique opportunity to observe distant stars invisible to the naked eye, making for an unforgettable stargazing experience.

Matsusaka

Matsusaka beef, one of Japan's three most famous wagyu varieties, is celebrated for its finely marbled fat, tender texture, and unique aroma and flavor. At the renowned restaurant [Matsusaka Maruyoshi], visitors can savor a wide range of dishes centered around Matsusaka beef, including yakiniku, steak, sukiyaki, and shabu-shabu.

A 7-minute walk from Kintetsu Matsusaka Station, [Chaju ] boasts over 160 years of history. In addition to selling tea ware and Japanese tea, it offers a unique "horoku" green tea roasting experience. Participants can roast tea leaves using a horoku tool, adjusting the roasting method based on the type and degree of tea processing to create a uniquely flavored roasted tea. Afterward, you can enjoy the freshly roasted tea's distinct aroma and taste. Each session accommodates up to four participants and can be reserved via the official website.

On the eastern side of the Matsusaka Castle ruins lies Gojoban Yashiki, an important historical site from the Edo period and the largest surviving row of samurai residences. A stroll through this area allows visitors to experience the atmosphere of life during the Edo period, immersing themselves in its rich history and timeless cultural charm.

Shiroko

Located in Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, the SUZUKA CIRCUIT PARK is a world-renowned venue for the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, attracting countless motorsport enthusiasts each year. Within the circuit, the Honda RACING Gallery showcases legendary race cars that have achieved historic victories for Honda, making it an unmissable destination for fans. Even just hearing the roar of engines on the actual track is enough to feel the heart-pounding excitement of motorsport. The park also features a theme park, accommodations, and hot springs. Thrill-seekers can enjoy the exciting motorcycle-shaped roller coaster GP Racers, while families can delight in various attractions suitable for all ages. The facility also offers driving simulators that allow children to learn traffic rules while having fun. Visitors can also purchase racing-themed merchandise within the park.

With the 2025 Kansai Expo approaching, tourists can enjoy exhibitions on future-oriented themes while taking in the beauty and richness of Japan's stunning landscapes and diverse experiences.

