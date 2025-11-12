NoVacancy Asia 2025 to unite Hospitality Leaders, Brands and Innovators in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For Immediate Release –NoVacancy Asia, the region's only trade show fully dedicated to hotel and accommodation innovation, will bring together hotel owners, hotel operators, brands, and solution providers to tackle the industry's biggest opportunities across Technology, Commerce, Design and Experience at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok on 18–19 November 2025.

Organised by Terrapinn, the two-day exhibition and conference will showcase the ideas, tools, and partnership opportunities reshaping Asia's hospitality landscape, featuring live product demos, practical case studies, and targeted networking built for decision-makers.

"NoVacancy Asia is where hospitality leaders from across the region bring their challenges and find the solutions to help move their business forward," said Mr Paul Clark, Managing Director at Terrapinn. "Whether you're upgrading tech stacks, reimagining guest journeys, or optimising your revenue management, you'll meet new potential partners and uncover playbooks to help you move faster in 2026."

Distinguished speaker lineup

NoVacancy Asia 2025 will host 100+ leading voices from global and regional brands across strategy, operations, design, technology, and commercial performance, including:

Emilie Couton , Chief Executive Officer, Accor Plus

, Chief Executive Officer, Daryl Lee , Group Chief Executive Officer, Dida

, Group Chief Executive Officer, Craig Cochrane , Chief People Officer, Minor Hotel Group

, Chief People Officer, Michael Marshall , Chief Executive Officer, S Hotels & Resorts

, Chief Executive Officer, Tony Marshall , VP & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Agilysys

, VP & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Bryan Bailey , Vice President Revenue & Distribution, Minor Hotels

, Vice President Revenue & Distribution, Hope Lang , Senior Director of Operations – Southeast Asia, Hilton

, Senior Director of Operations – Southeast Asia, Steven Hopkinson , Senior Vice President AP&ME, Shiji

, Senior Vice President AP&ME, Shok Wan Ho , Senior Vice President, Head of Global Design & Technical Services, Frasers Hospitality

, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Design & Technical Services, Udomluk Tantbirojn , Chief Technology Officer, Centara Hotels & Resorts

, Chief Technology Officer, Thiruselvam Tholtan, Vice President Solutions – Hotel Technology, Minor International

These experts will confront the industry's toughest challenges head-on, with actionable insight, real-world case studies, and straight-talk strategy that works.

Six focused content tracks

Attendees can plan their visit around free-to-attend tracks on topics including:

Hotel Leaders

Design & Refurbishment

Revenue Management & Distribution

Hotel Technology

Marketing

Small Hoteliers & Hosts

Each track features case studies and engaging panel discussions that dive deep into the challenges and opportunities faced by the hotels and accommodations industry.

An unmissable exhibition & networking platform

Across the show floor, 100+ solution providers will showcase the latest hotel booking and reservations tech, operations and facilities management tools, sustainability solutions, marketing and brand-building tech, and revenue, payments and RMS systems. and more.

Attendees can expect live demos, product launches and curated networking to fast-track partnerships. Exhibiting companies include DiDA, Agilysys, Shiji, Airwallex, Booking.com, Canary Technologies, Cvent, eMarketingeye, Profitroom, RoomPriceGenie, RoomStay.io, Salto Systems, Squizify, Stripe, Tripleseat and more.

Admission to the event is free for all to register and attend. For more information, please visit the website at www.terrapinn.com/novacncyasiaprnewswire

PRNewswire is the official media partner of NoVacancy Asia 2025.

Event details

Event: NoVacancy Asia 2025

Dates: 18–19 November 2025

Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand

Tickets: Free for hospitality and accommodation professionals

More information & registration: https://www.terrapinn.com/novacancyasiaprnewswire

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Through world-class exhibitions and conferences, Terrapinn convenes innovators, leaders and change-makers to share strategies and showcase technology shaping the future. Terrapinn – spark something. Learn more at terrapinn.com.

SOURCE Terrapinn