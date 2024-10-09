ACCOUNTING & BUSINESS SHOW ASIA SETS THE STAGE FOR INNOVATION, AGILITY AND GROWTH FOR THE REGION'S ACCOUNTING, FINANCE AND BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accounting & Business Show Asia 2024 is set to take place on 16 – 17 October at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore. As the rebranded identity of the Accounting & Finance Show Asia, it promises to be the most important tech and strategy event in the region for accountants, finance professionals and business owners.

Finance leaders, accountants in practice and business, bookkeepers, human resource, sales, marketing, IT teams and business owners in Asia will gather to exchange insights, source technologies and collaborate on strategies to drive agility and growth in an evolving digital business landscape. The event will feature an expansive exhibition floor, a comprehensive CPD-accredited conference agenda and ample networking opportunities, providing attendees with a unique forum for learning, discovery and engagement.

"The Accounting & Business Show Asia 2024 is a meeting of minds for accounting and business professionals across the region. As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, it's vital that we create spaces where innovation, strategy, and technology converge. This year's event is all about equipping professionals with the tools and insights they need to drive growth, enhance agility, and navigate the complexities of today's business landscape. We're excited to offer an unparalleled platform for learning, networking, and exploring the future of finance and business." said Laura Binns, General Manager of the Accounting & Business Show Asia.

Over 130 sponsors, exhibitors and partners will showcase the latest innovations in accounting software, finance technology and digital business tools, designed to enable accounting and finance teams and businesses to streamline processes, convert data into intelligence and bolster growth. They include Title Sponsor Xero (7th year running), Diamond Sponsor Summit and Platinum Sponsors Intuit Quickbooks and WebAccountPlus. The exhibition floor also features the new Start-up Pitch Zone where attendees enjoy the chance to meet the region's newest and brightest solution-providers.

"Accounting and finance technology has transformed the way businesses operate, managing business pain points, streamlining processes and even more critically, offering decision makers deep, actionable insights to build more resilient, competitive businesses. We are thrilled to join the Accounting & Business Show Asia again this year to discuss emerging digitalisation trends, like AI, along with how businesses and practices can leverage Xero's growing ecosystem to achieve greater success," said Koren Wines, Managing Director of Xero Asia.

With five knowledge-packed content themes (Digital Innovation, SME Finance Transformation, Digital Practice, The Enterprise CFO and the new SME Leaders Theatre), the CPD-accredited conference agenda will cover a diverse range of topics vital for companies of all shapes and sizes. Industry experts taking the stage include:

Amanda Newton , Group Manager – Accountant Segment, Global Markets, Intuit Quickbooks

, Group Manager – Accountant Segment, Global Markets, Anneliese Ng , Director of Finance, FCM Travel Asia

, Director of Finance, Bernard Aw , Chief Economist for Asia-Pacific , Coface

, Chief Economist for , Cyl Lin , Human Resources Director & APJ HR Business Partner, Tech Data APAC

, Human Resources Director & APJ HR Business Partner, Daniel Hustler , Education Manager - Asia , Xero Asia

, Education Manager - , Dr. Prasart Jongjaroenkamol, Co-Director of Master of Professional Accounting, SMU School of Accountancy

Dr. Vincent Lim , Managing Partner, Eco Sustainability Group

, Managing Partner, Garima Mamgain , Global Segment Marketing Manager, Auto Electrification, 3M

, Global Segment Marketing Manager, Auto Electrification, Grace Lee , Head of Finance, Procurement and Risk, NTUC Health Co-operative Limited

, Head of Finance, Procurement and Risk, Ivan Phuah , Finance Transformation Partner, PwC South East Asia Consulting

, Finance Transformation Partner, Jet Chan, AKA Services and Digital Chief Financial Officer, GE Healthcare

Jo-Ann Chung , Chief Executive Officer, Summit

, Chief Executive Officer, Joanne Ng , Senior Manager, E-Invoice Project Office, IMDA

, Senior Manager, E-Invoice Project Office, Kala Subramaniam , Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, Enam Asset Management ( Singapore ) Pte Ltd

, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, Lee Yun , Senior Manager, Goods and Services Tax Division – General Branch, IRAS

, Senior Manager, Goods and Services Tax Division – General Branch, Nicholas Mclaren , Chief Financial Officer, dnata

, Chief Financial Officer, Roland Stähli, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, WebAccountPlus

Sarah Foo , Head of Sales – Asia , Xero Asia

, Head of Sales – , Will Wyld , Finance Director, Digital Transformation, Unilever

, Finance Director, Digital Transformation, Xue Xia , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Xenturo Strategies

For event information and full conference agenda, visit https://www.terrapinn.com/TheABShowAsia

About The Accounting & Business Show Asia 2024:

The Accounting & Business Show Asia 2024 will take place on 16 – 17 October at Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. It is a dedicated in-person platform to exchange knowledge, explore the latest digital tools and form lucrative new partnerships to establish growth in the accounting, finance and business landscape.

About Terrapinn:

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

