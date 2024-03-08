Acclime appoints Izzy Silva as Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific's fastest-growing corporate services provider, Acclime, has appointed Australian-based business leader Izzy Silva to the role of Chief Executive Officer as the group expands its formidable footprint in the region.

Mr Silva joins Acclime after more than five years as the APAC CEO and Managing Director of global software firm Wolters Kluwer and will relocate from Melbourne to Singapore when he commences in the role on 18 March.

His appointment will see Acclime's co-founder and current Chief Executive Officer, Martin Crawford, elevated to the role of Executive Chairman.

Mr Crawford said Mr Silva's appointment was a pivotal point in Acclime's growth story as the group transitions from a founder-led business to a substantial corporation and follows several senior appointments at the country level in response to the group's accelerated expansion.

"Izzy's proven track record in commercial expansion, technology enablement and transformational change will be instrumental as we position Acclime for the group's next phase of rapid growth, which will include selecting a strategic equity partner," Mr Crawford said.

"Izzy's customer-first approach, multi-sector international experience, and proven ability to manage complex end-to-end businesses will be incredibly valuable on this journey. We warmly welcome him to the Acclime Group."

Mr Silva's appointment follows Acclime's strategic acquisition of RSM Hong Kong's non-audit business in 2023, signalling a major increase in its advisory services capability.

Mr Silva said Acclime is well positioned to support the increasing number of companies expanding into Asia, facilitating foreign direct investment and trade across the region.

"Acclime has been on a tremendous trajectory since inception, and a large part of its success is owed to the value it places on its people and culture alongside a strong focus on being a tech-enabled business," Mr Silva said.

"As a partner-led organisation, the group balances the complexities of regional jurisdictions with sophisticated operational frameworks, and for me, this was a large part of its appeal.

"Acclime's culture and growth mindset will help us lean into advanced technologies that will drive further value for clients whilst positioning the group for future success in Asia and beyond."

Since its inception in 2019 and with tech-enablement at its forefront, Acclime has successfully acquired and integrated 38 entities across 14 countries worldwide, serving 14,000 active clients and represented by more than 1,400 employees. In the past year, Acclime has expanded into new markets, including Taiwan, New Zealand, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Crawford said Acclime specialises in assisting companies to expand abroad, enabling them to navigate the various legal, accounting, tax, compliance, and licensing systems that exist across the Asia Pacific.

"This is Acclime's sweet spot; helping clients acclimatise to foreign markets by outsourcing their non-core activities to local, on-ground specialists."

Izzy Silva

Based in Melbourne, Izzy Silva is an established senior executive with more than 20 years of experience driving business growth and transformation across a range of sectors, including telecommunications, financial services, and corporate and professional services software. Prior to his role as Managing Director and CEO of Wolters Kluwer APAC, Izzy held senior executive roles with Equifax, Telstra and Deloitte.

About Acclime

Acclime is Asia's premier corporate services provider, operating in 14 key Asian jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, Mauritius, Seychelles and New Zealand. Acclime also has client service centres in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates. The company's vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that help corporate and private clients advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. For further information, please visit https://www.acclime.com/

