Acclime announces strategic C-Suite appointments with a look towards future expansion

HONG KONG, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclime, providing businesses with corporate, governance and advisory services globally, is pleased to announce a strategic reshuffle within its C-Suite to better align with the company's growth objectives and enhance its market position.

Amalgamation of Acclime technology portfolio under Eduard Pieters as Chief Technology Officer

With a view to providing an enhanced, technology-enabled offering to the market, the roles of Chief Information Officer (CIO), previously held by Eduard Pieters, and Chief Digital Officer (CDO), previously held by Joshua Konechny, will be amalgamated into a single role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This new role will oversee the complete spectrum of technology development and applications ensuring cohesive and innovative tech solutions across the organisation.

Izzy Silva, CEO of Acclime, expressed his enthusiasm for expanding Mr. Pieters' role: "We are thrilled to expand Ed's responsibilities as CTO. His leadership has been and will be crucial as we continue to aggressively fuel innovative solutions around automation and AI, further enhancing our services and providing exceptional value to our clients."

Eduard Pieters declared his support for the transition, stating, "Merging the CIO and CDO roles into a single CTO position is a strategic move that will streamline our technology operations and drive greater innovation. I am confident that this new structure will enable us to stay ahead in the fast-evolving tech landscape."

Establishment of a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) role

Joshua Konechny will transition from his role as Managing Director of the Thailand office and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This transition reflects the company's commitment to leveraging his extensive expertise in digital transformation, strategic positioning, and marketing innovation. As CMO, Mr. Konechny will assume the expansive Acclime marketing remit, folding in the digital marketing portfolio and integrating it into the broader marketing strategy in a fully cohesive drive towards growth and client engagement.

"Joshua has been instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives, and his transition to CMO is a natural progression of his impactful leadership," stated Izzy Silva, CEO of Acclime. "His vision and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and reinforce our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients."

"Stepping into the role of CMO is both an honour and an exciting challenge," said Joshua Konechny. "I look forward to driving Acclime's marketing strategy, ensuring our services reach and resonate with clients across our global markets. Our focus will be on innovative and tech-enabled marketing practices that align with our strategic goals, enhancing our brand presence and driving organic growth."

About Acclime

Acclime provides businesses with corporate, governance, and advisory services. It operates in 14 countries, employing over 1,400 dedicated professionals. The firm offers a comprehensive range of professional services and business advisory to help clients navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their goals at all stages of the business lifecycle. Learn more about Acclime at https://www.acclime.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.

