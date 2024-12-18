Accor expands its footprint in Goa with new luxury hotel projects

ACCOR'S MOMENTUM ACROSS INDIA CONTINUES WITH NEW LUXURY RESORT SIGNINGS FOR RAFFLES AND FAIRMONT IN THE TROPICAL PARADISE OF GOA

DELHI, India, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with more than 1,000 properties across the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce a partnership with Dangayach Group to develop two new luxury hotels in the booming tourism market of Goa, India. Raffles Hotels & Resorts will deliver its legendary service and spirit of enchanted glamour to Raffles Goa Shiroda, an extraordinary resort featuring 120 luxury villas set across 27+ acres. The hotel will share a beachfront club with the 56+ acre, 400-room Fairmont Goa Shiroda, featuring the heartfelt service, awe-inspiring public spaces, and locally inspired cuisine for which Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is known. Both destinations are planned to open by 2030.

"We are delighted to bring the elegant aesthetic of Raffles, and Fairmont's passion for turning moments into special memories, to the vibrant shores of Goa, expanding our footprint in India and bolstering Accor's position as one of the largest international hotel groups in the market," said Omer Acar, CEO, Raffles and Fairmont. "This dual-branded project presents a wonderful opportunity to grow our luxury hospitality offerings in the region, and to work with Dangayach Group, an exceptional and well-established partner. Together, we are confident that these new luxury resorts will add excitement and new frontiers for travelers as well as locals."

Raffles Goa Shiroda and Fairmont Goa Shiroda will each offer a distinct experience reflective of the individual brands. Both hotels will include a diverse and lively mix of restaurants, bars, and lounges, along with the very best in wellness, fitness, spa, pool, and retail diversions. For weddings, events, celebrations, and conferences, the properties will include multi-purpose ballrooms with elegant meeting rooms and bridal suites. Raffles Goa Shiroda will delight guests with many of the brand's signature features, including gracious accommodations, a Long Bar, and culturally significant design in addition to Raffles' unparalleled Butler Service. Fairmont Goa Shiroda will connect guests with the destination, offering an array of special moments and personalized experiences to mark guests' celebratory occasions. The two hotels will share a private beachfront club, providing guests with a luxurious experience on the Arabian coast. The hotels will be developed in accordance with Accor's stringent ESG guidelines, and once opened, will abide by Accor's energy performance reporting tools, sustainability standards, and third-party eco-certification.

"We have long admired Accor's leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit and we are thrilled to launch our partnership with two of its most celebrated brands – Raffles and Fairmont," said Atul Dangayach, Managing Director, Dangayach Group. "We believe Goa presents a remarkable growth opportunity, and these two new properties are set to redefine luxury and establish Goa as a premier global destination for weddings, events and leisure travel. Goa's rich culture and natural beauty provide the perfect setting for this new chapter in hospitality. The new Raffles and Fairmont resorts will bring cultural authenticity, world-class service, and their extraordinary guest experiences that will not only put an international spotlight on Goa but will infuse the community with a sense of prestige, purpose and excitement."

Goa has a long history of enticing visitors to explore its fascinating culture, tropical rainforests, and 131 km coastline of untouched beaches. Known as the 'sunshine state' in the Western region of India, Goa's history as a Portuguese colony and its quaint fishing villages contribute to a charming and relaxed mix of multicultural heritage and natural beauty. The tourism sector in Goa presents a significant growth opportunity, with a notable rise in festivals and cultural events, cruise ship visits, and eco-tours.

Accor's commitment to market leadership and operational excellence remains steadfast, contributing significantly to the evolution of India's hospitality landscape. The Group's strategic approach to expansion across the country included the opening of several new hotels throughout India in 2024. This included the openings of Raffles Jaipur; Grand Mercure Goa Candolim; Mercure Chandigarh; ibis Styles Mysuru; and Novotel Goa.

Accor currently operates more than 65 hotels in India across a diverse array of brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles.

