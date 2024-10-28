Accelerate the construction of key projects and fully prepare for the peak winter season

KUITUN, China, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28th, at the construction site of the 220 kV transmission and transformation project in Kuitun East Industrial Park of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company, machinery roared and vehicles shuttled, creating a bustling scene. The project builders were busy inspecting and accepting the newly built substation equipment, eliminating hidden equipment defects, and providing strong guarantees for the safe and reliable supply of electricity this winter and next spring.

"Time is tight and the task is heavy. Everyone should pay attention to safety. In addition, the defect elimination work must be in place, leaving no quality hazards, "said project manager Wei Hongyuan. The project is expected to start power transmission in mid November and has entered the final sprint stage.

State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company, based on its previous experience in peak winter work, has strengthened professional collaboration and construction management, accelerated the construction of various peak winter projects, and strived to overcome various factors such as tight schedules, heavy tasks, and difficult construction. It closely monitors the progress of key projects, takes the "four controls" as the starting point, and refines various measures such as safety, personnel, materials, and equipment. The construction project department closely monitors weather changes, seizes good weather, arranges and deploys early, and steadily promotes on-site engineering development.

It is reported that two double circuit 220 kV transmission lines have been fully connected, as well as the construction of a 220 kV Kuidong Industrial Park substation. After the completion of this project, the regional network structure will be optimized, effectively assisting in the construction of the "Kui Du Wu" dual ring network, significantly improving the power supply capacity and reliability of the area, providing new energy transmission and consumption channels, and playing an important role in winning the blue sky defense battle for pollution control and serving the implementation of the "dual carbon" goal.

In the next stage, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company will continue to improve its lean management and control level, hold regular defect elimination meetings, coordinate defect elimination and maintenance work, organize the majority of engineering builders to work together closely, and complete defect elimination and maintenance tasks safely, green, high-quality, controlled, and with quality assurance, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent projects to be put into operation and power transmission on schedule.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company