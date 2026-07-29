AbbVie Announces Availability of ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine) in Singapore for the Treatment of Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

ELAHERE is the first and only antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy approved specifically for patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα) positive, platinum-resistant high grade serous epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens.

As monotherapy, ELAHERE demonstrated a 37% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus prior standard chemotherapy, more than double the objective response rate and showed a meaningful improvement in overall survival [1]

The NCCN Guidelines recommend FRα testing for patients with ovarian cancer, and suggest ELAHERE for those who are FRα-positive.[2]

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie today announced the availability of ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine) in Singapore for the treatment of platinum-resistant high grade serous epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

ELAHERE is indicated as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα) positive, platinum-resistant high grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens.

"Patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer have historically had a poor prognosis with limited treatment options," said Associate Professor David Tan, Senior Consultant, Department of Haematology-Oncology, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS). "Depending on their clinical profile and prior treatments, the availability of a targeted therapy that can lead to improved survival outcome is certainly a welcome option for patients with FRα positive ovarian cancer."

"Biomarker testing, including for FRα status, can help inform treatment decisions as targeted therapies become available for certain patient groups. In clinical practice, such testing may be performed at diagnosis or at the point of disease progression, depending on the patient's condition and care plan," he added.

Ovarian cancer is a malignant tumour that arises from the ovaries and adjacent structures such as the fallopian tubes or peritoneum.[3] It is known as the deadliest gynaecological cancer because it is usually detected in its later stages of development and spread.[4] First-line treatment for advanced ovarian cancer typically consists of surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy,[5] but 70% of patients experience recurrence after initial therapy, and resistance to platinum therapy accumulates with repeated treatments.[6],[7] As a result, about one in five patients relapse within six months of platinum therapy, progressing to platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).[5],[8] These patients have limited treatment options,[9] and many are physically frail from prior therapies.[10] In addition to the physical burden, patients may experience emotional distress due to social isolation and side effects such as hair loss from prior treatments, which can negatively impact prognosis.[11],[12]

In Singapore, ovarian cancer is the 6th most common cancer and the 6th most common cause of death from cancer in women (2019-2023). The age-standardised incidence rate for ovarian cancer increased from 10.8 per 100,000 in 1998-2002 to 12.2 per 100,000 in 2019-2023. The five-year (2019-2023) age-standardised relative survival rate for ovarian cancer is 45.3%, much lower than other female cancers such as breast (84.2%), uterus (73.3%) and cervix (62.4%).[13]

"Ovarian cancer can be devastating, taking women away from precious moments with their family, disrupting careers and the many other important contributions that women make to society." said Rama V, ASEAN General Manager, AbbVie Pte Ltd. "The availability of ELAHERE provides a much needed clinically meaningful option for patients who receive the distressing news their ovarian cancer has returned, fearing what's next in their treatment journey after they've developed platinum-resistance."

"We are pleased that this availability brings the innovative therapeutic benefits of antibody-drug conjugate therapy to address a major unmet need for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. AbbVie is developing innovative approaches based on targeted therapy in ovarian cancer, a disease where early diagnosis and treatment remain difficult. And we will continue our efforts to improve treatment outcomes across all stages of ovarian cancer and to create a healthier tomorrow for women," said Kenneth Sim, ASEAN Medical Director, AbbVie Pte Ltd.

In approximately one third of people living with ovarian cancer, the folate-receptor alpha (FRα) biomarker is highly expressed (≥75% of tumour cells with ≥2+ membrane staining intensity). To determine biomarker status, patients can be tested with Roche's VENTANA® FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay at diagnosis or at the first sign of resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy. AbbVie collaborated with Roche Diagnostics on the newly approved immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test to identify patients who may be eligible for ELAHERE.

The marketing authorisation of ELAHERE is supported by data from MIRASOL: a global, Phase 3 open-label, randomised, controlled trial.

Trial patients were 18 years of age or older with disease that had progressed while on or after one to three lines of previous therapy. Patient tumours had to express high levels of FRα ≥75% of t umour cells with ≥2+ membrane intensity), assessed using the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay. The primary endpoint was investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS). Key secondary endpoints included objective response rate (ORR) and overall survival (OS).

had to express high levels of ≥75% of cells with ≥2+ membrane intensity), assessed using the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay. The primary endpoint was investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS). Key secondary endpoints included objective response rate (ORR) and overall survival (OS). Results presented at the 2025 Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer (SGO) demonstrated a 37% reduction in the risk of tumour progression or death in patients treated in the ELAHERE arm compared with the investigator's choice (IC) chemotherapy arm, which represented an improvement in PFS [HR 0.63 (95% CI: 0.51, 0.79; p<0.0001)].

progression or death in patients treated in the ELAHERE arm compared with the investigator's choice (IC) chemotherapy arm, which represented an improvement in PFS [HR 0.63 (95% CI: 0.51, 0.79; p<0.0001)]. ELAHERE also demonstrated improvement in OS compared with IC chemotherapy, representing a 32% reduction in the risk of death in the ELAHERE arm in comparison to the IC chemotherapy arm [HR 0.68 (95% CI: 0.54, 0.84; p=0.0004)].

The most common adverse reactions with ELAHERE were blurred vision, nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, abdominal pain, keratopathy, dry eye, constipation, vomiting, decreased appetite, peripheral neuropathy, headache, asthenia, increased aspartate aminotransferase and arthralgia. The most commonly reported serious adverse reaction was pneumonitis.

Data from the Phase 3 MIRASOL Trial were also published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

ABOUT the Phase 3 MIRASOL Trial

MIRASOL is a global Phase 3 open-label, randomised, controlled trial that enrolled 453 patients to compare the efficacy and safety of mirvetuximab soravtansine with the investigator's choice of single-agent chemotherapy (weekly paclitaxel, pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, or topotecan) in the treatment of platinum-resistant, high-grade serous ovarian cancer whose tumours express high levels of FRα (≥75% of cells with ≥2+ staining intensity), confirmed with a validated test. Participants had previously received one to three lines of prior therapy. The primary endpoint was investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS). Key secondary endpoints included objective response rate (ORR) and overall survival (OS).

More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT 04209855).

About ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine)

ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) comprising a folate receptor alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin inhibitor designed to kill the targeted cancer cells.

About VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay

FOLR1 (FRα) is a folate receptor protein that is overexpressed in certain cancer cells, including ovarian cancer, and serves as a biomarker for cancer diagnosis and targeted therapy as a companion diagnostic marker.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

[1] Van Gorp T, Moore KN, Konecny GE, et al. Phase 3 MIRASOL final overall survival analysis in folate receptor alpha–positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, 2025 [2] Lheureux S, Braunstein M, Oza AM. Epithelial ovarian cancer: evolution of management in the era of precision medicine. CA Cancer J Clin. 2019;69:280-304 [3] World Ovarian Cancer Coalition. About Ovarian Cancer. What Is Ovarian Cancer? Available at https://worldovariancancercoalition.org/about-ovarian-cancer/what-is-ovarian-cancer/ (accessed in Oct 2025) [4] Ovarian Cancer - What It Is, Signs/Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment - NUHS (accessed in April 2026) [5] Lheureux S, Braunstein M, Oza AM. Epithelial ovarian cancer: evolution of management in the era of precision medicine. CA Cancer J Clin. 2019;69:280-304. [6] Richardson DL, Eskander RN, O'Malley DM. Advances in ovarian cancer care and unmet treatment needs for patients with platinum resistance: a narrative review. JAMA Oncol. 2023;9(6):851-859. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2023.0197 [7] Elyashiv O, Aleohin N, Migdan Z, Leytes S, Peled O, Tal, O, Levy T. The Poor Prognosis of Acquired Secondary Platinum Resistance in Ovarian Cancer Patients. Cancers 2024, 16, 641. https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers16030641 [8] Colombo N, Sessa C, du Bois A, et al. on behalf of the ESMO-ESGO Ovarian Cancer Consensus Conference Working Group. ESMO–ESGO consensus conference recommendations on ovarian cancer: pathology and molecular biology, early and advanced stages, borderline tumours and recurrent disease. Ann Oncol. 2019;30(5):672-705. doi:10.1093/annonc/mdz062 [9] El Bairi, Khalid, et al. New horizons for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer: insights from the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meetings. Int J Gynecol Cancer 2024;34:760–772. [10] Eskander, Ramez N, et al. Overcoming the challenges of drug development in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Frontiers in oncology 13 (2023): 1258228. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2023.1258228 [11] Susan K. Lutgendorf et al. Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition Polarization in Ovarian Carcinomas From Patients With High Social Isolation. Cancer 2020;126:4407-4413 [12] Ovarian Cancer Australia. Managing Symptoms and Side Effects. Available at: https://www.ovariancancer.net.au/managing-symptoms-and-side-effects (Accessed in Nov 2025) [13] Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2023 (December 2025) Available at singapore-cancer-registry-annual-report-2023.pdf

Contacts:

Marianne I Ostrogorski, [email protected], +12242406336

Yoosook Kim, [email protected], +82 (2) 3429-9296

SOURCE AbbVie